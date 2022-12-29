



The transaction marks HGI’s eighth acquisition in Miami-Dade County MIAMI, December 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately held international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the acquisition of Oak Enclave Miami, a newly developed, 420-unit, multifamily medium. community in Miami Gardens, Fla. The community adds to the growing HGI Miami portfolio, marking the eighth property under HGI’s ownership in the Miami-Dade County, which includes about 2000 units. HGI will get the loan in place for the property. Finished in June 2022HGI will work to complete the lease and stabilize the community’s operations upon assuming ownership and management. “Through our deep knowledge of Miami multifamily market, we were able to coordinate with the seller to acquire this asset on an attractive basis and close in a quick timeframe,” said Richard Litton, President, HGI. “While the Miami MSA continues to experience strong migration, both outbound and inbound Floridawe see opportunities in submarkets such as Miami Gardens as residents seek well-located accommodation at an affordable price.” HGI has continued to be an active investor in commercial and multifamily real estate amid continued market volatility. During the second half of 2022, the firm acquired 10 multifamily properties across the US, totaling over 4,000 units, including Oak Enclave Miami. In 2022, HGI completed a total of 6.7 billion dollars in transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions. Oak Enclave Miami offers residents a commuter-centric location with direct access to area employment centers. The community is close to several transportation options, including the Palmetto Expressway, Interstate-95 and the Florida Turnpike, providing access to approximately 820,000 jobs within a 25-minute drive. The community is also in close proximity to the Golden Glades Tri-Rail Station, which connects residents to the Miami Health District, Miami International Airport, adventures, Hollywood AND Fort Lauderdalewith a planned downtown expansion Miami. Oak Enclave Miami amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multi-purpose clubhouse, playground, swimming pool and 24-hour monitored gate access. The community spans 14 acres, with more than a third of the property designated as outdoor space. Units have a private balcony or patio, 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Robert Given AND Troy Ballard of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale. About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC and its subsidiaries control an investment portfolio of approx 20 billion dollarsincluding 59,000 apartment units in United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space in all United States AND United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, VirginiaHGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, The angelsAND Tel Aviv. Media contact:

Kailyn Myshrall

[email protected] SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC

