Upstate to provide trauma care for international sporting event at Lake Place January 12-22 | latest news





Upstate University Hospital is one of two hospitals that will provide trauma care to athletes participating in the World University Games in Lake Placid in January. The World University Games bring together 2,500 athletes and coaches from 600 universities in 50 countries from January 12 to 22. Athletes will compete in 12 different winter sports at venues across the North Country. As the only two Level I trauma centers in the region, Upstate and Albany Medical Center will be on standby to treat any serious injuries. Christopher Tanski, MD, MSEd, assistant professor of emergency medicine, is overseeing Upstate’s role in the games. He said he meets with gaming officials once a month to discuss things, but for the most part, it’s just business as usual for Upstate. “If an athlete gets hurt, it’s likely to be some type of orthopedic injury, and most orthopedic trauma comes in the Upstate anyway,” he said. “They expect many participants, they tell me thousands, even more spectators. This will be bigger than the Olympics that were in Lake Placid. These are healthy college-age athletes, so unless there’s a serious injury, we don’t expect a huge burden on the health care system. We are happy to be a part of it.” In addition, Tanski has been tagged as one of two medical directors for the EMS teams that will support the games. Due to the scale of the event and the number of ambulances needed at the athletes’ venues and villages, many EMS teams are being brought in from other states so as not to overburden regional ambulance companies. As such, crews may need guidance or advice regarding protocols and resources. Tanski will be on call every other day during the games to help advise the crews. He will share duties with a colleague at Albany Medical. “As someone with EMS experience, that will be my specific role,” he said. “We know which hospitals can handle different things, so we can help guide crews on where to go and what injuries should come to a trauma center.” Tanski said he looks forward to the Upstate playing a role in an international event taking place in the Central New York region. “We have a lot of experience in what I call event medicine,” he said. “We cover the New York State Fair every year, we provide on-demand coverage at the St. Joseph Amphitheater, we do the Dome, so there’s a lot of experience in the country covering big events. This is something we are good at. Although we’re not providing primary coverage of the University Games, we’re one of two main hubs for getting everything complicated. I think it’s really fun and cool to have an Olympic-sized event close by, so we’re really looking forward to it. “ Caption: Christopher Tanski, MD, MSEd, an emergency medicine physician, has been selected as one of two medical directors for the EMS teams supporting the event. Tanski served as the chief medical officer of the Javits Center’s state-run Covid patient overload hospital in 2020.

