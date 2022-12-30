International
The lack of information on the rise of COVID-19 in China is fueling global concern
BEIJING (AP) – Moves by some countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge. in its continued explosive eruption and that the government may not inform the rest of the world fast enough.
There have been no reports of new variants to date, but China has been accused of being unprepared for the virus since it first appeared in the country in late 2019. The concern is that it may not share data now for any signs of evolving strains that could trigger new outbreaks elsewhere.
The US, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced testing requirements for passengers from China. quoted the US both the increase in infections and what was said to be a lack of information, including the genomic sequencing of virus strains in the country.
Authorities in Taiwan and Japan have expressed similar concerns.
Right now the situation of the pandemic in China is not transparent, Wang Pi-Sheng, head of Taiwan’s epidemic command center, told The Associated Press. We have a very limited grasp of his information and it is not very accurate.
The island will begin testing everyone arriving from China on January 1, ahead of the expected return of around 30,000 Taiwanese for the Lunar New Year holiday later in the month. New Japanese rules, which restrict flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to designated airports starting Friday, are already disrupting holiday travel plans.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted on Thursday that many countries have not changed their policies on travelers from China and said any measures should treat people from all countries equally.
Each new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and it is spreading rapidly in China. Scientists can’t say whether this means the surge will unleash a new mutant on the world, but they worry it could.
Chinese health officials have said the current outbreak is being fueled by versions of the omicron variant that have also been detected elsewhere, and a surveillance system has been set up to identify any potentially worrisome new versions of the virus. Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control, said Thursday that China has always reported the strains of the virus it has found in a timely manner.
We keep nothing secret, he said. All work is shared with the world.
The Italian health minister told the Senate that the ranking shows that the variants detected in passengers arriving from China are already circulating in Europe. This is the most important and reassuring news, said Orazio Schillaci.
This is consistent with what the executive branch of the European Union has said. The EU on Thursday refrained from immediately pursuing member Italy in seeking tests for visitors from China, but is assessing the situation.
More broadly, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the body needs more information on the severity of the outbreak in China, especially in hospitals and ICU admissions, in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground.
China lifted many of its tough pandemic restrictions earlier this month, allowing the virus to spread rapidly in a country that had seen relatively few infections since an initial devastating outbreak in the city of Wuhan. Spiraling infections have led to shortages of cold medicine, long lines at fever clinics and capacity emergency rooms turning away patients. Cremations have increased several times, with a request from overburdened funeral homes in one city for families to postpone funeral services until next month.
Chinese state media have not widely reported the fallout from the surge, and government officials have blamed Western media for escalating the situation.
Global concerns, tinged with anger, are a direct result of the ruling Communist Party’s sudden exit from some of the world’s strictest anti-virus policies, said Miles Yu, director of the China Center at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. thought in. Washington.
You can’t carry out the nonsense of zero-Covid lockdowns for such a long period of time and then suddenly release hordes of infected from a caged China into the world, risking major outbreaks elsewhere, Yu said in a email.
Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the US move may be more about increasing pressure on China to share more information than stopping a new variant from entering. in place.
China has been accused of covering up the virus situation in the country before. An AP investigation found that the government stopped releasing genetic information about the virus for more than a week after it was decoded, frustrating WHO officials.
The government also controlled tightly the spread of Chinese research on the virus, hindering cooperation with international scientists.
Research into the origin of the virus has also been hampered. A group of WHO experts said in a report this year that key pieces of data were missing about how the pandemic started and warranted a deeper investigation.
___
Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press reporters Geir Moulson in Berlin, Colleen Barry in Milan, Carla K. Johnson in Seattle and Kanis Leung in Hong Kong and video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/health-china-disease-outbreaks-covid-19-pandemic-guangzhou-01318eb4fc58a0515d8e8bd1577e385d
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The January 6 committee releases a wealth of new transcripts featuring Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, Jr.
- Boys’ hockey drops second in a row against Sandwich
- The lack of information on the rise of COVID-19 in China is fueling global concern
- Google ramps up development of Fuchsia for 2023
- ASU men’s hoops will lean on defense to ‘allow better offense’ against Arizona
- Jokowi deals with job creation Perppu
- USA, Greece and Italy win in United Cup mixed teams tennis
- Man loses heart transplant due to big winter storm
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes north central part of Assam
- Anime My Dress-Up Darling: 3 Reasons You Should Watch It
- Imran Khan’s party to protest ‘sinking economy’ from today: report
- Buy Bollywood Vogue Custom Embroidered Lehenga Set Party Wear,Party,umbrella lehenga Online Shopping