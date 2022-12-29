US and global health officials worry about China’s transparency in the spread of the virus

People receive the inhaled vaccine for COVID-19 at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Bijie, Guizhou province, China, December 29, 2022.

US and global health leaders say Beijing is not sharing enough information about the spread of Covid-19 in China, leaving the international community in the dark about the scale and severity of the current wave of infection in the world’s most populous country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a statement on Wednesday, said a lack of transparency from China could delay the identification of new Covid variants that pose a threat to public health. China is sharing very few genomic sequences used to identify such variants, according to the CDC.

The CDC on Wednesday announced new testing requirements for airline passengers whose trips originate in China. All passengers, regardless of nationality or vaccination status, must be tested for Covid no more than two days before their flight to the US and present a negative result to the airline prior to departure. The requirements take effect on January 5.

India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have also imposed Covid test requirements for airline passengers originating in China. The Chinese government is grappling with a surge in infections after easing its strict zero-Covid policy in the wake of social unrest earlier this year.

A US federal health official, in a call with reporters on Wednesday, said the Biden administration has very limited information on the number of new Covid cases, hospitalizations and especially deaths in China. Reporting of testing and cases has also fallen flat in the country, making it difficult to determine the true rate of infection, the official said.

China’s zero-Covid policy, which sought to suppress outbreaks through tough measures, means that a large part of the population has no immunity to the highly transmissible variants of the omicron, the official said. As a result, the Biden administration is predicting that large numbers of people will be infected relatively quickly in China.

“What we are concerned about is a new variant that could appear in China,” said the official, who declined to be named as a condition of a press call. “With so many people in China being affected in a short period of time, there is a chance, a probability that a new variant could emerge.”

The latest genomic sequence data shared by health authorities in China shows that the Covid variants circulating in the country are similar to those known in the rest of the world, according to a statement this week from GISAID, a public database based in Germany.

In the past 180 days, China has classified and shared 412 Covid cases with GISAID, compared to more than 576,000 shared by US health authorities China has shared less than 1% of reported and classified Covid cases, while the US has shared more than 4% and the UK nearly 12%.

The World Health Organization has also called on China to share more information about what is happening on the ground as the virus spreads.

“WHO is very concerned about the developing situation in China with increasing reports of serious diseases,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the global health agency. during a press conference in Geneva last week.