International
Buffalo Storm: More Stories of Strangers Helping Strangers – National and International News – FRI 30 Dec 2022 –
The kindness and heroism of strangers was the difference between life and death in the Buffalo Storm.
Disruptive influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for sex trafficking.
NATIONAL NEWS
Buffalo Storm: More Stories of Strangers Helping Strangers
As the snow melts in Buffalo after the worst storm in the city’s recorded history, the National Guard and first responders continue to find people who died as a result of the storm. So far, the death toll directly linked to the storm stands at 39 and could rise further. This includes only people who have died of hypothermia – trapped in snow, unheated houses or cars – or suffered heart disease while shoveling or plowing snow. That doesn’t count anyone who died from other medical emergencies who were unable to get help in time because of blocked roads.
Earlier this week, we shared Craig Elston’s story. The Buffalo, NY barber opened his shop to shelter dozens of strangers during the worst of the storm. Other stories like Elston’s are emerging that make it clear how many others might have died if not for the selflessness and heroism of neighbors and strangers.
The couple rescued a disabled elderly man from freezing
On Christmas Eve, ShaKyra Aughtry was at home with her three children and boyfriend Trent. After hearing a slight groan from outside. they opened the door to investigate. There they found 64-year-old Joe White, who is mentally disabled. It’s not clear how long he had been there, but Aughtry said he was weak and several plastic bags he was carrying were frozen in his hands. Trent took Joe home and he and Sha’Kyra cut off his frozen socks and dryer-dried his pants. They warmed him slowly and fed him.
It soon became clear that Joe was suffering from severe frostbite in his hands. Joe stayed with Aughtry all night while she called around trying to get someone to come and get Joe the medical attention he needed. On Christmas Day, a distraught Aughtry uploaded a video to social media, asking for help from anyone who could. Soon after, someone arrived with a snowplow. Aughtry rode with Joe to the hospital so he wouldn’t be afraid. Joe remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his frostbite.
The pastors open the church to accommodate over 100 people
Al Robinson and Vivian Gallon-Robinson, a husband and wife who are both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministries in Buffalo, reached out on social media on Christmas Eve to see if anyone needed help. The response was overwhelming and the couple began asking for help to reach people who were stranded. They gave another message that was shared over 1,500 times: “Our church doors are open to you.”
Using snowmobiles and any other skilled means they could find, Al volunteered to pull people out of stuck cars or homes without heat. Vivian managed things at the church, which soon had about 127 people sheltering. Using the food they had in the fridge and the blankets and clothes from their home, they made the people as comfortable as they could and gave them a warm place to sleep. Many of the people remained at the church for days, with one family still remaining on Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Disruptive influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for sex trafficking
In recent years, former kickboxer Andrew Tate has built a large online following of anti-LGBT and misogynistic individuals. At the height of the MeToo movement, Tate tweeted that female rape victims “share responsibility” for their assault. Tate describes herself as a misogynist and has promoted a particular brand of “toxic masculinity”. He has also become a luxury lifestyle influencer, sharing photos of his expensive muscle cars and private jets. Unfortunately, Tate has had a tremendous influence on young men who idolize him as an ultra-masculine role model.
Tate has several houses, one of which is in Romania. Since April, Romanian authorities have been investigating Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian nationals for sex trafficking. Yesterday, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested at their home in Bucharest in a police raid. Prosecutors hope to jail the Tates for at least 30 days. This will prevent them from leaving the country while investigators continue to build their case.
Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said in a statement that Tate, Tristan and the two Romanians “appear to have created an organized crime group for the purpose of recruiting, harboring and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content. to be viewed on specialist websites for a cost”.
Rumors are circulating online that Romanian authorities learned Tate was in the country after Tate posted a video mocking environmental activist Greta Thunberg, with whom Tate has a feud. A pizza box visible in the video was named after a chain of pizza shops in Romania. However, Romanian authorities have not confirmed what tipped them off to Tate’s whereabouts.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
Please share any thoughts, comments or questions in the comments section below!
Label: blizzard , Buffalo , international news , national news , New Albany MS , Northeast Mississippi news , Romania , bad weather , sex trafficking , social media , US news , world news
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nemiss.news/buffalo-blizzard-more-stories-of-strangers-helping-strangers-national-international-news-fri-30dec2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Buffalo Storm: More Stories of Strangers Helping Strangers – National and International News – FRI 30 Dec 2022 –
- Evan Longoria agrees to D-backs (source)
- Doctors expect COVID-19, flu, RSV and other illnesses to spike after holidays
- Vaccination against COVID-19 should be encouraged: Widodo
- Ohio County has reported more than 80 measles cases, the majority of the country’s 117.
- Michigan has high flu levels in preparation for post-holiday surge
- Type 2 Diabetes Drug Shortage Exceeds Weight Loss Expectations
- Man eats in 18 Michelin star restaurants in 24 hours
- Arata Isozaki, award-winning architect behind MOCA LA, dies at 91 – ARTnews.com
- Swakian paddler dreams of Olympic participation
- OPPO is reportedly developing its own SoC for smartphones to be released in late 2023
- How to build a huge PC game library for free