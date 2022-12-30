International
Airline passengers face higher ticket prices amid Southwest flight cancellations
As this week’s wave of flight cancellations led by Southwest Airlines drags on, other major carriers have announced they will impose price caps specifically in cities where Southwest operates to limit the financial burden on stranded fliers trying to reach their destinations.
Among them are American, United and Delta, which all said they would cap fares in all markets Southwest operates by Monday.
But despite the announcements, airfare data shows that prices to and from many affected destinations remain very high.
Google flight information shows prices for one-way trips out of airports like Nashville International, Ronald Reagan Washington International and Chicago Midway International, all Southwest hubs increasing over the next few days.
For example, a one-way ticket departing Friday from Nashville, Tennessee, to Denver International Airport, two hubs hit hard by this week’s flight cancellations started at more than $600.
A one-way flight from Washington, DC, to Los Angeles International Airport departing on Friday started at more than $1,000.
Many flyers have expressed their disappointment on social media.
Suzanne Durham, a music industry professional based in Nashville, had spent Christmas in Boston and was scheduled to return home to the Southwest on Monday. After her original flight was canceled, she was able to rebook another Southwest flight departing later in the week, but she had a feeling that flight would be canceled as well.
So she decided to book an extra flight on American Airlines for more than $900, she said.
“When I was booking that flight, I couldn’t believe it was that expensive,” Durham said in a follow-up interview. She said American did not specify what class the ticket was in and it turned out to be business class.
“It wasn’t even first class,” Durham said. “They are absolutely price gouging, in my opinion.”
Durham, who expressed her frustrations Monday on Twitter, said an American Airlines representative responded by noting that “prices are up to some destinations.”
An American Airlines representative showed NBC News a buried tweet in response to a user who said select cities would see price caps. The representative declined to share further details.
Other fliers shared similar stories on Twitter of facing much higher fares.
Meanwhile, Southwest’s chief commercial officer, Ryan Green, apologized for the travel chaos in one video Wednesday night, telling passengers they can submit full refund claims for canceled flights and submit travel expenses to the airline Web page.
“My personal search is the first step to get things done right away after a lot of plans changed and experiences didn’t meet your expectations for us,” Green said. “I was continuing to work on making this up to you.”
A representative for the Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an interview with Nexstar Media on TuesdayTransportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg applauded airlines for setting price caps.
“Nobody should be taking advantage of the situation,” said Buttigieg, who acknowledged the department may have limited legal authority to substantively address the situation.
“We really expect the airlines to go beyond the legal minimum and do the right thing here,” he said. “It shouldn’t take an enforcement action from our department for people to care or get their money back.”
