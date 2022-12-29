Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the leader of Israel’s most likely right-wing government ever





Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday completed a dramatic comeback as Israel’s prime minister, after being sworn in as the leader of what is likely to be the most right-wing government in history.

Netanyahu and his government were sworn in on Thursday for his sixth term as prime minister, 18 months after he was ousted from power.

He returns with the support of some far-right figures who were once on the fringes of Israeli politics after forming a coalition shortly before last week’s deadline.

Members of Netanyahu’s Likud party will fill some of the most important cabinet posts, including foreign minister, defense minister and justice minister.

But a number of politicians from the far right of the Israeli political spectrum are set to be appointed to ministerial posts despite controversy over their positions during the November election, which was won by an ultra-nationalist bloc led by Netanyahu. ultra-religious party.

Itamar Ben Gvir, an extremist who has been convicted of supporting terrorism and inciting anti-Arab racism, will take on a newly expanded public security role, renamed minister of national security, police supervisor in Israel plus some policing activities in the occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist party, has been named finance minister and has also been given the power to appoint the head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territory (COGAT), an Israeli military unit whose duties include the border. passes and permits for Palestinians.

During his campaign, Smotrich had proposed a series of drastic legal reforms, considered by many critics as a clear way to undermine the independence of the judiciary. This includes removing the ability to charge a public official with fraud and breach of trust, a charge Netanyahu faces in his ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty, calling the trial a witch hunt and an attempted coup, and has called for changes to the Israeli judicial system.

Aryeh Deri, head of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardi Shas party, will serve as interior minister and health minister.

As new ministers prepared to be sworn in at the Knesset, the country’s parliament, about 2,000 demonstrators gathered outside to protest Netanyahu’s return to office, the Jerusalem Police spokesman said.

The rightward shift in the Israeli government has raised eyebrows abroad and at home. On Wednesday, more than 100 retired Israeli ambassadors and foreign ministry officials expressed concerns about Israel’s next government in a signed letter to Netanyahu.

Former diplomats, including former ambassadors to France, India and Turkey, expressed deep concern about the serious damage to Israel’s foreign relations, its international standing and its core interests abroad, stemming from what appears to be it will be the policy of the next government.

The letter pointed to statements made by potential senior officials in the Government and Knesset, reports of policy changes in the West Bank and some possible extreme and discriminatory laws as a point of concern.

Netanyahu’s narrow victory in November came in Israel’s fifth election in less than four years, amid a period of protracted political chaos during which he has remained a dominant figure.

In his speech to the Knesset on Thursday, Netanyahu said that of the three main tasks assigned to his government, the first will be to thwart Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. The second priority would be to develop the country’s infrastructure, including launching a bullet train, and the third would be to sign more peace agreements with Arab nations to end the Israeli-Arab conflict.

Netanyahu was already Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, having previously held the post from 2009 to 2021 and before that for one term in the late 1990s.

Israel also got its first gay speaker of parliament on Thursday. Amir Ohana, a former minister of justice and public security, is a member of the Knesset representing Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Several ultra-Orthodox lawmakers who had refused to attend his Knesset swearing-in seven years ago were among those who voted for him on Thursday.

Ahead of the parliamentary vote on the new government, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid tweeted: We bring you a state in excellent condition. Try not to spoil it, well come right back. Submission files are ready.

With additional reporting from Kareem El Damanhoury