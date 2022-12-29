The UK and France say there are currently no plans to follow Italy with Covid tests for arrivals in China





People are seen waiting in the arrivals area of ​​Terminal 5 at Heathrow International Airport. Carlos Barria | Reuters LONDON The United Kingdom and France said on Thursday morning that they currently had no plans to reintroduce mandatory Covid-19 tests or additional requirements for travelers arriving in the country. UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday afternoon that he expected to “see some clarification” on Thursday or Friday from the country’s Department of Transport on any new rules for arrivals. It comes after several nations announced new measures in response to China’s easing of Covid restrictions amid a suspected surge in infections but reduced domestic testing. Beijing on Monday lifted its quarantine policy on arrival, prompting many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy, the center of Europe’s initial outbreak in early 2020, on Wednesday became the first country in the region to announce that mandatory antigen swabs will be required for all travelers arriving from China. On a December 26 flight from China to Milan’s Malpensa airport, 52% of passengers tested positive for Covid, la Repubblica reported. European Union health officials were locked in talks on Thursday to try to coordinate a response. “From a scientific point of view, there is no reason at this stage to restore border controls,” Brigitte Autran, head of the French health risk assessment committee COVARS, told France’s Radio Classique, according to a Reuters report. German, Portuguese and Austrian officials also appeared reluctant to introduce new measures. But Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told a news conference that her country’s testing measures could be ineffective if they are not implemented across the EU as many travelers enter Italy through other Schengen countries. She said preliminary tests showed that Covid-positive travelers from China had recognized omicron variants, Reuters reported. Italy’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reportedly called for increased testing of those arriving from China. “It would be better if the coordination of supervision was done at the European level,” the institute said. according to a translation by the Ansa news agency. “Italy cannot be the only country to carry out anti-Covid checks at airports for those arriving from China,” Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Twitter, according to a Google translation. The US said that from January 5, all arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau must provide a negative Covid test taken within two days of departure. India will require a negative test from passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand, with passengers placed in quarantine if they test positive or show symptoms of Covid. Japan and Taiwan will conduct tests on arrival for passengers from mainland China. While the UK government said it had no plans to reintroduce Covid tests or additional requirements for arrivals into the country, it said it would monitor the situation until Thursday. It could herald a change in policy, especially if a wave of other European countries reintroduce testing. Officials have cited the lack of information released by China about the new variants as a reason to tighten precautions. Beijing says its latest outbreak belongs to the highly transmissible but less lethal omicron variant. But the lack of data and the country’s history of murky reality has led many countries to take a cautious approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/29/uk-says-no-plans-for-covid-tests-for-china-arrivals.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos