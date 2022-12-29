International
10 British Columbia stories that made international headlines in 2022
Whether it’s weather, wildlife, crime or politics, there’s no doubt that British Columbia was a producer of local and international news in 2022.
The province made headlines around the world repeatedly throughout the year, advancing discussions on reconciliation, climate change, mental health and addictions, and more.
Here are just a few of the BC-based stories that were shared by global media.
1. Canada: Indigenous community finds 93 potential unmarked graves
The world watched with shock and horror when Tk’emlps at Secwepemc announced the presence of more than 200 suspected unmarked graves near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last year. Since then, the international media has been closely watching news from First Nations, Mtis and Inuit communities, which are forcing Canada to confront the violence and racism of its colonization.
When the Williams Lake First Nation announced the presence of 93 suspected unmarked burial sites on January 25,Al Jazeerait was one of many global media outlets that spread the news far and wide. At the time, the nation was in the first phase of its geophysical research at the former St. Joseph’s Mission residential school.
2. British Columbia to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin
On May 31, BC became the first province in Canada to abolish criminal penalties for possession of certain hard drugs for personal use. The province was granted an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, making headlines in global publications such asWashington Post.
As of January 31, 2023, mailwrote, adults 18 and older in BC will be allowed to possess a cumulative total of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.
The exemption will be in effect until Jan. 31, 2026, across the province as it continues to grapple with an overdose crisis.
New poll suggests British Columbians are divided about decriminalizing hard drugs
3. Lavish Money Laundering Scheme Exposed in Canada
When the long-awaited results of the Cullen Commission were published in BC, New York Timesacknowledged it, opening his June 15 article with these compelling findings:
“Self-proclaimed students were buying million-dollar homes in the Vancouver area, with questionable sources of income, or none at all… Loan sharks laundered their dirty money by giving them trash bags and hockey bags full of illegal Canadian $20 bills to the gamblers who took him to the casino floors.”
While it concluded that the BC government, police and federal anti-money laundering agency did not do enough to stop the crime, the 1,800-page report found no evidence of corruption.
4. Cat chases bear from owner’s driveway in British Columbia
Tigger made headlines in BC when he chased a black bear from his owners’ driveway in North Vancouver, but the fearless cat’s story also made international news on June 27 when it was published by the US-based. United Press International.
The article quotes directly from Global BC, which reported on the driveway blockage at the home of Gavin and Cameron Sturrock. They said Tigger was known for tripping dogs, fighting with his cat brother Taz and even stealing chicken from the kitchen, but scaring a bear was something new.
I saw the cat chasing after the bear and I was in no way, Cameron told Global News at the time.
North Vancouver cat chases bear
5. Wildlife presenter claims to have found ‘Bigfoot’ skull in British Columbia. Here’s what scientists think
Trending now
-
Canadian Sunwing passengers stranded in Mexico for 5 days with ‘no communication’
-
Family holiday reunion in Montreal ‘ruined’ after Sunwing cancels flight
Trending now
-
Pel, the Brazilian soccer legend and World Cup champion, has died at the age of 82
-
Massive Russian missile attack in Ukraine targets power stations amid freezing temperatures
If you are one of the more than 225,000 people worldwide who follow you IFLScience on Twitter, you may already know that British Columbia tweaked its timeline to 2022 for a rather unusual reason.
The UK-based scientific publication helped debunk an American YouTuber and wildlife presenter’s claim that he had found a “non-human primate” skull somewhere in BC over the summer. In a Facebook post, Coyote Peterson said he posted the photos “before the government/official tried to cut off our footage” and that he had kept the skull under wraps for weeks before sharing it.
Peterson initially believed the skull belonged to a bear, but later said he could “100% guarantee” it did not, and titled his YouTube video, “Bigfoot Skull Found in Canada.” IFLScience picked up this story on July 11, sharing comments from vertebrate paleontologist Darren Naish, who said it was “undoubtedly a gorilla skull,” based on “numerous anatomical details and as verified by a list of experts.”
6. Canada-based Ripudaman Singh Malik, innocent in Air India Kanishka bombing case, shot dead
Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terror bombings, was killed in a targeted shooting in a Surrey, BC neighborhood on July 14. That day, of tribunesof India wrote that Malik, 75, was a Sikh leader and businessman who had recently “praised” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “laudable gesture” towards the Sikh community.
Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the twin Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas. The attacks are the largest mass killing in Canadian history and sparked an international investigation that ended in the conviction of just one person and a barrage of criticism of the RCMP and federal agencies.
Malik was also known as a millionaire businessman, founder of the Khalsa Credit Union and head of private Sikh-based Khalsa schools across the country.
Two men charged in shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik
7. How Lytton, a Canadian village razed by fire, is grappling with climate-proofing its future
Like many parts of British Columbia, Australia has been hit hard by wildfires. The country’s wildfire season has increased by almost a month over 40 years, according to new research.
When Lytton was destroyed by a deadly fire in June last year, Australians took notice. More than a year later, as the southern BC village continues to rebuild, Reuters profiled its efforts to create a more environmentally friendly, climate change-resistant and fireproof community.
“The debate over how to restore Lytton highlights the messy reality of climate adaptation and what costs and delays people are willing to endure to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate their fire risk,” the article reads. August 8 published byAustralian Broadcasting Corporation.
8. Amanda Todd: Dutchman convicted of fatal cyber stalking
15-year-old BC teenager Amanda Todd became an international symbol in the fight against cyberbullying when she posted a YouTube video describing her abuse, with the help of cue cards, in the weeks before she took her own life.
Almost exactly 10 years after the tragedy, her name made headlines around the world when her tormentor, Dutch national Aydin Coban, was sentenced to 13 years behind bars. likeBBC newswrote on October 15, Coban was convicted of child solicitation, child pornography, extortion and molestation.
“We need to talk about this,” Todd’s mother Carol said at the time. “We have to make sure there is justice for Amanda.”
The possibility that Aydin Coban will no longer be imprisoned in the Netherlands
9. Severe drought plagues British Columbia, a year after devastating floods
Readers ofGuardian, a British daily, will know that the paper has paid close attention to BC, particularly when it comes to climate change, wildlife, weather and natural resources. This year was no exception, with an extended fall drought leading an online article on October 19.
“Now, the region has the opposite problem: months of drought are beginning to take their toll on what was once called Canada’s ‘wet coast,'” author Leyland Cecco wrote.
“The impact of the prolonged dry spell was highlighted by recent footage showing around 65,000 dead salmon clogging a dried-up stream.”
10. The runner casually completes the ‘mountain marathon’ before starting his shift at the cocktail bar
When 27-year-old Ben Rowe of Whistler, BC ran a 42-kilometre mountain marathon to the summit of Mount Overlord, all before starting his evening shift at the bar, it was enough to make international headlines on November 16.
An article published in the UK Edition of The Independent writes that Rowe likes to find “funny” things to do before going to work at his cocktail bar. He completed this latest feat in just six hours and 45 minutes.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9305734/bc-stories-made-international-headlines-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Inaugurating Banyan Sila Dam, President expects NTB agricultural productivity to increase
- Brazilian football legend Pel, who won a record three World Cups, has died aged 82
- Bob Penny, small actor in many Hollywood films, dies at 87
- Is Israel on track to become a leader in quantum computing?
- 10 British Columbia stories that made international headlines in 2022
- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discuss acute regional issues via videoconference
- Boris Johnson is MORE popular than current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak according to latest poll
- Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies of January 2023
- Rising tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime named Male Athlete of the Year by Canadian Press
- Pregnant Wedding Dress Buying Tips
- Pixelbook Go out of stock in Google Store [Updated]
- Fact check: KCR said he was Prime Minister Modi’s best friend, but NOT after daughter was grilled in booze scam