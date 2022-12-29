Cambodia casino fire leaves 19 dead near Thai borderExBulletin



PHNOM PENH, Cambodia A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, with other casualties apparently still unaccounted for Thursday. Neighboring Thailand sent firefighters and emergency workers to help deal with the crisis in the bustling border town of Poipet.

Some victims were believed to still be under the rubble or in locked rooms that rescuers could not immediately enter, so the death toll was expected to rise, said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department. He said more than 60 people were injured.

The dead and injured were people of several nationalities, including Thai, Chinese, Malaysian, Vietnamese and Cambodian, he said. A local Buddhist temple was being used to receive their bodies.

Videos posted on social media showed people falling from a roof after being trapped by fire at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the town of Poipet. Many of those inside, both customers and staff, were from neighboring Thailand.

In a video posted by Cambodia’s fire agency, onlookers could be heard shouting prayers to save people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen stories high at its highest point. . The video showed at least one man falling as flames reached the roof.

“Oh, please help save them. Pump water, pump water!” the onlookers shouted.

The Department of Fire Prevention, Suppression and Rescue posted that calls for help were heard from the 13th, 14th and 15th floors at 4 a.m. and hands were seen waving from windows as well as a cellphone flashlight. that signaled from inside the complex.

“The fire was massive and it was inside the casino, so it was difficult for our water cannons to reach it,” a firefighter observed in video posted online by the fire department. He said that was the reason the fire continued to burn for so long.

The fire, which started around midnight on Wednesday, was finally extinguished at 2pm on Thursday, Sek Sokhom said, adding that the rescue operation was ongoing.

He also said an initial investigation found the fire may have been caused by an overload due to New Year’s decorations drawing increased electricity, causing wires to overheat and burn.

Banteay Meanchey police chief Sithi Loh said earlier that 360 emergency personnel and 11 fire engines had been sent to the scene of the fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

“Right now, we are trying to get the dead bodies out of the building. I don’t think there will be any survivors because of the very thick smoke. We all (rescue staff) also have to wear proper clothing when we go inside the building, otherwise we can’t breathe at all,” said Montri Khaosa-ard, a staff member at the Thailand Ruamkatanyu Foundation, a social welfare organization that sends volunteers to disaster scenes, on Thursday afternoon.

Thai and Cambodian rescue teams worked side by side in Thursday’s search of the badly burned premises.

Thailand’s public television network, Thai PBS, reported that 50 Thais, staff and customers, were trapped inside the casino complex. He reported that Cambodian authorities requested help to deal with the fire from Thailand, which sent five fire trucks and 10 rescue vans.

Poipet in western Cambodia is opposite the city of Aranyaprathet in wealthier Thailand, and has busy cross-border trade and tourism.

Thai PBS cited reports that Aranyaprathet Hospital’s emergency ward was full and other victims had to be sent to other hospitals.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand, but neighboring countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have lucrative industries. Cambodia has a particularly active casino industry because the Southeast Asian country is also a popular tourist destination with convenient international connections.

A report obtained by Soth Kimkolmony, a spokesman for Cambodia’s National Disaster Management Committee, said the Grand Diamond City casino complex has 500 employees and had 1,000 customers on Wednesday. It is not known how many were present when the fire broke out.

The casino is just meters from the Thai border checkpoint and popular with customers who make the four-hour drive from Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.