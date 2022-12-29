International
Costa Rica Exchange: International Students Welcomed by MSHS Families | News, Sports, Jobs
By CHRISTIE MASTRIC
Magazine staff writer
MARQUETTE — The Upper Peninsula is not Costa Rica, and vice versa, but that’s probably a good thing considering the purpose of a local student exchange program.
Marquette High School’s Spanish program has again hosted an exchange program with a bilingual high school in Guapiles, Costa Rica. MSHS is hosting a delegation of students from Liceo Experimental Bilingue de Pococi until January 14, while 18 students from Costa Rica and two teachers are spending their time here with the families of MSHS Spanish students.
MSHS Spanish teacher Katelynn Jensen, who coordinated the exchange, led Marquette’s downtown scavenger hunt on Wednesday, in which students had to take pictures of various places, giving them clues to their location. The hunt began at the Peter White Public Library.
“They are about the same age as our students,” Jensen said of the visitors from Costa Rica. “We have a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors that are waiting, and the students from Costa Rica will be here for three weeks. They will spend time with our host families while they are on vacation, and then attend classes with their host students for the two weeks we return to school in the new year.”
However, it would not be a true exchange if the program is a one-sided arrangement.
MSHS students, Jensen noted, will travel to Guapiles during spring break to tour the site and take high school classes.
“We’ll also see how their vacation time is,” she said.
The program can go a long way towards fostering international goodwill.
“It’s one of the best ways to promote this cultural understanding – to have someone from another culture live with your family for three weeks, and then, especially if you have that experience, to go and live with the family Theirs.” Jensen said. “Only the bonds that are made are eternal.”
She also emphasized that involving family and friends in the exchange creates a “ripple effect” throughout the community giving people a chance to meet children and see the world from a different perspective.
“Just to know that there are teenagers like me in other countries and different ways of being are not negative.” Jensen said. “They’re just different, and that just creates a positive vibe and connection around that.”
The MSHS Spanish Club began raising money for the fall 2021 exchange with coffee sales from Costa Rica and supplemented its host budget through sales of coffee and fair trade goods from Guatemala at MSHS home basketball games.
The club expressed its gratitude to community organizations such as the Marquette Area Education Association, MSHS Parent Teacher Student Organization and local businesses such as Jensen Case Management LLC, Third Coast Pizzeria, Marquette Community Federal Credit Union and Super One Foods for their support financial.
Wednesday’s scavenger hunt, Jensen said, was a way to show off the town to their Costa Rican guests, such as to visit them “A small cafe” or going to the ore bank.
Upcoming events planned include a public skate at Lakeview Arena in Marquette, a visit to the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee Township and a Northern Michigan University hockey game at home — and just hanging out with friends.
Costa Rican student Selene Rojas participated in the scavenger hunt, as did MSHS student Kate Compton.
You could say that Rojas and other out-of-towners were hit by bad weather at a very inopportune time, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying her stay.
“It’s pretty amazing and I love it.” Rojas said of the entire program experience so far. “I love the snow, and the town is small, but there are great people.”
Compton also named the program “amazing.”
“I was really nervous that it was going to be hard, but it was a lot of fun and I love experiencing Marquette with new eyes.” Compton said.
Christie Mastric can be reached at 906-228-2500, ext. 250. Her email address is [email protected]
