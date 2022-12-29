What South Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy Says About Developing a Yoon Doctrine

The release of South Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy on December 28 received an early endorsement from US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who described the strategy as a reflection of our shared commitment to regional security and prosperity. growing. South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin referred to the strategy as the de facto foreign policy doctrine of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration. The strategy clearly reflects the Yoon administrations’ themes of alignment with the United States based on shared values, growing as a major global power, and South Korea’s high degree of economic interdependence in the Indo-Pacific. South Korea’s effective implementation of the strategy in practice will depend on how it manages regional relations with China, the potential economic contradictions between economic growth and supply chain resilience, and the dual security challenges from China and North Korea.

The Sullivans’ early adoption of the strategy reflects that South Korea, by simply releasing an Indo-Pacific strategy, has joined a growing number of countries, including the United States, Japan, India, France, Canada and ASEAN in issuing the documents. and strategic statements that adopt the Indo-Pacific as a framework mechanism for outlining approaches to regional relations rooted in shared universal values. For South Korea, the rollout of its Indo-Pacific strategy underscores the country’s commitment to a values-based alignment with the United States and other like-minded countries in its efforts to support regional security and prosperity. South Korea’s priority for building a rules-based regional order and promoting the rule of law and human rights in its Indo-Pacific strategy represent central tenets of this approach.

In addition, South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy further reflects South Korea’s aspiration to rise to regional and global leadership by playing the role of a leading global power that advances freedom, peace and prosperity through liberal democratic values ​​and substantive cooperation. South Korea’s commitment to expanding comprehensive security cooperation, promoting science and technology cooperation, leadership on climate change and energy security, tailored cooperation to develop and strengthen bilateral public diplomacy, and person-to-person exchanges reflect the aspiration of South Korea to take leadership as a partner and provider in promoting mutual economic growth. Now that South Korea has reiterated its leadership aspirations, much will depend on how the Yoon administration resources and manages specific policies to achieve these goals.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy is its emphasis on the country’s trade dependence as a context for framing its strategic approach. The strategy notes that the Indo-Pacific region represents 78 percent of total exports and 67 percent of total imports in South Korea, two-thirds of South Korea’s foreign investment is directed to the Indo-Pacific, and 64 percent of South Korea’s incoming crude oil. and 46 percent of incoming natural gas supplies pass through the South China Sea. These points provide an indirect case for maintaining the geopolitical order in the region that seeks to preserve and maintain inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity, including the elephant in the room, China.

But rising geopolitical risks are forcing South Korea to maintain supply chain stability and value technological cooperation with like-minded countries, rather than continue to face the dangers of unfair economic competition and technology theft. Despite experiencing such risks at China’s hands, instead of naming China as a pace challenge as the United States does in its National Defense Strategy 2022 or calling China a an increasingly destructive global power as Canada did in its Indo-Pacific strategy, South Korea calls on China to nurture a healthier and more mature relationship as we pursue common interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity. Whether it will be possible for the Yoon administration to achieve a positive relationship with China based on the principles of inclusiveness and reciprocity while maintaining its alignment with the United States in favor of the rule of law and liberal international order will be a major test. of Yoons. Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Furthermore, by framing its Indo-Pacific strategy around South Korea’s high degree of export dependence, the Yoon administration has highlighted the risks and dangers the country faces from changing regional geopolitics. Establishing cross-regional trade and investment relationships that sustain South Korea’s and regional prosperity is a critical means by which South Korea can achieve its goals of regional leadership as a global powerhouse. This means knowing when to adapt to the changing geopolitical realities created by the growing US-China rivalry and knowing how to build resilient economic relationships with regional partners designed to control and manage geopolitical risk. South Korea cultivates trade, aid, investment and people-to-people ties with regional partners in Southeast Asia, including but not limited to Vietnam (South Korea’s main trade and investment partner in the region) and its ability to manage relationships continued trade with China, despite geopolitical headwinds, will determine the success or failure of South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

More importantly, South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy underscores the extent to which South Korea must simultaneously manage peninsular and regional security risks by pursuing a dual strategy that addresses the threat of North Korea and China. South Korea cannot afford to ignore the North Korean threat, but it also can no longer afford to treat North Korea as a threat to South Korea’s security and prosperity, to the exclusion of growing risks to regional security. South Korea’s development of an Indo-Pacific strategy along with strong US-South Korea policy coordination to deter North Korean aggression has become more important as North Korea seeks to export regional and global insecurity through the development of continued missile and nuclear.

The development of regional coordination mechanisms recently represented by the powerful US-Japan-South Korea trilateral leaders’ statement issued in November 2022 provides a new platform for simultaneously addressing peninsular and regional threats. In this respect, South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy will enable the country to gain regional assistance in dealing with North Korea while expanding cooperation with other countries to address challenges to stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

South Korea’s regional leadership and stature have clearly grown in recent years, as has the scope of South Korea’s interests and capabilities to contribute more broadly to promoting regional security and prosperity. But whether the strategy is worth considering as the main doctrine of Yoons foreign policy will depend not only on the formulation of such a strategy, but also on its implementation. This is the challenge the Yoon administration now faces.

The article was originally published inKorea at the Pointfrom the Sejong Institute.