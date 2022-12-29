Pakistan court acquits convicted rapist after ‘deal’ to marry victim





By Sophia Saifi and Rhea Mogul, CNN

A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after he “agreed” to marry his victim, his lawyer said, angering rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the country. of South Asia. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the deaf woman, 36, in 2020 in northeastern Swat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to his lawyer Amjad Ali Khan. He was sentenced to life in prison and fined 100,000 rupees (about $440), said the lawyer, who is not related to his client. The woman later gave birth to a child as a result of the rape, the lawyer added. On Monday, the Peshawar High Court freed Daulat Khan after the two were legally married in early December following an out-of-court settlement made by a local “jirga” — a council of elderly men who make decisions based on Sharia law. People are also reading… Sharia – also known as Islamic law – is an interpretation of the faith’s sacred texts and traditions that varies widely throughout the Muslim world. Swat is a largely rural and conservative area, where deep-rooted, often brutal patriarchal and misogynistic attitudes remain prevalent.. In 2012, activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban in Swat after defying their orders to go to school. It is not unusual for a jirga to decide cases in many parts of Pakistan on so-called taboo issues such as childbearing outside of marriage. Critics have long accused the jirga of perpetuating a culture of victim-shaming, particularly in cases of rape and sexual assault. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) called the Peshawar court’s decision a “gross violation of law” and a “miscarriage of justice”. “HRCP urges the state to appeal the decision and maintain its commitment to women’s rights,” it said in a statement. Misogyny and patriarchy In 2021, more than 5,200 women reported being raped in Pakistan, according to an HRCP report, but activists say the number could be much higher as the crime is often reported out of fear. In Pakistan, the issue is complicated by corruption in the courts and within the police, experts say. According to the Legal Aid Society, a non-governmental organization that provides legal aid to underprivileged people, about 60% of rape victims withdraw their claims, largely because they lack the power to confront the flawed justice system. large of the country. In December 2020, Pakistan toughened its rape laws to establish special courts to try cases within four months and provide women with medical examinations within six hours of a complaint. But campaigners say Pakistan continues to fail its women and lacks a nationwide law criminalizing domestic violence, leaving many vulnerable to assault. In February, it was the brother of murdered social media star Qandeel Baloch acquitted by a Pakistani appeals courtthree years after he was convicted of murdering her for “dishonoring” the family. Pakistan’s so-called “honor killings” usually involve the killing of a woman by a relative who believes she has brought shame on the family. At the time of Baloch’s murder, Pakistani law allowed the victim’s family to pardon a convicted murderer. As Southwest Airlines struggled to get its planes back in the air and its passengers back home on Thursday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a tough line with the company. He’s pulling no punches, referring to the situation as a complete “meltdown” of the system. The National Guard is going door-to-door in parts of Buffalo and its suburbs to check on people who lost power during western New York’s deadliest winter storm in decades. Authorities are facing the tragic prospect of finding more victims amid the melting snow as the deep freeze softens into milder weather. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says officials fear they may find people who died alone or are sick. Officials say more than three dozen people have so far been reported dead from the storm that swept through Friday and Saturday. Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Wednesday and are expected to be in the lower 50s by Friday. Russian missiles hit Ukraine in the biggest wave of attacks in weeks, hitting power plants and other critical infrastructure on Thursday amid frigid winter weather. Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said. Local officials said the attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The attacks also injured at least seven people across the country, although the number of attacks was rising as officials treated the injured and got a sense of the days’ damage. Russia sent explosive drones to certain regions overnight before widening the barrage, the Ukrainian air force said. Newly elected US Rep. George Santos of New York is now under investigation by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office. The development adds to the uproar over revelations that the Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional life when he successfully campaigned for the US Congress. Despite intensifying doubts about his ability to hold federal office, Santos has so far shown no sign of backing down, even as he has publicly admitted to a long list of fabrications. He is scheduled to be sworn in on Tuesday. If he takes office, he could face investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the Justice Department. Moves by some countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants may emerge in its continuing explosive outbreak and that the government may not be informing the rest of the world quickly enough. There have been no reports of new variants to date. But China has been accused of being unprepared for the virus since it first appeared in the country in late 2019. The concern is that it may not share data now on any signs of emerging strains that could fuel outbreaks. new elsewhere. The US, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. The US State Department has approved the sale of an anti-tank mine-laying system to Taiwan amid a growing military threat from China. The department said Wednesday that the volcano system and all associated equipment would cost about $180 million. It is capable of delivering anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from either a ground vehicle or helicopter, the type of weapon some experts believe Taiwan needs most to deter or repel a potential Chinese invasion. To advertise the threat, China’s military sent 71 aircraft and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour show of force aimed at the self-ruled island it claims as its territory, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday. Chinese military harassment of Taiwan has intensified in recent years. A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino has injured more than 60 people and killed at least 19. Officials warned the death toll would rise as the search for bodies resumed on Friday. Provincial information department chief Banteay Meanchey said the fire started around midnight on Wednesday and was extinguished more than 12 hours later at 2pm on Thursday. He said more than 60 people were injured and the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers are able to enter victims believed to be still under the rubble or in locked rooms. The Grand Diamond City Casino in the bustling town of Poipet is just a short walk from the border checkpoint with Thailand, where casinos are illegal. A familiar mix of frustration, patience and determination spread among migrants at Mexico’s northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits will remain in place for now. . Cautious optimism for an immediate reopening had prevailed after a judge ordered in November that a public health rule known as Title 42 authority expire on Dec. 21. But the US Supreme Court dashed those hopes with a 5-4 decision on Tuesday to hear arguments on the policy in February and keep it in place until they rule. The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department this week and is asking for the public’s help in finding him. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to her in July in Los Angeles. That’s according to a family statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper. London’s relatives have been trying to locate him for the past few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week. An LAPD spokesman confirmed a report had been received about London. SAN DIEGO (AP) Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and the Camden Lewis PAT was thrown by … The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

