Pope Benedict: Former Pope’s condition ‘serious but stable’, Vatican says

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid and alert, but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday in an update on the former pope’s health.

He is absolutely lucid and alert and today while his condition remains serious, the situation is currently stable, Vatican press office director Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.

Pope Francis announced on Wednesday that his 95-year-old predecessor was very ill after a deterioration in his health.

I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who supports the Church in his silence. He is very ill, Francis said during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. We ask God to comfort and support him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end.

A Vatican spokesman confirmed later Wednesday that Benedict’s health had deteriorated in recent hours and that Francis visited Benedict at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in Vatican City.

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by making the almost unprecedented decision to resign from his post, citing his advanced age.

Benedict’s announcement marked the first time a pope had resigned in nearly 600 years. The last pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 resigned to end a civil war within the Catholic Church in which more than one man claimed to be pope.

The Benedicts’ health has been declining for some time. In 2020, the Vatican said Benedict had been suffering from a painful but not serious condition following reports in German media that he was ill.

Two years ago, in a rare public letter published in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Benedict wrote that in the slow waning of my physical forces, inside I am on a pilgrimage to the House.

Benedict has been a powerful force in the Catholic Church for decades.

Born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany in 1927, he was ordained a priest in 1951, became a cardinal in 1977 and later served as chief theological adviser to Pope John Paul II. He was elected as the 265th Pope in April 2005, after the death of John Paul II.

Benedict became pontiff at the height of the global sex-abuse scandal involving Catholic priests, as sex-abuse complaints and related lawsuits rocked the church and threatened its moral standing around the world.

His legacy has been clouded by recent scrutiny of his time as Archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982, after a Church-commissioned report on abuse by the Catholic clergy there was published in January.

The report found that he had been informed of four cases of sexual abuse involving minors, including two during his time in Munich, but failed to act, and that he had attended a meeting about an abusive priest.

Benedict later backtracked on these allegations, admitting that he had attended the meeting but denying that he had deliberately concealed his presence.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said many people would have mixed feelings about Benedict’s life. Sadly, many victims of clergy abuse are not out of the woods when it comes to healing their wounds and getting the justice they deserve, SNAP wrote.