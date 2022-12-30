Indian syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production; inspected facility





NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) – India’s drug regulator said on Thursday it had inspected a facility that produced a cough syrup linked to the deaths of 19 children in Uzbekistan and promised more action based on its findings. A legal representative for Marion Biotech, the Indian maker of Dok-1 Max syrup, said the company regrets the deaths and has stopped its production. The regulator reviewed the company’s Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh state and is in regular contact with its Uzbek counterpart, the Indian health ministry said in a statement. “Samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing,” the ministry said. Uzbekistan’s health ministry said at least 18 children in the city of Samarkand died after consuming the syrup produced by the Indian drug maker. On Thursday, the Uzbek news site report.uz reported another death of a 1-year-old boy, citing the regional prosecutor’s office. Officials in the Samarkand region had not initially reported the deaths to the ministry, the news site said, citing Health Minister Bekhzod Musayevand. The report, also citing the minister, added that several people involved in the registration, importation and sale of drugs have since been arrested. India’s foreign ministry spokesman, who described the country’s pharmaceutical industry as “a reliable supplier to countries around the world”, said such incidents were taken “very seriously”. Those affected by legal action by Uzbek authorities, including Marion Biotech’s local representative, will receive the “necessary consular assistance,” Arindam Bagchi told a news conference without elaborating. The Uzbek ministry said earlier that seven employees were fired following an investigation into the matter and “disciplinary measures” were taken against several specialists. Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups were also withdrawn from all pharmacies in Uzbekistan, the ministry added. The Uzbekistan case follows the deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia linked to cough and cold syrups made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. However, the Indian government and the company have denied wrongdoing. India is known as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the past decade, reaching $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year. Dok-1 max syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in higher than standard doses to children either by their parents, who mistook it for a cold medicine, or on the advice of pharmacists from Uzbekistan. said the ministry. India’s Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers issued an order on Thursday, laying down specifications to regulate the sale of ethylene glycol from the end of March. Additional reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov in Tashkent; editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Tomasz Janowski Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/indias-marion-biotech-halts-production-syrup-linked-uzbekistan-deaths-ani-citing-2022-12-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos