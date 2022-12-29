Rishi Sunak needs exit strategy from 1980s playbook on strikes, says TUC | TUC

Rishi Sunak needs an exit strategy from the ongoing industrial disputes to avoid them escalating in the coming months after he overestimated public support for his 1980s playbook approach to widespread strikes, the general secretary of future of the TUC.

Paul Nowak, who takes over as Britain’s top union leader next month, predicted the government’s fight against unions would fail and accused ministers of holding their hands over their ears over the severity of the situation.

He urged the government to negotiate fair pay deals after ruling out rewriting the mandate of pay review bodies for next year, which the government is believed to be considering as a starting point for negotiations because public sector workers need more support to cope with Britain. cost of living crisis now.

In an interview with the Guardian before starting his new role, he said: The Government will have to take responsibility. The public will clearly identify where responsibility lies.

Maybe they’ll try to get it done by spring and the budget, but I just don’t think our members are going to sit back and wait for that to come. I don’t think promises of tomorrow’s jam will cut it with people.

Nowaks’ intervention comes as the country faces a further wave of strikes in the new year, with rail workers, Border Force nurses and ambulances expected to take more action, bringing parts of the public sector to a standstill. More days were lost to strikes in October than in a decade and industrial action has intensified since then.

Downing Street insisted on Wednesday there was no need for the prime minister to get personally involved in the matter and it was not for the government to get involved in pay negotiations.

Rishi Sunaks official deputy spokesperson said: What we cannot do is allow double-digit wage increases that will drive inflation into the future. The Prime Minister wants to see employers and unions reach a fair deal. We believe in rail terms that there is one [offer] at the table that is there for the unions to agree.

The new TUC leader dismissed the prime minister’s claim that the country could not afford pay rises for public sector workers due to inflation, suggesting that business profits, dividends and City bonuses were responsible for the increase. Some unions have now indicated they can accept an improved wage deal below inflation.

If you’re in the public service feeling overwhelmed, it seems the only solution being put forward by the government is that you’ll be expected to show some pay restraint. You are the one who is supposed to suffer. It doesn’t feel like that’s a burden shared fairly across the country, he added.

The TUC is gearing up for a second battle with the government in early January as ministers prepare to push anti-strike legislation through parliament which would ensure minimum service levels on transport networks and potentially other services during strikes.

Nowak warned that unions would be prepared to pursue legal action, all the way to the European Court of Human Rights, to guarantee workers’ right to strike. We would not rule anything out, I think we were prepared to take it politically and legally, he said.

For us it is potentially a request in the ECHR. We will leave no legal stone unturned. Well, we have to see what the actual proposals are, but I think there would be a real appetite among our unions to take on the government in the courtrooms.

The TUC chief said he believed everything was still to play for as he urged ministers to sit down with union leaders and negotiate a fair settlement. This should be something that recognizes there is a particular set of pressures on people now, he added, pointing to private sector firms that had offered lump sums, reopened wage negotiations and brought pay rises forward.

However, he ruled out the government simply focusing on changing powers for pay review bodies next year, as ministers have hinted they may do, as it failed to address the urgency of the situation. And he criticized them for hiding behind the troops for below-inflation bids this year, even though they set the duty.

I don’t think just looking at next year’s deadline would be an acceptable starting point. The reality is that our members in public services are facing real pressures right now on their family incomes.

I don’t think our members can wait that long and I don’t think they will be prepared to sit on their hands until the budget and then any subsequent pay review process in order to try to secure an outcome good salary.

Nowak suggested that Sunak, a millionaire, and his cabinet failed to understand the pressures people faced during the cost-of-living crisis. I don’t think it’s just him. We have a cabinet of people who do not rely on public services in a way that the vast majority of people do. Do they send their children to public schools? Are they dependent on public hospitals? Wealth can insulate you from many things.

TUC analysis shows that UK workers have lost an average of 20,000 real wages since 2008 due to wages not keeping pace with inflation, equivalent to 1,450 a year. The wage squeeze has been even worse for some, with nurses losing the equivalent of 42,000, or 3,000 a year, and paramedics 56,000, or 4,000 a year.

There is more wage misery ahead with estimates that average earnings will fall by 79 per month in real terms over 2023 and public sector pay by 100 per month with pay levels not expected to recover to their 2008 levels until in the year 2027.

Nowak defended the union’s campaign for the national minimum wage, which is currently 9.50 and goes up to 10.42 in April, to rise to 15 an hour as soon as possible as part of the pay rise. Nowak claimed the proposal was too realistic after being told the target of reaching two-thirds of average earnings was too ambitious but would be achieved by April 2024.

Recent polls suggest that more people blame the government than unions for the wave of strikes, with support for NHS workers particularly high. They thought this was one of the ’80s playbooks where they could drive a wedge between groups of working people, Nowak said.

They have overestimated the level of support they have for this and that is part of the reason why they now have to think: what is our exit strategy?. At the moment they have put their hands over their ears, refusing to listen to what their workforce, the public servants, are telling them.

He defended rail unions despite falling public support for RMT action, accusing the government of sabotaging a deal by making driver-only trains an 11th-hour precondition of any deal when it would be impossible to achieve within the lifetime of existing franchises.

It was deliberately provocative and, I think, deliberately designed to undermine any possible settlement. There is no way that is possible and the government knows it, he said.

The TUC has had no contact from Sunak or other senior ministers, despite working together during the pandemic. It seems far-fetched that we’ll be invited to ham-butt with Boris Johnson and his little dog. He did not learn, and the government did not learn, the value of working together to address a national crisis.