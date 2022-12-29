Brazilian football legend Pel, who won a record three World Cups, has died aged 82

More than six decades after he first wowed the world on the football field, Pel is no more. Brazilian superstar nicknamed “O Rei” King and three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer. His death brings to a close a storied life as one of the greatest footballers the game has ever known.

Pels’ daughter Kely Nascimento announced his death on Instagram. We love you endlessly, rest in peace, she wrote. His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his death.

The standard of the beautiful game had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He was hospitalized last month with multiple ailments and died of organ failure.







Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pel, who passed away today peacefully, read on his official Instagram account.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was born into a poor family in Trs Coraes in southeastern Brazil on October 23, 1940. Nicknamed Pel as a schoolboy, his first football was reportedly a sock filled with rags. The first man ever to score 1,000 career goals, Pel’s staggering feats on the pitch took him to 1,281 goals in 1,362 games between 1956 and 1977, including more than 1,000 for the fabled Santos FC.

It was wearing that club’s famous white shirt that Pel achieved some of his most glittering successes, not least winning two Copa Libertadores (1961, 1962) and a Recopa Sudamericana (1968).

But Pel, who also won 11 regional championships, was much more than just a club player. Capped 92 times by his country, Pel’s international game was also the stuff of legend. He won three World Cups with Brazil (1958, 1962 and 1970), an achievement that remains his only.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip present a trophy to soccer player Pel, right, at a stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during a state tour of South America on November 10, 1968. Photo/File AP

Pel was blessed with speed, balance, control, strength, and an uncanny ability to predict the movements of his opponents and teammates, according to The Bleacher Report sports news site. While guiding his clubs to new heights, he also impressed with his gentlemanly demeanor both on and off the pitch.

A precocious talent

Pel’s legend was created starting with his earliest appearances, a precocious talent using his incredible skills for all to see. He was just 15 in September 1956 when he made his debut for Santos, a baptism of fire against FC Corinthians that would see the young hopeful score his first goal.

Pel would step onto football’s biggest stage two years later and shine for all the world to see. By 1958, the 17-year-old had already scored 100 goals in Brazil, earning him a place in the national squad for the World Cup in Sweden. The teenager was left on the bench for Seleo’s three group games to start the tournament. But with the support of his teammates, Pel was in the starting XI for the knockout stages.

Given this chance, the teenage phenomenon was nothing short of a revelation. Pel scored in the quarter-finals, giving Brazil a 1-0 win over Wales. In the semi-finals, he scored three goals in a row to beat France. And in the final against the tournament hosts, Pel scored two more crucial goals as Seleo beat Sweden 5-2 to take home the World Cup.

Honors and evaluations

The efforts and talent of the Brazilian magician would create the foundations for a remarkable career accompanied by high numbers. On six occasions, Pel managed to score five goals in the same game, but he also hit 30 quadruples and 92 trebles over two remarkable decades. In 1964, he infamously destroyed Botafogo’s defense with eight goals in a single game.

After a successful turn with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, “O Rei” retired in 1977, having collected 27 team trophies along with a host of individual honors and numerous memorabilia. Of the latter, perhaps none would rival the frenzied atmosphere at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro during the 1969 match where Pel scored his 1,000th career goal.





Even after hanging up his paddles, Pel continued to shine. After retirement, he devoted much of his time to causes close to his heart, and his humanitarian work with UNICEF earned him the International Peace Prize in 1978. He made occasional appearances on the silver screen and played alongside Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine in 1981’s Victory, but also briefly entered politics, serving as Brazil’s sports minister from 1995 to 1998. He also served as a United Nations ambassador for ecology and the environment. as Goodwill Ambassador for UNESCO.

Sports honors also continued to roll in. Ple was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 1993 and was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999. FIFA awarded him an honorary Ballon d’Or in 2014. Soccer’s highest authority also designated Pel as FIFA’s Player of the Century, an honor he shared with Argentina’s Diego Maradona (a joint award that always rankled the diminutive Argentine, who thought he alone deserved the title).

Some 45 years after Pel left the professional field, such accolades helped establish his status as a legend with younger generations.

Now, after a long and successful reign, Pel has taken his leave. O Rei is dead … Long live the King!