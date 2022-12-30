Fosun International Wins Multiple ESG Awards in Domestic and International Markets

HONG KONG, December 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Fosun International received numerous accolades in domestic and international markets, including numerous ESG awards from international financial media Journal of International Business, Finance derivative AND Hong Kong stock link information platform Zhitong Caijing.

The market is well aware of Fosun’s focus on its core businesses and global innovation capabilities

On December 28, Fosun International was notified by Journal of International Business that it was awarded “Best Global Innovation-Driven Consumer Group Asia 2022” and “Best CSR Company Asia 2022” by the magazine in recognition of Fosun’s successful transformation into a global innovation-driven consumer group, capabilities innovative and Fosun’s focus strategy on improving family consumption. The journal also highly praised the contribution of the COMIRNATY COVID-19 mRNA vaccine jointly developed by Fosun and BioNTech, a Germany biotech company in the fight against the pandemic.

The panel believes that Fosun is actively making strategic focus in the face of ongoing changes in the macro environment. On December 15, Fosun held the 30th Fosun Carnival of ONE FOSUN Family Members and revealed the future direction of Fosun’s development: Fosun will strengthen its positioning as “a global consumer group driven by innovation” , focusing on its core business strategically around consumption. the needs of global families and strengthen the two main growth engines of globalization and innovation. The market is optimistic about Fosun’s strategies for accelerating its strategic transformation and focusing on the household consumption sectors. A number of investment banks, including Morgan Stanley, Citi and Goldman Sachs, have issued reports and assigned Fosun International an “Overweight” or “Buy” rating.

Fosu‘two treasures, “medicine + vaccine“ highlights Gheap’Innovative achievements and contributions of social responsibility in the fight against the pandemic

The technology innovation capabilities that Fosun has accumulated over the years have continued to bear fruit. For example, in the health segment, since July of this year, Azvudine, of China The first oral drug for COVID-19 jointly developed by Fosun Pharma and Genuine Biotech has been widely used to help fight the epidemic in various countries. Recently, Fosun Pharma approached a number of online medical platforms for collaboration to improve the accessibility of Azvudine through multiple channels in order to further meet the home treatment needs of patients infected with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY jointly developed by Fosun and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, has also made steady progress. IN November 2022, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR introduced the COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine, which can protect against the Omicron variant, and vaccination became available on December 1 to local residents under the government vaccination programs in Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, respectively. Regarding the self-paid COMIRNATY COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, the self-paid COVID-19 vaccination service of the COMIRNATY BNT162b2 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine has been officially released since November 1, 2022 in Macao SAR. asset December 19, 2022Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary has received the Drug/Product Registration certificates related to the official registration of COMIRNATY BNT162b2 vaccine and COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine in Hong Kong SAR, pursuant to which COMIRNATY BNT162b2 is registered for use for primary course. of vaccination for individuals aged 12 years and older and COMIRNATY bivalent vaccine is registered for use as a booster dose for individuals aged 12 years and older.

Finance derivative appreciates Fosun’s efforts to promote sustainable ESG development

Another international financial media, Finance derivative recently presented the “Best ESG Company Hong Kong 2022” award to Fosun International, recognizing Fosun’s continuous efforts to promote the sustainable development of China and the world.

On the domestic front, Fosun International received the “Best ESG Award” and “Best PR Team Award” at the 7th Zhitong Caijing Capital Market Conference and Listed Company Awards on December 19, in recognition of Fosun’s efforts in the past year to actively fulfill social responsibilities, focus on communicating with global stakeholders and creating long-term value in the midst of the pandemic.

IN August 2014, Fosun joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and is committed to global commitment to sustainable development, promoting the achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through participation in similar activities in global and local level. As a participant in the UNGC, Fosun supports the ten principles of the UNGC in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, continuously promoting their close integration with Fosun’s ESG strategies and actively engaging its member companies in implementation of ESG strategies. .

In 2015, the United Nations officially released 17 sustainable development goals, aiming to comprehensively and comprehensively solve social, economic and environmental development issues from 2015 to 2030, and then achieve sustainable development. The Group actively responds to the UN SDGs and combines its vision and ESG objectives to identify sustainable development goals related to its businesses, helping to realize the UN SDGs by the year 2030 from multiple dimensions.

Since 2019, Fosun International has established the ESG Board Committee and the ESG Working Group to fully improve ESG management and ensure the implementation of each ESG indicator. Fosun International has also established an ESG Management Committee as well as an ESG Executive Committee to promote the effective implementation of ESG strategies and initiatives.

In recent years, Fosun has achieved outstanding ESG performance. Its MSCI ESG Rating was AA and Hang Seng Sustainability Rating was A. Fosun International has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (top 50 large to mid-caps) for two consecutive years and is included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for three consecutive years, which includes 87 Hong Kong-listed companies with the most outstanding performance in corporate sustainability (top 20% of the Index’s constituent stocks Hang Seng Composite). In addition, its FTSE Russell ESG rating improved significantly, outperforming the industry average, and it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time this year. Its S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 90% of its global peers and significantly ahead of the industry average. All these affirm the achievements of Fosun ESG and the global recognition of Fosun ESG’s efforts.

Signs of 2022 Fosun’s 30th anniversary. Standing at the new starting point of 30 years of establishment, Fosun will continue to strengthen its core businesses, deepen innovation and globalization. Fosun will continue to join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to move forward and continue to uphold its original aspiration of “Contribution to Society”, in order to actively promote the development of sustainable ESG to fulfill Fosun’s mission of “Creating happier lives for families around the world”.

