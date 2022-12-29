Benedict XVI sober, stable, but condition ‘serious’: NPR



Andrew Medicini/AP

VATICAN Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable, but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after revealing that the 95-year-old’s health had recently deteriorated.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours”.

On Wednesday, Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican Gardens, where he has lived since retiring in 2013, prompting fears that he was close to death.

The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.

Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to retire, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Few had expected his retirement, now in its 10th year, to outlast his eight-year reign as pope.

Bruni said Thursday that Benedict “was able to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and conscious and today, while his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable.”

Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.

Responding to that call, the Diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in Benedict’s honor on Friday at St. John Lateran, Benedict’s former basilica in his capacity as Bishop of Rome.

Word of Benedict’s declining health immediately raised questions about what would happen when he died, given the unprecedented reality of a sitting pope apparently presiding over the funeral of a former pope.

Most Vatican experts expect any funeral would resemble that of any retired bishop of Rome, though with the caveat that there would be official delegations to honor a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Germany, Benedict’s homeland, the former -Joseph Ratzinger and beyond. .

While St. Peter’s Square was mostly filled with visitors from abroad on Thursday during the Christmas tourist season, some Italians were out to pay their respects or at least say a prayer.

“Obviously it’s a bad situation, we’re all close to Pope Ratzinger, we’re sad about the situation, so we came here to make our small contribution,” said one pilgrim, Giorgio Gibin.

Another visitor to the square, Anna Macka, noted Benedict’s advanced age and wished him well.

“I think he’s lived long enough so far, poor thing, and since he’s sick, he’s not well, God willing, he’ll take him away,” she said.

Otherwise, while the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano headlined its Thursday editions with news of Benedict’s health, life continued as normal in the small city-state that Benedict and Pope Francis call home.

Francis had a seemingly routine day of audiences on Thursday, meeting with his ambassador to Madagascar, the commander of the Swiss Guard and a fellow Jesuit.

In the square, the line of tourists waiting to enter St. Peter’s Basilica wrapped almost entirely around the square, with couples and families stopping to pose for selfies in front of the nativity scene and Christmas tree placed in the square.

Small groups of nuns scurried across the cobblestones and flag-carrying tour guides piled their charges, while nearby souvenir vendors did a brisk business selling Vatican magnets, rosaries and statues of Francis.

“We hadn’t heard the news,” said Liam Marchesano, a 22-year-old economics student from Mantova, who was waiting to see the basilica with his girlfriend. “Maybe that’s why there’s such a long line.”