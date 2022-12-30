International
The Ford government is appealing against the decision to strike down Bill 124
Lawyers for the Ford government have filed appeal papers in an Ontario court as they seek to overturn a ruling that struck down controversial wage cap legislation.
The Ontario government filed a notice of appeal with the Ontario Court of Appeal on Bill 124 on Thursday, a month after a superior court judge ruled the legislation unconstitutional.
Bill 124, introduced in 2019, capped wage increases for hundreds of thousands at one percent per year for a three-year period.
The court ruling that initially struck down the act estimated that about 780,000 public sector workers were affected by the legislation.
The appeal seeks to have the Ontario Superior Court decision – and the original applications made by a number of unions against the legislation – dismissed with costs.
Otherwise, he asks “that the appeal be allowed and the judgment below varied to reflect the less intrusive remedy.”
On November 29, an Ontario judge issued his decision on Bill 124, relying on groups representing several hundred thousand public sector workers who had challenged the law’s constitutionality in court.
A ruling by Judge Markus Koehnen said the law violated rights to collective bargaining and freedom of association.
I declare the act null and void, the decision said.
Koehnen found the limit of one percent per year limited bargaining rights for workers and unions on wages and other elements of contract negotiations for public sector employees.
For example, it prevents unions from trading wage demands for non-monetary benefits, prevents the collective bargaining process from addressing staff shortages, interferes with the utility of the right to strike, interferes with the independence of interest arbitration, and interferes with power. the balance between the employer and the employees, the decision states.
I find that these adverse effects constitute a substantial interference with collective bargaining both collectively and individually.
In its appeal, the Ford government argued that Koehnen’s decision was incorrect for several reasons.
Government lawyers said it was wrong to say the law limited unions’ ability to bargain pay rises against other issues such as benefits in negotiations. They also argued that it was wrong to say that Bill 124 affected workers’ ability to strike for wage increases above one percent a year.
The judge “erred by preferring the testimony of Prof. Robert Hebdon (Respondents’ collective bargaining expert witness) over the testimony of Prof. Chris Riddell (Appellants’ collective bargaining expert),” the appeal added.
The Ford government will appeal Bill 124
The Ontario Federation of Labor criticized the province’s decision to file its appeal against the decision.
Bill 124 has severely impacted workers’ living standards and exacerbated issues like the staffing crisis in our overburdened health care system, Patty Coates, President of the Ontario Federation of Labor, said in a statement.
For now, the Ford government should focus on taking meaningful action to address the simultaneous cost of living and health care crises in this province. Instead, they are choosing to spend public dollars fighting workers in court.
The Ontario Nurses Association added its voice, saying it was “outraged.”
In its notice of appeal, the province said it was wrong for the decision not to “acknowledge the urgent and essential objective” of the bill, which was to moderate the rate of increase in compensation increases for public sector employees” to manage the budget the province.
Premier Ford will not use the regardless clause to introduce Bill 124
A report by the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) in September suggested that a decision against Bill 124 could cost the government billions.
FAO forecasts estimated that a court loss could cost the province $8.4 billion between 2022-23 and 2026-27.
This calculation assumes that public sector workers, who already had wages capped by Bill 124, would be compensated, while the law would not apply to future negotiations.
The report estimated that a total of $2.1 billion could be due to public sector workers in retroactive payments if Bill 124 is repealed.
A spokesperson for Ontario’s attorney general confirmed that the appeal had been filed.
“As this matter remains before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” they said.
