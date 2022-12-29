Pel, the Brazilian soccer star and 3-time World Cup winner, has died at the age of 82





Pel, the Brazilian football icon who brought home the World Cup trophy three times, becoming an international superstar and the world’s highest-paid team player at the time, has died. He was 82. His daughter Kely Nascimento announced his death on Thursday Instagram. for health had deteriorated as he grew older. Doctors at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said the end of December that he was receiving “elevated care” related to “kidney and heart dysfunctions” stemming from the cancer he had been battling for more than a year. He also had a respiratory infection and his family said he would remain in hospital over the Christmas holiday. “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pel, who passed away today peacefully,” a declaration read on his organization’s website. “On his journey, Edson captivated the world with his athletic genius, stopped a war, did social work around the world, and spread what he believed most to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today it becomes a legacy for future generations.”

(Watch Pele’s 2015 interview with CNBC Europe above) Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, he was known almost exclusively as Pel, a nickname he supposedly acquired after mispronouncing another footballer’s name. Pel joined football club Santos in Brazil in 1956 at the age of 15 as an inside forward. The club won the So Paulo league championships and, in 1962 and 1963, the Copa Libertadores and the Intercontinental Club Cup. The striker, who operated as a second striker, made his international debut just a year after joining Santos, in 1957, and played in the World Cup the following year at the age of 17, the youngest player ever. He bagged a hat-trick in the semi-final against France and scored twice in the championship match against 1958 tournament hosts Sweden. After bursting onto the world stage and impressing with his ability to hit hard shots into the net, Brazil declared that Pel was a “national treasure”, a move to prevent him from being snapped up by Europe’s richest teams. Instead, Santos went on an international tour to give fans a chance to see the star. Pel tore a muscle in the next World Cup tournament in 1962 and was forced off after the second game, but the Brazilian national team won and won back-to-back titles. Brazil lost in the first round at the next World Cup, in 1966, after Pel and others suffered injuries. He considered retiring from the international game, but made a triumphant comeback in 1970 to win it all again. Pel ended his World Cup career scoring 12 goals in 14 games and remains the only footballer to have won the trophy three times. Pel retired from Santos in 1974 after scoring 643 goals in 659 games. He was forced out of retirement a year later to join his second team in history, the New York Cosmos. At age 34, he signed a three-year, $7 million deal to play for the U.S. team, The New York Times reported at the time. the highest paid team athlete in the world. He ended up playing for the Cosmos for two years, helping them win the North American Soccer League trophy, and he was widely credited with increasing the popularity of the sport in the US. His last game it was an exhibition match between Santos and Cosmos. He played the first half with Cosmos and the second half with his beloved Santos. When time expired, his teammates lifted an emotional Peli onto their shoulders and paraded him down the field. “Simply put, Pel made soccer cool,” said Shep Messing, a goalkeeper for the Cosmos. ESPN 40 years after the last match. “Mick Jagger, Elton John, Robert Redford at the games. Muhammad Ali, he was there on the field for that last game, and at the time, the two most famous people on the planet were the two of them.” Pel scored more than 1,000 goals during his career, earning him a Guinness World Record. He used his post-football platform to support charities and try to improve the lives of Brazil’s poor. He became a UNESCO global ambassador in 1994 and served as minister for sports in Brazil. He also published several autobiographies that became bestsellers and starred in documentary films about his life. He and Argentine star Diego Maradona, who was younger than Pel and played after his retirement, are often discussed as the greatest players of all time, even being jointly named FIFA’s “player of the century” in 2000. Despite the rivalry, the two struck up a friendship before Maradona died in 2020 after years of trading. “I want to thank Pel. We know who he is and who he will always be. We need icons like him,” Maradona said in a friendly exhibition match in 2016. FIFA eventually named Peli “the greatest of all time” in 2012, and the International Olympic Committee named him “athlete of the century” in 1999. After his death was announced on Thursday, tributes from around the football world poured in. Santos posted on Twitter from a reference to his nickname, “O Rei” or “The King”. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo praised the “King” on social media also. “A simple ‘farewell’ to the eternal King Pel will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing,” Ronaldo said. “An inspiration to many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reflected in every moment we shared even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each of them. to football fans”. France ahead Kylian Mbappewho scored a hat-trick in the most recent World Cup final earlier this month in Qatar, said Pel’s “legacy will never be forgotten”. And the former English footballer Geoff Hurst said, “I have so many memories of Pele, without a doubt the best footballer I ever played against… For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele.”

