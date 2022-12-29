International
Canada among 4 countries launching efforts to hold Iran responsible for downing PS752
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom have formally launched a process to hold Iran legally responsible for the downing of Flight PS752, nearly three years after 176 people died aboard the downed passenger plane.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight shortly after takeoff in Tehran on January 8, 2020. Two surface-to-air missiles hit the plane, killing all on board, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent and other related to Canada.
On Wednesday, the International Coordination and Response Group, which was formed to coordinate efforts to seek accountability and reparations for the downing of the plane, announced that ministers from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and Great Britain had demanded that the Iranian regime was subject to binding arbitration under an international dispute. solution process driven byConvention for the Prohibition of Unlawful Acts against the Security of Civil Aviation.
Those who lost loved ones in the collapse of PS752 deserve justice.
We took an important step forward in our pursuit of that justice at the international level this week, and we will continue to work together to hold Iran accountable for this tragedy.https://t.co/46j889BESM
The convention requires parties to prohibit, prevent and punish certain offenses involving aircraft, including the unlawful and intentional destruction of an aircraft in service. Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, the UK and Iran are all parties to the convention, which was signed in Montreal in 1971.
If countries cannot agree on terms for arbitration within six months, the case may be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Previous attempts to compel Iran to participate in reparations negotiations for Flight PS752 have failed.
The families of the victims of Flight PS752 began their fight for compensation in 2020. Earlier this year, an Ontario court awarded them $107 million, but lawyers warned that it would be very difficult for Iran to pay the damages.
Families hope for truth, justice
Hamed Esmaeilion, who lost his wife and daughter in PS752, said he and the families of other victims are grateful the binding arbitration process has begun, but they are not sure Iran will cooperate.
“It was a long campaign for us but we are very happy now that we have a guide ahead and the truth will come out one day and I think the day the truth comes out, justice will also be served. Esmaeilion told CBC News, speaking on behalf of the Association of Families of Victims of Flight PS752.
“It was a very terrible crime that they committed… This [international legal process]it is important that the community and the wounds of the community heal”.
Kaveh Shahrooz, a lawyer and senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute who has provided legal advice to victims’ families, says Iran has so far refused to provide information to the victims’ countries about the circumstances of the plane crash.
“My expectation is that Iran will not play ball when it comes to arbitration, that there will be no information about liability and other kinds of information that the parties need to analyze what happened,” he said, adding added that he believed it was. it is likely that the dispute would end up before the ICJ.
CBC News has reached out to Iran’s foreign ministry for comment.
Long process ahead
The next steps will depend on whether Iran agrees to participate in the arbitration. Typically, international arbitration is overseen by a three-member panel, with the claimant and respondent each selecting one member and the third member acting as chair or president.
If the two sides cannot agree on panel members or other details by June 28, any of the countries involved can take the case to the ICJ. If that happens, Iran can decide again whether to participate or not, but the court can proceed with the case anyway.
“[In] in the vast majority of cases, the surveyed countries are displayed [to the ICJ]”, says Catherine Amirfar, a lawyer and co-head of Debevoise & Plimpton’s International Dispute Resolution Group, who appeared as counsel before the ICJ.
“It’s a very profound thing, to fail to respond in a dispute where the country has agreed, as Iran did here under the Montreal Convention, to a certain dispute resolution procedure.”
Either the arbitration panel or the ICJ could order remedies and compensation if they found Iran responsible for the downing of flight PS752.
But each legal route “usually takes years” to reach a conclusion, Amirfar says.
Shahrooz said that while the case may eventually result in compensation for the families of the victims, their main hope is to identify those responsible for the downing of the plane and that Iran will be “forced to hand over documents and other information that will bring us closer to with the truth.”
“If Iran loses, it will be a clear sign to the world that they have refused to give the truth,” he said. “It will be an acknowledgment that Iran has not held the proper parties accountable for this crime. That is really what the families have been asking for.”
