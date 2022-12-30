The frequency of Omicron defective genomes differs from that of Alpha, Beta and Delta variants

The analysis included 9 samples from patents with variant B.1.5, 8 with B.1.1, 11 with B.1.177, 9 with Alpha, 11 with Beta, 11 with Delta and 19 with Omicron (Supplementary Table S1). In total, 91,526,555 reads (range 3814620,216 reads per amplicon) were obtained from 78 patients infected with COVID-19 (Supplementary Table S2). Sequences from variants B.1.5, B.1.1, B.1.177, Alpha, Beta and Delta were uploaded to the GenBank Sequence Read Archive (SRA) database under BioProject accession number PRJNA788442 and sequences from Omicron under accession number SUB174015.

Amplicon A78, running from nt 1905 to 2260 in the spike protein (aa636aa753), is of particular interest because it includes the TMPRSS2 polybasic cleavage site of S1/S2 O-linked glycan residues (aa685aa686). We obtained coverages of 10,346 to 215,520 reads per amplicon (Supplementary TableS2) for A78, and it had the narrowest interquartile range (IQR) compared to the other peak regions (Supplementary Figure S1). Comparison of coverage between amplicons showed no significant differences, with IQRs lower than 0.242 in all cases except A82 and A84 (Supplementary Table S3).

Sixty-two of 78 patients (79.5%) showed deletion haplotypes over 14 overlapping amplicons (Supplementary Figures S2A to S2G). In 28 of 78 patients (35.9%), the deletions resulted in the appearance of a premature inframe stop codon, thus generating a damaged genome (Figure S3A S3G to S3G). Specifically, we identified 49 defective deletions in these 28 patients, resulting in the loss of 2 (2) to 100 (100) nucleotides (Tables 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7). The deletions were not randomly clustered throughout S gene. Some were found at the same nucleotide position in different patients (Supplementary Figures S2A to S2G), even in some patients infected with different variants (Table 8). For example, the 817F-822L deletion was found in three different patients (V69S13, V70S02, V70S03) with the B.1.5 variant (Table 1), but also in one patient (V69S03) with B.1.1 (Table 8).

Table 4 Variant B.1.1.7 (Alpha).

Table 5 Variant B.1.351 (Beta).

Table 6 Variant B.1.617.2 (Delta).

Table 7 Variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron).

Table 8 Population frequency of defective genomes for deleted amino acid position (Del/Def) and variant.

Table 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Deletions found along the spike gene from amplicon A73 to A83. Population frequency was calculated as the number of deletion reads per amplicon divided by the total number of reads per amplicon. Table 1 for variant B.1.5; 1B for B.1.1; 1C for B.1.177; 1D for Alpha (B.1.1.7); 1E for Beta (B.1.351); 1F for Delta (B.1.617.2); and 1G for Omicron (B.1.1.529). Reads = number of reads indicating a deletion.

Sixteen of 28 (57.1%) patients with deleterious mutations belonged to the first and second wave of the pandemic (B.1.5, B.1.1 and B.1.177) (Supplementary Figure S3ASG), while only 2 of 9 (7.1%) of Alpha, 2 in 11 (7.1%) of Beta and 1 in 11 (3.6%) of Delta patients showed damaged genomes. However, in contrast to the small percentage of defective mutations observed in Alpha, Beta and Delta patients, the Omicron variant showed damaged genomes in 7 of 28 (25%) patients.

Comparison of the variants according to the genomic location of the damaged positions showed some differences. The dominant lines in the first and second waves (B.1.5, B.1.1 and B.1.177), as well as Omicron in the sixth wave, showed 11 to 18 genomic regions deleted leading to defective particles throughout. nail gene, from amplicon A71 to amplicon A84 (Tables 1, 2, 3 and 7). However, patients infected with the Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants showed sporadic genomes defective only in amplicons A71, A72, A75, A76, A77, A79, A80, and A82 (Tables 4, 5, and 6).

Regarding the relative frequency of variants found (number of defective reads per amplicon divided by total number of reads per amplicon) in all patients and overall nail gene, the highest percentage of variants with defective genomes was seen in the first and second wave of the pandemic (Tables 1, 2 and 3) and in Omicron (Table 7). The most prevalent defective deletion was 246R-249L in 7.03% of Omicron patients (Table7), 852N856V in 4.12% of B.1.5 patients (Table 1), and 656Y-670Y in 2.02% of B.1.1 and B.1.7 patients (Table 1). . All other defective deletions were present at frequencies below 1% (Tables 1, 2 and 3).

Of particular note, we found a significant presence of deleterious deletions in the region 640S-674Y (nt1920-2021) in amplicon A78 at the S1/S2 cleavage site in patients from the first and second wave and in Omicron patients, but not in Alpha, Beta and Delta patients (Table 2, Supplementary Fig. S4). The absence of defective genomes at this position in Alpha, Beta and Delta was not a result of inadequate sequence coverage or the number of patients studied (Supplementary Table S4). Damaged genomes near S1/S2 appeared in variants occurring early in the pandemic and in Omicron regardless of the number of sequences studied, while none of the Alpha, Beta or Delta patients showed any damaged genomes in this sequence (Fig. 1 ). . Furthermore, although Omicron had the lowest sequencing coverage, it showed a pattern of defective deletions similar to those of B.1.1, B.1.5, and B.1.177.

Figure 1 Amplicon A78 coverage (nt 1905 to 2260, aa636-aa753) for the variant. Red dots represent reads without defective haplotypes detected in the A78 amplicon, and blue triangles indicate reads with defective haplotypes at this position.

Some specific defective deletions in the 640S674Y fragment coincided in 2 or more patients infected by the first and second wave variants. For example, the 656Y670Y deletion was found in 3 patients with B.1.5 and 6 with B.1.177 (Tables 1, 2 and 3). Additionally, 640S674Y deletions were found in 4 Omicron patients (Table 7). However, no deleted genomes in patients infected with the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants were detected in the A78 amplicon (Tables 4, 5 and 6). Comparison of specific defective deletions among patients showed that deletions in the 640S674Y region appeared only in patients with variants from the first and second pandemic waves (B.1.5, B.1.1 and B.1.177) at frequencies of 1.82%, 0.23%. and 2.02%, respectively, and in those with the Omicron variant (0.69%). This deletion was not detected in Alpha, Beta or Delta patients (Table 2) although coverage was similar between all variants studied (Supplementary Figure S4, Supplementary Table S4). However, we cannot rule out the presence of defective haplotypes with abundances below the 0.1% threshold.

The number, type, and frequency of deleted positions coincided in 22 of 25 (88%) samples amplified in parallel using ARTIC and N071 protocols, excluding biases caused by primer amplification (primers shown in Supplementary Table S5). In the remaining 4 samples, N07 detected deletions of 2 nucleotides that were not detected by ARTIC, possibly due to the double PCR (RT-PCR-Nested) required for N07, which has a higher risk of introducing mutations artifactual, or 2 to 5 times higher coverage in the N07 study. Interestingly, in 2 samples (patients V69S13 and V70S02), ARTIC was able to identify defective deletions that were not visualized with N07 primers, although ARTIC had lower coverage (81,248 and 45,575 reads) than N07 (242,6097 and 491 upstream reads) TableS6). Overall, the ARTIC protocol identified a greater number of defective deletions, except for a 7-nt deletion in V70S12 and a 29-nt haplotype in V71S13, which were only seen using the N07 protocol. Our data show that the results using ARTIC were consistent with those of N07, and that in the worst case, the N07 protocol may even underestimate the rate of defectively deleted haplotypes.