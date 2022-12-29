International
Rishi Sunak needs exit strategy from 1980s playbook on strikes, says TUC | TUC
Rishi Sunak needs an exit strategy from the ongoing industrial disputes to avoid them escalating in the coming months after he overestimated public support for his 1980s playbook approach to widespread strikes, the general secretary of future of the TUC.
Paul Nowak, who takes over as Britain’s top union leader next month, predicted the government’s fight against unions would fail and accused ministers of holding their hands over their ears over the severity of the situation.
He urged the government to negotiate fair pay deals after ruling out rewriting the mandate of pay review bodies for next year, which the government is believed to be considering as a starting point for negotiations because public sector workers need more support to cope with Britain. cost of living crisis now.
In an interview with the Guardian before starting his new role, he said: The Government will have to take responsibility. The public will clearly identify where responsibility lies.
Maybe they’ll try to get it done by spring and the budget, but I just don’t think our members are going to sit back and wait for that to come. I don’t think promises of tomorrow’s jam will cut it with people.
Nowaks’ intervention comes as the country faces a further wave of strikes in the new year, with rail workers, Border Force nurses and ambulances expected to take more action, bringing parts of the public sector to a standstill. More days were lost to strikes in October than in a decade and industrial action has intensified since then.
Downing Street insisted on Wednesday there was no need for the prime minister to get personally involved in the matter and it was not for the government to get involved in pay negotiations.
Rishi Sunaks official deputy spokesperson said: What we cannot do is allow double-digit wage increases that will drive inflation into the future. The Prime Minister wants to see employers and unions reach a fair deal. We believe in rail terms that there is one [offer] at the table that is there for the unions to agree.
The new TUC leader dismissed the prime minister’s claim that the country could not afford pay rises for public sector workers due to inflation, suggesting that business profits, dividends and City bonuses were responsible for the increase. Some unions have now indicated they can accept an improved wage deal below inflation.
If you’re in the public service feeling overwhelmed, it seems the only solution being put forward by the government is that you’ll be expected to show some pay restraint. You are the one who is supposed to suffer. It doesn’t feel like that’s a burden shared fairly across the country, he added.
The TUC is gearing up for a second battle with the government in early January as ministers prepare to push anti-strike legislation through parliament which would ensure minimum service levels on transport networks and potentially other services during strikes.
Nowak warned that unions would be prepared to pursue legal action, all the way to the European Court of Human Rights, to guarantee workers’ right to strike. We would not rule anything out, I think we were prepared to take it politically and legally, he said.
For us it is potentially a request in the ECHR. We will leave no legal stone unturned. Well, we have to see what the actual proposals are, but I think there would be a real appetite among our unions to take on the government in the courtrooms.
The TUC chief said he believed everything was still to play for as he urged ministers to sit down with union leaders and negotiate a fair settlement. This should be something that recognizes there is a particular set of pressures on people now, he added, pointing to private sector firms that had offered lump sums, reopened wage negotiations and brought pay rises forward.
However, he ruled out the government simply focusing on changing powers for pay review bodies next year, as ministers have hinted they may do, as it failed to address the urgency of the situation. And he criticized them for hiding behind the troops for below-inflation bids this year, even though they set the duty.
I don’t think just looking at next year’s deadline would be an acceptable starting point. The reality is that our members in public services are facing real pressures right now on their family incomes.
I don’t think our members can wait that long and I don’t think they will be prepared to sit on their hands until the budget and then any subsequent pay review process in order to try to secure an outcome good salary.
Nowak suggested that Sunak, a millionaire, and his cabinet failed to understand the pressures people faced during the cost-of-living crisis. I don’t think it’s just him. We have a cabinet of people who do not rely on public services in a way that the vast majority of people do. Do they send their children to public schools? Are they dependent on public hospitals? Wealth can insulate you from many things.
TUC analysis shows that UK workers have lost an average of 20,000 real wages since 2008 due to wages not keeping pace with inflation, equivalent to 1,450 a year. The wage squeeze has been even worse for some, with nurses losing the equivalent of 42,000, or 3,000 a year, and paramedics 56,000, or 4,000 a year.
There is more wage misery ahead with estimates that average earnings will fall by 79 per month in real terms over 2023 and public sector pay by 100 per month with pay levels not expected to recover to their 2008 levels until in the year 2027.
Nowak defended the union’s campaign for the national minimum wage, which is currently 9.50 and goes up to 10.42 in April, to rise to 15 an hour as soon as possible as part of the pay rise. Nowak claimed the proposal was too realistic after being told the target of reaching two-thirds of average earnings was too ambitious but would be achieved by April 2024.
Recent polls suggest that more people blame the government than unions for the wave of strikes, with support for NHS workers particularly high. They thought this was one of the ’80s playbooks where they could drive a wedge between groups of working people, Nowak said.
They have overestimated the level of support they have for this and that is part of the reason why they now have to think: what is our exit strategy?. At the moment they have put their hands over their ears, refusing to listen to what their workforce, the public servants, are telling them.
He defended rail unions despite falling public support for RMT action, accusing the government of sabotaging a deal by making driver-only trains an 11th-hour precondition of any deal when it would be impossible to achieve within the lifetime of existing franchises.
It was deliberately provocative and, I think, deliberately designed to undermine any possible settlement. There is no way that is possible and the government knows it, he said.
The TUC has had no contact from Sunak or other senior ministers, despite working together during the pandemic. It seems far-fetched that we’ll be invited to ham-butt with Boris Johnson and his little dog. He did not learn, and the government did not learn, the value of working together to address a national crisis.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/29/rishi-sunak-needs-exit-strategy-from-1980s-playbook-on-strikes-says-tuc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Siddharth says CISF officials abused him, his family at Madurai airport | Entertainment News
- 6 best innovation stories for 2022
- Rishi Sunak needs exit strategy from 1980s playbook on strikes, says TUC | TUC
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Velvet sofas and opulent curtains: the Sunaks makeover of apartment No 10 revealed | Rishi Sunak
- Cambodia casino fire leaves 19 dead near Thai borderExBulletin
- Top 5 Bollywood controversies
- Nico Iamaleava practices as Cade Klubnik at Orange
- Stocks gain to start penultimate trading day of 2022
- New malvertising campaign via Google Ads targets users searching for popular software
- Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the leader of Israel’s most likely right-wing government ever
- House Jan. 6 committee drops Trump subpoena as it ends