Protests, arms for Russia and the nuclear deal

Reuters | Wana News Agency

It has been a turbulent year for Iran. A year that some hoped would see the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal and successful diplomacy with the West instead saw Iran strengthen its ties with Russia and violently crack down on a popular protest movement led by women. What lies ahead for the country and its activities abroad will have significant consequences not only for millions of Iranians, but also for Ukraine, Russia, much of the Middle East and the foreign policy of Western governments. The Biden administration went from encouraging negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal to imposing more sanctions on Tehran and punishing it for providing lethal weapons and training to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine. Iran's Foreign Ministry denies knowledge of Iranian arms transfers to Russia, despite evidence that Iranian-made drones are wreaking havoc on Ukrainian cities. And the country of 85 million people is in the throes of a protest movement that has been described as the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic's government in decades. Meanwhile, its economy is spiraling and it is currently enriching uranium at its highest level ever, meaning Iran has never been closer to achieving nuclear bomb-making capability.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 19, 2022. Putin likely wanted to show that Moscow is still important in the Middle East by visiting Iran, said John Drennan of the American Institute of Peace. Sergei Savostyanov | AFP | Getty Images

“2023 will be a pivotal year for Iran,” Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the nonprofit Crisis Group, told CNBC. “The economy is in more trouble than ever; society is more unhappy than ever; and the country is more isolated than ever.” “The Islamic Republic is where the Soviet Union was in the early, not the late 1980s,” Vaez said. “It is a regime that is ideologically bankrupt, economically broken and politically paralyzed.” “However,” he added, “there is still a will to fight.”

The Nuclear Deal: Too Far?

Already in 2021, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, told reporters that “Only bomb-making countries” are enriching uranium to Iran’s 60% level, which is only one technical step away from weapons grade, which is 90% purity. Under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which included the US and other powers and lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, Iran’s uranium enrichment was capped at 3.67%, enough for a program civil nuclear power.

A photo taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to start work on a second reactor at the facility. ATTA KENARE | AFP via Getty Images

“The prospects for reviving the JCPOA are dim for 2023,” said Henry Rome, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, referring to the agreement by its official acronym, which stands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. of Action. Rather than scrapping it entirely in response to Iran’s apparent support for Russia and brutal crackdown on protesters, “a ‘prolonged and pretentious’ stance on the nuclear deal will probably continue for some time,” Rome added. Negotiations have been stalled since September. The Trump administration pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, reimposing tough sanctions on Iran that have hurt its economy and prompted its government to ramp up nuclear development. And the prospects for the Biden administration reviving the deal are diminishing rapidly. In addition, time is running out for anything to be salvaged as all key nuclear restrictions in the deal are set to expire at the end of 2023 after “sunset clauses” are put in place.

“The current JCPOA will be increasingly outdated in 2023,” said Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at Rane. And, he added, “neither Europe nor the United States want to provide sanctions relief to a regime that actively suppresses protesters.” Negotiators may have to start over, and Western signatories to the deal are likely to want to see a resolution to the protest movement first, some analysts say. Meanwhile, the West is announcing new sanctions as Iran continues to press ahead with its nuclear development, creating an ever-widening gap between the two sides.

What else about Iran’s protest movement?

Nationwide protests that began in mid-September and quickly spread to many cities across Iran were sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of breaking the strict rules of the headscarf in Iran. The unrest morphed into a full-fledged movement calling for the removal of the Islamic Republic, Iran’s hardline theocratic government. But after nearly four months and a campaign of bloody strikes and executions by the state, the question remains: How long will the protests last?

A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in support of Amini, a young Iranian woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic Republic’s moral police, on Istiklal Street in Istanbul on September 20, 2022. Ozan Kose AFP | Getty Images

“The four forces to keep your eyes on in 2023 in the Iranian protests are the streets, strikes, sanctions and security forces,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. He expects 2023 to see sustained protests against the Islamic Republic, despite the government having an overwhelming advantage when it comes to the use of force. “The regime retains all the tools of repression and will use them more and more,” he said, but added that Iranians’ demands for political change would inevitably mean more internal instability. Most Iranian analysts interviewed by CNBC expect the demonstrations to continue in some form, but predictions about their intensity and effectiveness vary. While protests can still take unexpected turns, “protesters have not yet gathered significant and sustained support in key economic sectors or attracted defections from the security services,” Roma noted.

As for Rane’s Ryan Bohl, the most likely outcome is that the protests will “eventually be suppressed and dispersed.” The second result, he said, is for the movement to become institutionalized, to become a viable opposition movement and to be able to extract concessions from the regime. The third and “less likely” but still not impossible outcome in the coming year is that “the protest movement escalates to include other parts of Iranian society and causes divisions within the regime that may actually threaten its survival.” ,” Bohl said.

Arms for Russia

The latest conflict between Iran and the West came amid the Russia-Ukraine war in the form of deadly Iranian drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine. This has already prompted more US and EU sanctions on Iran, but this is unlikely to stop the growing cooperation between the two increasingly isolated countries. “Iran cannot afford to alienate Russia,” said the Crisis Group’s Vaez. “The West is going to have to be creative in finding a way” to slow and limit the types of weapons it can transfer to Russia, he said, something already underway as the Biden administration is. is said to be working to stifle Iran’s access for foreign components for weapons.

Ukraine has blamed Iran for providing Russia with drones, which were used to attack Kiev. Images Sopa | Light Rocket | Getty Images