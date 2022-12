Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar court extends prison sentence to 33 years

CNN

–

A military-run Myanmar court has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to seven years in prison for corruption, a source familiar with the case told CNN, ending a series of secretive and highly politicized proceedings against the ousted former leader. . Friday’s verdict is the final punishment for the 77-year-old, a democratically elected opposition figure to decades of military rule who ruled Myanmar for five years before being forced from power in a violent coup in early 2021. The ruling on Friday found Suu Kyi guilty of corruption in connection with the purchase, repair and leasing of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescue and emergencies, the source said. She now faces a total of 33 years in prison, including three years of hard labour, the source said, meaning she could spend the rest of her life behind bars. According to the sources, Suu Kyi has previously been convicted of numerous offences, including election fraud and bribery. She has denied all the charges brought against her, according to the source, and her lawyers have said they are politically motivated. She is being held in solitary confinement in a prison in the capital Naypyidaw and her trials have been held behind closed doors, with limited information reported by state media and a gag order placed on her lawyers. Myanmar has been wracked by violence and economic paralysis since the military stepped in to prevent Suu Kyi from forming a new government, three months after her party was re-elected in a landslide election against the military-backed opposition. Meanwhile, rights groups have repeatedly expressed concerns about the punishment of pro-democracy activists in the country since the military took power. The sanctions are aimed at permanently sidelining (Suu Kyi), as well as undermining and ultimately denying her NLD (National League for Democracy) party’s landslide victory in the November 2020 elections, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights, said in a statement. Watch. statement on Friday. From start to finish, the junta grabbed everything it could to bring cases against it in the full confidence that the country’s kangaroo courts would come back with whatever punitive verdict the military wanted. Last week, The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called on the military junta to release all political prisoners, including Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint, in the first resolution passed on the Southeast Asian country since its independence. In the two years since the military took power, freedoms and rights in Myanmar have deteriorated significantly. State executions are back and thousands of people have been arrested for protesting against military rule. In November, the junta released more than 6,000 prisoners under an amnesty, state media reported, including a former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a Japanese journalist. The pardons came after strong criticism of the junta at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/30/asia/myanmar-aung-san-suu-kyi-court-verdict-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos