Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on Thursday, according to their defense lawyer. Authorities in Romania said police executed search warrants at five homes and arrested four suspects, two British and two Romanians, as part of an investigation into organized human trafficking and rape. They did not name any of the arrested. Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said the four suspects had been detained for the first 24 hours. She asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend the bans to 30 days, according to Reuters. A lawyer for Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate confirmed to CNN that a court hearing was scheduled for Friday. He stressed that Andrew Tate was not under arrest. He was not arrested. He was detained for 24 hours, said the lawyer, Eugen Vidineac. The attorney did not discuss any of the charges. DIICOT released an edited, grainy, sometimes out-of-focus video purportedly showing the raids. A man is seen being patted down by the police. It is not clear who was arrested in the video. In a separate video broadcast by CNN affiliate Antena 3, crime agency officers can be seen escorting Andrew and Tristan Tate to police vehicles. On Friday, Andrew Tate tweeted from his verified account, Matrix sent their agents. DIICOT alleged that the four unidentified suspects formed an organized criminal group that stretched from Romania to Britain and the United States, with the purpose of committing the crime of human trafficking. Authorities allege that two of the suspects deceived the victims into believing they intended to enter into a marriage/cohabitation relationship while transporting the victims to Romania and later sexually exploiting them with physical violence and coercion. Authorities also said one of the suspects raped a victim on two separate occasions in March 2022. At least six victims were allegedly sexually exploited by the organized crime group, the DIICOT statement said. Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, is known for his viral comments on the Internet about male dominance, female subjugation and wealth. He openly advocates violence against women and was previously banned from every major social media platform until Elon Musk reinstated his Twitter account after taking over the company. He rose to prominence earlier this year, with many adults, including school teachers, expressing alarm at his misogynistic ideas taking root in the minds of countless young boys. Before it was taken down, his TikTok account accumulated about 11.6 billion views. He made headlines this week for a Twitter interaction with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who told Tate to get a life after he tweeted about his many cars and their corresponding huge emissions. There was speculation online that the authorities were alerted to Tate’s presence in Romania by the appearance of a special pizza box in one of the photos he posted of his spat with Thunberg. But according to Reuters, a DIICOT spokesman said the pizza boxes did not play a role in the bans.

