International
Benedict XVI sober, stable, but condition ‘serious’: NPR
Andrew Medicini/AP
VATICAN Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable, but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after revealing that the 95-year-old’s health had recently deteriorated.
A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers “to accompany him in these difficult hours”.
On Wednesday, Francis revealed that Benedict was “very ill” and went to see Benedict at his home in the Vatican Gardens, where he has lived since retiring in 2013, prompting fears that he was close to death.
The Vatican later said Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours but that the situation was under control as doctors monitored him.
Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to retire, and he chose to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Few had expected his retirement, now in its 10th year, to outlast his eight-year reign as pope.
Bruni said Thursday that Benedict “was able to rest well last night, is absolutely lucid and conscious and today, while his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable.”
Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.
Responding to that call, the Diocese of Rome scheduled a special Mass in Benedict’s honor on Friday at St. John Lateran, Benedict’s former basilica in his capacity as Bishop of Rome.
Word of Benedict’s declining health immediately raised questions about what would happen when he died, given the unprecedented reality of a sitting pope apparently presiding over the funeral of a former pope.
Most Vatican experts expect any funeral would resemble that of any retired bishop of Rome, though with the caveat that there would be official delegations to honor a former head of state, as well as pilgrims from Germany, Benedict’s homeland, the former -Joseph Ratzinger and beyond. .
While St. Peter’s Square was mostly filled with visitors from abroad on Thursday during the Christmas tourist season, some Italians were out to pay their respects or at least say a prayer.
“Obviously it’s a bad situation, we’re all close to Pope Ratzinger, we’re sad about the situation, so we came here to make our small contribution,” said one pilgrim, Giorgio Gibin.
Another visitor to the square, Anna Macka, noted Benedict’s advanced age and wished him well.
“I think he’s lived long enough so far, poor thing, and since he’s sick, he’s not well, God willing, he’ll take him away,” she said.
Otherwise, while the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano headlined its Thursday editions with news of Benedict’s health, life continued as normal in the small city-state that Benedict and Pope Francis call home.
Francis had a seemingly routine day of audiences on Thursday, meeting with his ambassador to Madagascar, the commander of the Swiss Guard and a fellow Jesuit.
In the square, the line of tourists waiting to enter St. Peter’s Basilica wrapped almost entirely around the square, with couples and families stopping to pose for selfies in front of the nativity scene and Christmas tree placed in the square.
Small groups of nuns scurried across the cobblestones and flag-carrying tour guides piled their charges, while nearby souvenir vendors did a brisk business selling Vatican magnets, rosaries and statues of Francis.
“We hadn’t heard the news,” said Liam Marchesano, a 22-year-old economics student from Mantova, who was waiting to see the basilica with his girlfriend. “Maybe that’s why there’s such a long line.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/29/1145997483/benedict-xvi-health-vatican
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President hands over three welfare aids to Sila Market, Bima Regency
- Akanbi aims for third title at the Molade Okoya-Thomas table tennis championship
- Adoption of advanced technology, innovation top government priority: Al Orama – News
- Benedict XVI sober, stable, but condition ‘serious’: NPR
- Third winter of COVID, biggest threat is three viruses at once – BG Independent News
- Teen ‘Just Add Magic’ Actor Tyler Sanders Reveals Cause of Death
- Clip shows woman dragged to end of platform after her dress got stuck in Mumbai metro door
- Xi’s dreams of an authoritarian world order have been shattered by his zero-Covid disaster
- Rian Johnson calls Dave Bautista the best wrestler-actor
- defamation suit by Shahbaz Sharif; Imran Khan’s appeal rejected
- 5 reasons why the Flyers should sign JJ Watt
- The CIO’s Guide to CES and Next Steps in Enterprise Technology