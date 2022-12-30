Myanmar court finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty again of corruptionExBulletin

NPR’s A Martinez speaks with Derek Mitchell, a former US ambassador to Myanmar and president of the National Democratic Institute, about the Myanmar court’s corruption conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi.

MARTNEZ, host:

A court in military-ruled Myanmar earlier today sentenced the country’s former civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to another seven years in prison. Suu Kyi was arrested when the military seized power in a coup nearly two years ago, and she has been accused of corruption and other charges. Suu Kyi has already received more than two dozen years in prison on previous charges, and human rights groups have called the proceedings against her a fraud. To understand what these latest decisions mean, we called Derek Mitchell. He is the president of the National Democratic Institute. Derek, what do you think of these rulings against her?

DEREK MITCHELL: Well, I agree with those human rights commentators. This is a foregone conclusion. The whole process, the trial – that’s what it’s called – was a farce. The veneer of a rule of law in Burma, or Myanmar, exists – a veneer – but it is no more than that. There is no rule of law in Myanmar.

MARTNEZ: Is it clear to you – is it one of those things that is impossible to deny, that the verdicts are falsifications?

MITCHELL: Yes, it’s impossible. This was a foregone conclusion. I mean, they want to put Aung San Suu Kyi aside. They see it as a threat to their power. Every time they’ve had any kind of election, which is what the military wants to do again in 2023, is to have “an election” in quotes — every time they have a real election, it wins. She and her party win. And that happened a few years ago. They don’t like that, so they want to remove him, basically put him away forever, so they can take power and all the trappings that come with it.

MARTNEZ: So it looks like civilians in Myanmar have a lot of faith, or at least like him enough to continue to elect him.

MITCHELL: Well, yes, she’s the symbol of – she’s the hopeful symbol of the country. She is a unique figure. She is the daughter of the independence leader from the 1940s. She has led the democratic movement for decades. She won the Nobel Peace Prize. She has won numerous awards. I think most of your listeners will know that name, in general. And it remains really powerful as a symbol of resistance or a symbol of hope, a symbol of democracy in the country. So people rally around her on that basis. So yes, that makes it uniquely challenging for the military, extremely dangerous.

MARTNEZ: The UN Security Council had a resolution condemning the actions of the military junta. What impact do you think it will have, if any?

MITCHELL: It has a very important symbolic impact. Junta cares what the world thinks of him. It demands that the coup be normalized. I think her strategy was to weather the storm that would naturally come after the February 2021 coup. But then, once they weather that storm, people get used to it and then adapt to it. Some countries have. Some in the region, especially in Asia, have. But in general, the UN Security Council comes out and says, this is unacceptable; this must end. Even the inclusion of Russia and China, which normally veto such resolutions – they abstained in this case, allowing it to go ahead – sends a signal to the junta that their desire to normalize what they have done is not working.

MARTNEZ: Thirty seconds left, Derek. I know President Biden who signed the BURMA Act provides humanitarian aid to the country and also imposes targeted sanctions. What kind of change could this bring to Myanmar?

MITCHELL: Well, I think that sends a very powerful signal about American politics. I think it also sends a signal from Congress to the Biden administration that they want continued pressure, increased pressure, more support for the opposition, the Democratic opposition, more pressure against the junta, more intense diplomacy with their allies — all of this for tried to reverse what happened and show again that what the junta has done cannot be normalized.

MARTNEZ: Derek Mitchell is the president of the National Democratic Institute. Derek, thank you.

MITCHELL: Thank you.

