Households without direct debit will receive a voucher for 600 to help with their energy bills, starting to be issued from mid-January.

around 500,000 Standard Credit and prepaid customers will receive a voucher from their supplier

they will need to redeem this at a post office and obtain all relevant documentation and ID

this comes in addition to the Energy Price Guarantee, which is already limiting how much suppliers can charge consumers in Northern Ireland for their energy.

The UK Government today (Friday 30 December) sets out how around 500,000 households in Northern Ireland will get support with their energy bills, with new vouchers starting to be issued from mid-January.

On Monday 19 December, the UK government announced that all households in Northern Ireland will receive a single payment of £600, made up of £400 through the Northern Ireland Energy Bill Support Scheme ( EBSS IN ) and alternative fuel payment 200 ( AFP ).

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart today confirmed that for customers on standard credit schemes without setting up direct debits, and those with prepayment meters (keyboards), this will take the form of vouchers, with the most vulnerable customers to have priority access.

Standard Credit customers without direct debit arrangements and Prepayment Keypad customers will receive a voucher from their supplier which they can redeem at a post office, or by depositing it at a bank or credit union, or, where applicable necessary, such as cash.

Customers with direct debit arrangements with their energy supplier will receive payment directly into their bank account and will not be provided with vouchers.

Vouchers will begin to be issued from mid-January, with every eligible customer receiving them in time to feel the benefit this winter.

It comes on top of the Energy Price Guarantee, which has so far saved every household in Northern Ireland using electricity around 65 and a further 75 for those using gas.

Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart said:

We are determined to ensure that whatever their circumstances, every customer in Northern Ireland gets the support they deserve. Those without direct debits set up, and those with prepayment meters, will start receiving these important vouchers from January, which will provide vital help with their bills. Those who already pay by direct debit will receive the support directly into their bank accounts. I would urge those customers who receive vouchers to take care of them and use them quickly so that they can take advantage and see the impact on their bills as soon as possible.

Welcoming this detail, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said:

This is welcome news for many Northern Ireland households who do not pay for their electricity by direct debit and I hope it provides further security as we head into the new year. I appreciate the hard work of the officials and IN stakeholders to overcome the difficulties presented by IN s energy market, and the lack of IN Executive, to ensure IN families get this much needed support this winter.

While today’s news should give customers in Northern Ireland peace of mind, Mr. Stuart also urged them to beware of scams the government is already aware are being attempted.

It warned customers that the vouchers will come in the form of letters, bear the badges of the relevant electricity supplier and the UK government and contain a barcode. Customers will not be asked to go online or provide any details.

The easiest way people can use their voucher will be to pay money directly into their bank account by taking their bank card to the Post Office and asking to deposit. For those without a bank or credit union account, going to the post office and paying in cash will be an option, but this will be subject to the branch having the cash available.

Nick Read, Chief Executive at the Post Office, said:

Our 500 post offices in Northern Ireland are at the heart of their communities and postmasters are preparing for the vital role they will play in providing people with the 600th support they are due from mid-January. It is vital that anyone who does not pay for their energy use by direct debit, or has a prepaid meter, claims their voucher in the post. Before you come to the Post Office, make sure you bring your letter, correct proof of address and photo ID as this will speed things up at the branch. We know how difficult the rising cost of energy has been for many people. In the UK, we are running the Energy Bill Support Scheme on behalf of six energy providers and every week hundreds of thousands of people come to our branches to get cash support. Our ability to move money across the country is a national infrastructure asset and we will use our experience to deliver this payment to people in Northern Ireland.

Notes to editors

Voucher holders will need to take the voucher, letter from their supplier issued with their voucher, proof of address and photo ID to the post office to redeem their voucher. Address proof must be dated before January 2, 2023 to be valid.

The following photo ID will be accepted:

valid passport

valid UK or EU / ZEE driving license with photo

driving license with photo Armed Forces Letter or Police Warrant Card

Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card

Translink SmartPass (Senior / 60+ / Combat Disabled / Blind)

Asylum identity card

Keypad customers must bring their Keypad app or recharge card in addition to the voucher, proof of address and photo ID.

Vouchers will be valid until March 31, 2023. They can be reissued if lost, but customers are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.

No application is necessary. Suppliers will offer vouchers automatically to all their customers.

Find out more about getting home energy bill support in Northern Ireland.