Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine

The widespread attack was the latest in a series of Russian attacks on energy and water supplies that have increased

The Ukrainian population is suffering

. Moscow has launched such attacks almost weekly since October as its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.

On Thursday, air defense systems were activated in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to ward off attacks, according to the regional administration. The sounds of explosions were heard in the city.

At least three people were injured and hospitalized, including a 14-year-old girl, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He warned of power outages in the capital, urging people to stock up on water and charge their electronics.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned Russia for launching missiles in the middle

winter holiday

calling it an act of senseless barbarism.

There can be no neutrality in the face of such massive war crimes. Pretending to be neutral is tantamount to taking Russia’s side, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

After more than 10 months of fighting, Russia and Ukraine are locked in a devastating battle. The Ukrainian military has retaken parts of Russian-occupied territory in the northeastern and southern countries and continues to resist Russia’s ongoing efforts to capture the entire industrial Donbas region in the east.

At the same time, Moscow has methodically targeted Ukraine’s electricity facilities and other key infrastructure in an effort to

weaken the determination of countries

and force him to negotiate on Russian terms. The time between attacks has increased in recent weeks, however, leading some commentators to theorize that Russia is trying to ration its missile supply.

While the Ukrainian military reported success in shooting down Russian missiles and explosive drones after previous strikes, some still hit their targets. Most cities have been left without heat, internet service and electricity for hours or days.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a number of energy facilities were damaged during what he said was the tenth such large-scale attack in his country.

Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year, Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post. He said emergency shutdowns may be necessary in some areas.

Anastasia, a doctor who took refuge Thursday in a central Kyiv metro station and gave only her first name, said she was tired of the war. We don’t know how long the war will last. It’s hard to be afraid every day and put life on hold, she said.

Multiple explosions also occurred in Kharkiv, which is in eastern Ukraine and the country’s second-largest city, and in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to their mayors.

About 90% of Lviv was without electricity, mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. Trams and trolleybuses were not running and residents may experience water outages, he said.

In a development that could further escalate tensions, a Telegram channel linked to Belarus’ presidential press service said a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile landed in Belarusian territory of Belarus early Thursday. He said the missile could have gone off course accidentally and there were no casualties.

Belarus’ Defense Ministry later said the missile was shot down by Belarusian air defenses over the western region of Brest and landed in a field, according to a statement carried by the state-run Belta news agency.

Belarus served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and there are fears that Moscow’s close ally could try to find a pretext to join attacks against neighboring Ukraine.

The governor of Russia’s Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said Russian air defenses shot down an unidentified object near the town of Engels, where

a Russian air base

which serves as the main hub for nuclear-capable strategic bombers engaged in launching missile strikes into Ukraine.

The Russian military said the Engels base had been targeted by Ukrainian drones twice this month, most recently on Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry said three servicemen were killed by fragments of a downed Ukrainian drone.

Ukrainian authorities have kept vague about the attacks on Russian soil, not claiming responsibility for them.

Earlier this month, the United States agreed to give

a battery of Patriot missiles

in Ukraine to increase the defense of the country. The US and other allies also pledged to provide energy-related equipment to help Ukraine withstand attacks on its infrastructure.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia was aiming to destroy critical infrastructure and kill civilians en masse.

They were waiting for further proposals from peacekeepers for a peaceful settlement, security guarantees for the Russian Federation and the undesirability of provocations, Podolyak wrote on Twitter, a sarcastic reference to statements by some in the West urging Ukraine to seek a political solution to the conflict.

Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said Monday that his nation wants a peace summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator. He said Russia should face a war crimes tribunal before his country could talk directly with Moscow, but that other countries should feel free to engage with the Russians.

Commenting on the summit proposal on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed it as delusional and empty, describing the proposal as a publicity stunt by Washington trying to portray the Kiev regime as a peacemaker.

It is an attempt to give a semblance of legitimacy to a pointless discussion that will not be followed by any concrete steps, Zakharova said during a conference.

Russian officials have said that any peace plan can only proceed by

Kiev’s recognition of Russia’s sovereignty

on the regions it illegally annexed from Ukraine in September.

A 10-point peace plan Zelenskyy first presented at a November Group of 20 summit in Bali includes the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a court for those who are responsible for aggression and security guarantees. for Ukraine.

The British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, commenting on the latest attack, said on Twitter that Russia does not want peace with Ukraine. Russia wants the subjugation of Ukraine.