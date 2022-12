International News Highlights – 30 December 2022

Scotland lowers self-identification barriers, London skeptical

On December 22, the Scottish Parliament passed reforms that will make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender. The reforms include removing the requirement for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria and lowering the minimum age from 18 to 16. Joining countries such as Ireland, Denmark and Argentina in implementing such self-identification measures this year, Scotland passed the bill 86 to 49, despite opposition from the Conservatives and some trans-exclusionary women’s rights activists. Britain’s Conservative government in London said it had concerns and may try to block the bill. “We will be looking closely at this, and also the consequences for the Equality Act 2010 and other UK-wide legislation, in the coming weeks – up to and including a Section 35 order stopping the bill from getting royal assent if it is necessary,” said Alister. Jack, the British government’s secretary of state for Scotland. Section 35 of the Scotland Act allows the Scottish Secretary to block the introduction of a Bill if they have reasonable grounds to believe that it would have an adverse effect on the operation of the Act as it applies to reserved matters – “reserved matters” are roughly equivalent to federal ones. legislation. “I think we can all hope that trans people in Scotland will also be able to benefit from those positive outcomes as the Bill removes barriers to the enjoyment of their human rights,” said Scotland’s Social Justice Minister Shona Robison before the vote. Robison also noted a “tremendous” drop in violence against trans people in countries where similar laws were passed. Spanish feminists are divided on the Trans bill

On a related note, Spain’s left-wing Podemos party has taken another big step towards codifying a bill that would allow anyone aged 16 and over to change the gender listed on their identity card without having to for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. The measure was approved 188 to 150 and has passed to the Senate for final approval. However, the bill worries some in the country’s feminist lobby about how it could affect women’s rights. “When gender is asserted over biological sex, it does not seem to me to be a step forward in a progressive direction; it seems to be a step back,” said Carmen Calvo, former deputy prime minister of current Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. “The state must respond to transgender people, but gender is neither voluntary nor optional.” Other critics in the US and the UK have used similar rhetoric about women’s sports, women’s prisons and gender-determining minors. Equality Minister Irene Montero said the law would “depathologize” trans lives and protect the rights of trans people. “Trans women are women,” Montero said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sgn.org/321720 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos