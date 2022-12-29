Number of cops killed in the line of duty “unprecedented,” says Ontario police association president

The shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, just hours after completing his 10-month probationary period and being given the ability to patrol independently, has left many in the ranks devastated.

OPP say Pierzchala, 28, was shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, about 45 kilometers southwest of Hamilton.

He is the fourth officer killed in the line of duty in Ontario this fall and the fifth killed in Canada while on the job since mid-September. Another officer was killed in an off-duty car crash, allegedly by an impaired driver.

“This is unprecedented in Canada,” said Mark Baxter, president of the Ontario Police Association, which represents 28,000 sworn members from 45 police associations across the province.

“I’ve been in the police force for 18 years, but certainly in my time I’ve never seen anything like this,” Baxter said.

“It really shook our profession to the core.”

OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County Detachment is pictured in a photo shared by Six Nations of the Grand River. (Six Nations of the Great River)

In Ontario between 1961 and 2009, data from Statistics Canada shows 44 homicides against police officers, a rate of less than one per year.

Between 2010 and 2021, five officers were killed in Ontario, including Const. Marc Hovingh and Const. Jeffrey Northrup in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“We hear too often about the deaths of police officers in the United States to our south. That doesn’t happen in Canada,” Baxter said.

“To have all these deaths in such a short period of time is really quite alarming.”

Timeline of 2022 police killings in Canada:

Const. Andrew Hong, 48, of the Toronto Police Service was fatally shot at a cafe in Mississauga, Ont., on September 12.

Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, of the South Simcoe Police Service, died in hospital after responding to a call at a home in Innisfil, Ont., located about 100 kilometers north of Toronto, on Oct. 11.

Const. Shaelyn Yang, 31, was working on a mental health and outreach team when she was fatally stabbed on October 18 in Burnaby, BC.

Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, 28, was shot and killed while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27.

The list does not include Const. Travis Gillespie, 38, a York Regional Police officer who was allegedly killed by an impaired driver in a head-on collision on his way to work in Markham on September 14.

The statistics say that the police officers killed were on average 34 years old at the time of their death and had been in their current police service for less than five years.

Pierzchala was new to the OPP.

Michael Arntfield, a criminologist and professor at Western University, says the recent deaths are disturbing and an indication of how dangerous policing has become, given the increasing responsibilities of officers.

But Arntfield, a former officer himself, says police deaths are still rare and the string of tragedies does not represent a growing trend.

Support available, police associations say

However, as police services across provinces grapple with the number of officers killed this year, Ontario Provincial Police Association spokesman Scott Mills says police agencies are rallying around each other for support.

“It doesn’t matter what service you work for. It just hits you in the heart, like it’s one of your family members who died,” says Mills.

He says the Encompass Mental Health Program is available to 6,200 uniformed and approximately 3,600 civilian OPPA members.

Some of the other services available, says Mills, include:

#HealthyWorkplace Team, serving Ontario Provincial Police members, families, retirees and paramedics

OPP Beyond the Blue, which focuses on the well-being of OPP officers and their families.

Canada Beyond the Blue, which provides community support to police spouses and families.

Boots on the ground, an anonymous peer support for first responders.

Badge of Life Canada, which assists Canadian public safety personnel and their families dealing with operational stress injuries, including post-traumatic stress.

Pierzchala’s death comes as police agencies grapple with staffing shortages and recruitment issues across the country, an issue Mills says could be affected by the recent killings.

“There are so many line-of-duty deaths and it’s taking a toll. Our staffing levels are low,” Mills said.

Baxter says every police department in the province is understaffed and experiencing a staffing crisis.

“And on top of that, we’re already having recruiting challenges, and we know that these types of events do just that,” Baxter says.

FRIEND | 2 accused in the death of the OPP officer: