OPP commissioner says Pierzchala’s killing was ‘preventable’ as procession brings officer home today

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carriques said of the shooting death of OPPConst. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala “never should have happened”, as the alleged attacker was out on bail and had a lifetime firearms ban.

Pierzchala was responding to a black truck in a ditch near Hagersville around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 when he was shot and killed.

Pierzchala is the fourth officer killed in the line of duty in Ontario and the fifth killed in Canada while on the job since mid-September.

A procession is taking Pierzchala home from the Forensic Science Center in Toronto to Barrie, Ont., on Highway 400, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County Detachment is pictured in a photo shared by Six Nations of the Grand River. (Six Nations of the Great River)

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Speary, 30, are both charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody. They are scheduled for their next hearing on January 17.

McKenzie was banned from possessing firearms for life in 2018 and had a warrant for his arrest for previous firearms-related charges at the time of the shooting.

McKenzie is ‘banned for life’ from possessing firearms

Carrique said at a news conference Wednesday, “I understand that as of 2018, McKenzie is permanently prohibited from possessing any firearm.”

McKenzie completed a federal sentence for an armed robbery in May 2017 on March 25, 2021. During his sentence, McKenzie was granted parole twice, which was revoked both times.

According to Carrique, in December 2021 McKenzie was charged with possession of a firearm and assault on a peace officer.

He was released on bail with a number of conditions, which included that he must remain at his residence and not possess any firearms.

McKenzie failed to appear in court on those charges on September 6 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The order was still active at the time of the shooting.

“The killing of Officer Greg was preventable,” Carrique said.

The man accused of killing the OPP officer was previously released on bail A man accused of fatally shooting an Ontario Provincial Police officer has been released on bail while facing charges including assaulting a police officer and possession of a handgun.

Scott Blandford, a former police officer and professor at Wilfred Laurier University, agrees.

“I agree with the OPP Commissioner, this should not have happened,” he said.

But, Blandford added, for violent offenders, a lifetime firearm ban “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on,” he said.

“People who are going to use firearms in crimes are not going to worry about the legality of carrying them. [possession and acquisition] license and compliance with their strict requirements to have firearms”, he said.

Officers working alone a ‘complex issue’

When Pierzchalare responded to the black truck in the ditch, he was working alone.

Carrique said Pierzchala had only been on patrol since April of this year, and Blandford said it’s common for officers in rural areas to only respond to calls.

He said that in a city, a second officer can be dispatched quickly, but in a rural area, like where Pierzchala was shot and killed, it could take much longer for a second officer to arrive.

“It’s a complex issue and it’s about resources,” he said, adding that taxpayers must be willing to pay for those additional officers.

And even if Pierzchala had been able to call for help, having a second officer with him might not have helped, Blandford said.

Shootings “happen very, very quickly, quite often without warning,” he said, adding that a second officer may have been able to return fire but likely would not have been able to save his life Pierzchala.

Carrique said Wednesday that Tuesday’s incident happened quickly and that Pierzchalava was “only on the scene for a very short period of time.”

“The officer was basically ambushed and had absolutely no chance of being able to defend himself. The motives behind that, the circumstances, the timing of which are part of an ongoing active investigation,” Carrique said.

It calls for criminal justice reform

Pierzchala’s death has renewed calls for changes to the criminal justice system, including parole.

“OPP Commissioner Carrique’s comments about the tragic killing of Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala are the latest plea for the federal government to address the revolving door of violent criminals caused by our country’s failed parole system,” he said in a statement. Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday.

“Too many innocent people have lost their lives at the hands of dangerous criminals who should be behind bars and not on our streets.

The call is not new Toronto Mayor John Tory has made similar demands to the federal government.

Justice Minister David Lamettitold CBC News in a statement this week that the federal and provincial governments will continue to work together to examine ways to improve the criminal justice system and that includes the parole system.

Bill C-75 was introduced in 2018 and led to changes to the criminal code, including measures to “modernize” bail provisions.

The amendments “legislate a ‘principle of limitation’ for police and courts to ensure that release in the first instance is favored over custody, that conditions of bail are reasonable, relevant to the offense and necessary to ensure public safety, and that guarantees are imposed only when less onerous forms of release are insufficient.”

They also “request that the circumstances of Indigenous defendants and defendants from vulnerable populations be considered on parole in order to address the disproportionate impacts the parole system has on these populations.”

We have this idea that there is a lot of rehabilitation going on, but I think more work needs to be done. – Crystal Winchester, criminal justice expert and Mohawk College instructor

Crystal Winchesteris Haudenosaunee with family from the Six Nations of the Grand River. Shehas has worked with the criminal justice system for more than a decade and teaches at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

She says these provisions should not make people think Indigenous offenders “get off the hook easier”.

“I feel like the general public quickly comes to understand how Indigenous people are portrayed in the criminal justice system,” she said.

“In fact, Indigenous men and women, they get parole less often than the rest of the population, and they get probation less often,” she said.

Winchester said parolees often don’t have the rehabilitation resources to reintegrate into their communities.

“We need to do some work within the criminal justice system to make sure that people … are being properly evaluated before they go back into the community,” she said. “We have this idea that there’s a lot of rehabilitation that happens, but I think more work should be done”.

Const. Pierzchala is coming home today

The procession will take Pierzchala home to Barrie, Ont., on Highway 400, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The public is invited to join first responders and show their respect for Officer Pierzchala from overpasses along the freeway. The OPP will also broadcast the procession online.

A police funeral is scheduled to take place in Barrie on January 4, with more details to follow.

The police ask those present not to stop on the highway to get out of the vehicle during the procession.