US International Investment Position, Third Quarter 2022





of The U.S. net international investment position, the difference between the foreign financial assets and liabilities of U.S. residents, was $16.71 trillion at the end of the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released today by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. USA. Assets totaled $29.73 trillion, and liabilities were $46.44 trillion. At the end of the second quarter, the net investment position was $16.29 trillion (revised). The net investment position and components of assets and liabilities are presented in Table 1 XLSX. The $425.0 billion change in the net investment position from the second quarter to the third quarter came from net financial transactions of $269.5 billion and net other changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of $155.4 billion. Other net changes mainly reflected the decline in global equity prices and the depreciation of major foreign currencies against the US dollar that reduced the value of US assets more than US liabilities, in dollar terms (table A). Table A. Quarterly change in the US net international investment position

[Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted] Position at the end of the quarter,

2022: Q2 Change of position in 2022: Q3 Position at the end of the quarter,

2022: Q3 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 US net international investment position 16,285.8 425.0 269.5 155.4 16,710.8 Net position excluding financial derivatives 16,357.3 471.9 235.6 236.4 16,829.2 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 71.4 47.0 33.9 80.9 118.4 US assets 30,994.3 1,263.7 (2) (2) 29,730.6 Assets excluding financial derivatives 28,588.7 1,685.0 436.7 2,121.7 26,903.7 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,405.7 421.3 (2) (2) 2,826.9 US obligations 47,280.2 838.7 (2) (2) 46,441.4 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 44,945.9 1,213.0 672.3 1,885.4 43,732.9 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,334.2 374.3 (2) (2) 2708.5 1. The breakdown of other changes in position into price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for annual statistics published in March and revised in June of each year. 2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivatives positions are available on a net basis; they are not available separately for US assets and liabilities. US Bureau of Economic Analysis US assets decreased by $1.26 trillion to a total of $29.73 trillion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting declines in portfolio investment and direct investment assets, which were partially offset by increases in financial derivatives. Portfolio investment assets decreased by $920.0 billion to $12.86 trillion and direct investment assets decreased by $639.3 billion to $8.38 trillion, driven mainly by lower foreign stock prices and the depreciation of major currencies against the dollar American that reduced the market value of these assets in dollars. the conditions. Financial derivatives rose by $421.3 billion to $2.83 trillion, driven by increases in single currency interest rate contracts and foreign exchange contracts. US obligations decreased by $838.7 billion to a total of $46.44 trillion at the end of the third quarter, reflecting declines in portfolio investment and direct investment liabilities, which were partially offset by an increase in financial derivatives. Portfolio investment liabilities decreased by $742.3 billion to $23.94 trillion, driven mainly by the decline in the price of US stocks and bonds. Direct investment liabilities decreased by $531.3 billion to $11.54 trillion, driven mainly by a decline in US stock prices that reduced the market value of these liabilities. Financial derivatives rose by $374.3 billion to $2.71 trillion, driven by increases in single currency interest rate contracts and foreign exchange contracts. Table B. Updates to second quarter 2022 international investment position aggregates

[Trillions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted] Preliminary assessments Revised ratings US net international investment position 16.31 16.29 US assets 30.98 30.99 US obligations 47,29 47,28 US Bureau of Economic Analysis Next release: March 29, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

US International Investment Position, Fourth Quarter and Year 2022 US International Investment Position Release Dates 2023 4th quarter and 2022 March 29 1st Quarter 2023 and Annual Update June 28 Second quarter 2023 September 27 Third quarter 2023 December 28

