The lack of information on the rise of COVID-19 in China is fueling global concern

BEIJING (AP) – Moves by some countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge. in its continued explosive eruption and that the government may not inform the rest of the world fast enough.

There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of being unprepared for the virus since it first appeared in the country in late 2019. The concern is that it may not share data now for any signs of evolving strains that could trigger new outbreaks elsewhere.

The US, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. quoted the US both the increase in infections and what was said to be a lack of information, including the genomic sequencing of virus strains in the country.

Authorities in Taiwan and Japan have expressed similar concerns.

Right now the situation of the pandemic in China is not transparent, Wang Pi-Sheng, head of Taiwan’s epidemic command center, told The Associated Press. We have a very limited grasp of his information and it is not very accurate.

The island will begin testing everyone arriving from China on January 1, ahead of the expected return of around 30,000 Taiwanese for the Lunar New Year holiday later in the month. New Japanese rules, which restrict flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to designated airports starting Friday, are already disrupting holiday travel plans.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted on Thursday that many countries have not changed their policies on travelers from China and said any measures should treat people from all countries equally.

Each new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and it is spreading rapidly in China. Scientists can’t say whether this means the surge will unleash a new mutant on the world, but they worry it could.

Chinese health officials have said the current outbreak is being fueled by versions of the omicron variant that have also been detected elsewhere, and a surveillance system has been set up to identify any potentially worrisome new versions of the virus. Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control, said Thursday that China has always reported the strains of the virus it has found in a timely manner.

We keep nothing secret, he said. All work is shared with the world.

The Italian health minister told the Senate that the ranking shows that the variants detected in passengers arriving from China are already circulating in Europe. This is the most important and reassuring news, said Orazio Schillaci.

This is consistent with what the executive branch of the European Union has said. The EU on Thursday refrained from immediately pursuing member Italy in seeking tests for visitors from China, but is assessing the situation.

More broadly, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the body needs more information on the severity of the outbreak in China, especially in hospitals and ICU admissions, in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground.

China lifted many of its tough pandemic restrictions earlier this month, allowing the virus to spread rapidly in a country that had seen relatively few infections since an initial devastating outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Spiraling infections have led to shortages of cold medicine, long lines at fever clinics and capacity emergency rooms turning away patients. Cremations have increased several times, with a request from overburdened funeral homes in one city for families to postpone funeral services until next month.

Chinese state media have not widely reported the fallout from the surge, and government officials have blamed Western media for escalating the situation.

Global concerns, tinged with anger, are a direct result of the ruling Communist Party’s sudden exit from some of the world’s strictest anti-virus policies, said Miles Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. thought in. Washington.

You can’t carry out the nonsense of zero-Covid lockdowns for such a long period of time and then suddenly release hordes of infected from a caged China into the world, risking major outbreaks elsewhere, Yu said in a email.

Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the US move may be more about increasing pressure on China to share more information than stopping a new variant from entering. in place.

China has been accused of covering up the virus situation in the country before. An AP investigation found that the government stopped releasing genetic information about the virus for more than a week after it was decoded, frustrating WHO officials.

The government also controlled tightly the spread of Chinese research on the virus, hindering cooperation with international scientists.

Research into the origin of the virus has also been hampered. A group of WHO experts said in a report this year that key pieces of data were missing about how the pandemic started and warranted a deeper investigation.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press reporters Geir Moulson in Berlin, Colleen Barry in Milan, Carla K. Johnson in Seattle and Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed.