B2Gold – A top international producer of low cost gold

B2Gold reports two casualties from incident abroad in Mali

VANCOUVER, BC, DEC. 29, 2022 /CNW/ – B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) regretfully reports that two employees of B2Gold have passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site robbery incident. mountain Earlier today. All reports have identified this tragic event as the result of a robbery incident and not related to any terrorist activity.

The local bus contractor, traveling under the escort of the gendarme, transports B2Gold employees from the Fekola mine to Bamako was involved in an incident when he encountered an ongoing robbery about 75 kilometers west of Bamako. The security forces accompanying the bus transport supported the safety of B2Gold personnel, but unfortunately the incident ended with the death of two employees. Initial reports indicate that all other employees on the bus have been safely checked in and are being transported aboard Bamako for assistance.

B2Gold would first like to express its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased employees. Our immediate concerns are for the safety and well-being of B2Gold employees and the public and to minimize the impact on the surrounding area.

Mining and processing activities at the Fekola mine remain unaffected.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a top international low cost gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has gold mines in operation mountain, Namibia AND Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including mountain, Colombia, finland AND Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022.

On behalf of B2GOLD CORP.

“Clive T. Johnson”

President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company’s website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald Cherry DeGeer VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371 [email protected] [email protected]

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither endorse nor endorse the information contained in this announcement.

The production guidance presented in this news release reflects the total production at the mines that B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines that B2Gold operates.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively forward-looking statements) within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: provisions; perspective; instructions; predictions; evaluations; statements about future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, income and cash flows, and capital costs (sustainable and non-sustainable) and operating costs, and including, without limitation: total consolidated gold production between 990,000 and 1,050,000 ounces in 2022. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, though not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “plan” . “, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “aim” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “will”, “may”, “may “, “should” or “may” occur. All of these forward-looking statements are based on management’s opinions and estimates as of the date these statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond B2Gold’s control, including risks relating to or related to: the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of preventive measures and contingency plans in place. by the Company to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, social distancing, a non-essential travel ban, business continuity plans and efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions; escalating travel restrictions on people or products and reducing the Company’s ability to transport and refine dor; the volatility of B2Gold’s metals and common stock prices; changes in tax laws; risks inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; failure to achieve production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs that differ materially from estimates in B2Gold’s feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or the risks and compliance with complex regulations related to mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; unrecognized liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions placed on B2Gold’s operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws, including those related to operations in mountain, NamibiaPhilippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies regarding mining and local ownership requirements or nationalization of resources generally, including in response to the COVID-19 outbreak; remote operations and availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in the price and availability of energy and other inputs required for mining operations; lack of or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labor; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and their effects; support to contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the risk of an uninsured or uninsured loss; adverse climatic conditions and weather; risk of litigation; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold’s operations, including the risks associated with strikes and suspension of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small-scale miners; information systems failures or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold’s reputation; risks affecting Caliber that have an impact on the value of the Company’s investment in Caliber and the potential dilution of our equity interest in Caliber; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in B2Gold’s most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold’s current Annual Report on Form 40-F and B2Gold’s other filings with Canadian regulators of Securities and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be viewed at www.sedar.com AND www.sec.gov, respectively (“Websites”). The list is not exhaustive of factors that could affect B2Gold’s forward-looking statements

B2Gold’s forward-looking statements are based on applicable assumptions and factors that management believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof, based on information available to management at that time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold’s ability to conduct current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and research activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, forecasts and projections; availability and cost of inputs; the price and market of products, including gold; foreign exchange rates; tax levels; timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; current and future social, economic and political conditions; and assumptions and other factors generally related to the mining industry.

B2Gold’s forward-looking statements are based on management’s opinions and estimates and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any event contemplated by the forward-looking statements will or will occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive from them. For the reasons set forth above, we should not rely on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.