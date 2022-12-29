10 British Columbia stories that made international headlines in 2022

Whether it’s weather, wildlife, crime or politics, there’s no doubt that British Columbia was a producer of local and international news in 2022.

The province made headlines around the world repeatedly throughout the year, advancing discussions on reconciliation, climate change, mental health and addictions, and more.

Here are just a few of the BC-based stories that were shared by global media.

1. Canada: Indigenous community finds 93 potential unmarked graves

The world watched with shock and horror when Tk’emlps at Secwepemc announced the presence of more than 200 suspected unmarked graves near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last year. Since then, the international media has been closely watching news from First Nations, Mtis and Inuit communities, which are forcing Canada to confront the violence and racism of its colonization.

When the Williams Lake First Nation announced the presence of 93 suspected unmarked burial sites on January 25,Al Jazeerait was one of many global media outlets that spread the news far and wide. At the time, the nation was in the first phase of its geophysical research at the former St. Joseph’s Mission residential school.

2. British Columbia to decriminalize small amounts of cocaine, heroin

On May 31, BC became the first province in Canada to abolish criminal penalties for possession of certain hard drugs for personal use. The province was granted an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, making headlines in global publications such asWashington Post.

As of January 31, 2023, mailwrote, adults 18 and older in BC will be allowed to possess a cumulative total of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs, including opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA.

The exemption will be in effect until Jan. 31, 2026, across the province as it continues to grapple with an overdose crisis.





New poll suggests British Columbians are divided about decriminalizing hard drugs



3. Lavish Money Laundering Scheme Exposed in Canada

When the long-awaited results of the Cullen Commission were published in BC, New York Timesacknowledged it, opening his June 15 article with these compelling findings:

“Self-proclaimed students were buying million-dollar homes in the Vancouver area, with questionable sources of income, or none at all… Loan sharks laundered their dirty money by giving them trash bags and hockey bags full of illegal Canadian $20 bills to the gamblers who took him to the casino floors.”

While it concluded that the BC government, police and federal anti-money laundering agency did not do enough to stop the crime, the 1,800-page report found no evidence of corruption.

4. Cat chases bear from owner’s driveway in British Columbia

Tigger made headlines in BC when he chased a black bear from his owners’ driveway in North Vancouver, but the fearless cat’s story also made international news on June 27 when it was published by the US-based. United Press International.

The article quotes directly from Global BC, which reported on the driveway blockage at the home of Gavin and Cameron Sturrock. They said Tigger was known for tripping dogs, fighting with his cat brother Taz and even stealing chicken from the kitchen, but scaring a bear was something new.

I saw the cat chasing after the bear and I was in no way, Cameron told Global News at the time.

North Vancouver cat chases bear



5. Wildlife presenter claims to have found ‘Bigfoot’ skull in British Columbia. Here’s what scientists think

If you are one of the more than 225,000 people worldwide who follow you IFLScience on Twitter, you may already know that British Columbia tweaked its timeline to 2022 for a rather unusual reason.

The UK-based scientific publication helped debunk an American YouTuber and wildlife presenter’s claim that he had found a “non-human primate” skull somewhere in BC over the summer. In a Facebook post, Coyote Peterson said he posted the photos “before the government/official tried to cut off our footage” and that he had kept the skull under wraps for weeks before sharing it.

Peterson initially believed the skull belonged to a bear, but later said he could “100% guarantee” it did not, and titled his YouTube video, “Bigfoot Skull Found in Canada.” IFLScience picked up this story on July 11, sharing comments from vertebrate paleontologist Darren Naish, who said it was “undoubtedly a gorilla skull,” based on “numerous anatomical details and as verified by a list of experts.”

6. Canada-based Ripudaman Singh Malik, innocent in Air India Kanishka bombing case, shot dead

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terror bombings, was killed in a targeted shooting in a Surrey, BC neighborhood on July 14. That day, of tribunesof India wrote that Malik, 75, was a Sikh leader and businessman who had recently “praised” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “laudable gesture” towards the Sikh community.

Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges in connection with the twin Air India bombings that killed 331 people, mostly from the Toronto and Vancouver areas. The attacks are the largest mass killing in Canadian history and sparked an international investigation that ended in the conviction of just one person and a barrage of criticism of the RCMP and federal agencies.

Malik was also known as a millionaire businessman, founder of the Khalsa Credit Union and head of private Sikh-based Khalsa schools across the country.





2:46

Two men charged in shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik



7. How Lytton, a Canadian village razed by fire, is grappling with climate-proofing its future

Like many parts of British Columbia, Australia has been hit hard by wildfires. The country’s wildfire season has increased by almost a month over 40 years, according to new research.

When Lytton was destroyed by a deadly fire in June last year, Australians took notice. More than a year later, as the southern BC village continues to rebuild, Reuters profiled its efforts to create a more environmentally friendly, climate change-resistant and fireproof community.

“The debate over how to restore Lytton highlights the messy reality of climate adaptation and what costs and delays people are willing to endure to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate their fire risk,” the article reads. August 8 published byAustralian Broadcasting Corporation.

8. Amanda Todd: Dutchman convicted of fatal cyber stalking

15-year-old BC teenager Amanda Todd became an international symbol in the fight against cyberbullying when she posted a YouTube video describing her abuse, with the help of cue cards, in the weeks before she took her own life.

Almost exactly 10 years after the tragedy, her name made headlines around the world when her tormentor, Dutch national Aydin Coban, was sentenced to 13 years behind bars. likeBBC newswrote on October 15, Coban was convicted of child solicitation, child pornography, extortion and molestation.

“We need to talk about this,” Todd’s mother Carol said at the time. “We have to make sure there is justice for Amanda.”

5:20

The possibility that Aydin Coban will no longer be imprisoned in the Netherlands



9. Severe drought plagues British Columbia, a year after devastating floods

Readers ofGuardian, a British daily, will know that the paper has paid close attention to BC, particularly when it comes to climate change, wildlife, weather and natural resources. This year was no exception, with an extended fall drought leading an online article on October 19.

“Now, the region has the opposite problem: months of drought are beginning to take their toll on what was once called Canada’s ‘wet coast,'” author Leyland Cecco wrote.

“The impact of the prolonged dry spell was highlighted by recent footage showing around 65,000 dead salmon clogging a dried-up stream.”

10. The runner casually completes the ‘mountain marathon’ before starting his shift at the cocktail bar

When 27-year-old Ben Rowe of Whistler, BC ran a 42-kilometre mountain marathon to the summit of Mount Overlord, all before starting his evening shift at the bar, it was enough to make international headlines on November 16.

An article published in the UK Edition of The Independent writes that Rowe likes to find “funny” things to do before going to work at his cocktail bar. He completed this latest feat in just six hours and 45 minutes.