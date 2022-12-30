Myanmar court finds Suu Kyi guilty of corruption againExBulletin



BANGKOK A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday convicted the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the latest in a string of criminal cases against her, a legal official said.

The court’s action leaves her with a total of 33 years in prison to serve a series of politically-tinged prosecutions since the military overthrew her elected government in February 2021.

The case that ended on Friday involves five offenses under the anti-corruption law and followed earlier convictions on seven other corruption charges, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.

She has also been convicted of several other offences, including the illegal importation and possession of remote controls, breach of coronavirus restrictions, breach of the country’s official secrets act, sedition and election fraud.

All previous convictions brought him a total of 26 years in prison.

Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the multiple charges against her and her allies are an attempt to legitimize the military’s takeover by eliminating her from politics ahead of elections she has promised next year.

In the five corruption charges filed on Friday, Suu Kyi is accused of abusing her position and causing a loss of state funds by neglecting to follow financial regulations in granting leave to Win Myat Aye, a cabinet member in the government of her previous, to hire. buy and maintain a helicopter.

Suu Kyi was the de facto head of government, holding the title of State Counsellor. Win Myint, who was president in her government, was a co-defendant in the same case.

Friday’s verdict in the purpose-built courtroom at the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw, was announced by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of retribution from the authorities. The trial was closed to media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred by a gag order from speaking about her.

The legal official said Suu Kyi received sentences of three years on each of the four charges, to run concurrently, and four years on the charge related to the purchase of the helicopter, for a total of seven years. Win Myint received the same sentences.

The defendants denied all charges and her lawyers are expected to appeal in the coming days.

The end of the court cases against Suu Kyi, at least for now, raises the possibility that she will be allowed outside visitors, something she has been denied since the ban.

The military government has repeatedly denied all requests to meet with it, including from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which is seeking to help mediate an end to the crisis in Myanmar that some UN experts have characterized it as a civil war due to armed opposition to military rule.

The UN announced after its special envoy, Noeleen Heyzer, met in August with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-installed government, that he “expressed openness to holding a meeting at right” between her and Suu Kyi. .

A statement from the military government said: “Depending on the circumstances after the end of the judicial process, we will consider how to proceed.”

Suu Kyi is currently being held in a newly built special building at Naypyitaw prison, next to the court where her trial took place, with three police officers whose job it is to assist her.

Allowing access to Suu Kyi has been a key demand of many international critics of Myanmar’s military rulers, who have faced diplomatic and political sanctions for their human rights abuses and suppression of democracy.

State-controlled media reported last year that Win Myat Aye, the figure at the center of the corruption case that ended on Friday, used the chartered helicopter for just 84.95 hours between 2019 and 2021, but paid for a total of 720 flight hours, which resulted in a loss of more than $3.5 million in funding.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said he also allegedly failed to follow official procedures in purchasing the state-owned helicopter, resulting in a further loss of 23 billion Myanmar Kyat ($11 million).

Win Myat Aye is now Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in the Government of National Unity created as a parallel administration by elected lawmakers who were barred from taking their seats when the military took power last year. The army has declared the NUG an outlawed “terrorist organization”.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s martyred independence hero General Aung San, spent almost 15 years as a political prisoner under house arrest between 1989 and 2010.

Her tough stance against military rule in Myanmar turned her into a symbol of the nonviolent struggle for democracy and earned her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

Her National League for Democracy party first came to power after easily winning the 2015 general election, establishing a true civilian government for the first time since a 1962 military coup.

But after coming to power, Suu Kyi was criticized for showing deference to the military while ignoring atrocities it is credibly accused of committing in a 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Her National League for Democracy again won a landslide victory in the 2020 elections, but less than three months later, elected lawmakers were barred from taking their seats in Parliament and senior members of her government and party were arrested .

The military said it acted because there had been massive vote fraud in the 2020 election, but independent election monitors found no major irregularities.

The military takeover in 2021 sparked widespread peaceful protests that security forces tried to suppress with lethal force and that soon erupted into armed resistance.

Myanmar’s security forces have killed at least 2,685 civilians and arrested 16,651, according to a detailed list compiled by the Political Prisoners Aid Association, a non-governmental organization that tracks killings and arrests.

On Wednesday last week, the UN Security Council called on Myanmar’s military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since taking over. power from the army.

The UN resolution also calls for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and urges all parties in the country to work towards the initiation of a dialogue and reconciliation aimed at a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry responded that the situation in the Southeast Asian country is only about internal issues that do not pose a threat to international peace and security.