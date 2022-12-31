Buffalo Storm: More Stories of Strangers Helping Strangers – National and International News – FRI 30 Dec 2022

The kindness and heroism of strangers was the difference between life and death in the Buffalo Storm.

Buffalo Storm: More Stories of Strangers Helping Strangers

As the snow melts in Buffalo after the worst storm in the city’s recorded history, the National Guard and first responders continue to find people who died as a result of the storm. So far, the death toll directly linked to the storm stands at 39 and could rise further. This includes only people who have died of hypothermia – trapped in snow, unheated houses or cars – or suffered heart disease while shoveling or plowing snow. That doesn’t count anyone who died from other medical emergencies who were unable to get help in time because of blocked roads.

Earlier this week, we shared Craig Elston’s story. The Buffalo, NY barber opened his shop to shelter dozens of strangers during the worst of the storm. Other stories like Elston’s are emerging that make it clear how many others might have died if not for the selflessness and heroism of neighbors and strangers.

The couple rescued a disabled elderly man from freezing

On Christmas Eve, ShaKyra Aughtry was at home with her three children and boyfriend Trent. After hearing a slight groan from outside. they opened the door to investigate. There they found 64-year-old Joe White, who is mentally disabled. It’s not clear how long he had been there, but Aughtry said he was weak and several plastic bags he was carrying were frozen in his hands. Trent took Joe home and he and Sha’Kyra cut off his frozen socks and dryer-dried his pants. They warmed him slowly and fed him.

It soon became clear that Joe was suffering from severe frostbite in his hands. Joe stayed with Aughtry all night while she called around trying to get someone to come and get Joe the medical attention he needed. On Christmas Day, a distraught Aughtry uploaded a video to social media, asking for help from anyone who could. Soon after, someone arrived with a snowplow. Aughtry rode with Joe to the hospital so he wouldn’t be afraid. Joe remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his frostbite.

The pastors open the church to accommodate over 100 people

Al Robinson and Vivian Gallon-Robinson, a husband and wife who are both pastors at Spirit of Truth Urban Ministries in Buffalo, reached out on social media on Christmas Eve to see if anyone needed help. The response was overwhelming and the couple began asking for help to reach people who were stranded. They gave another message that was shared over 1,500 times: “Our church doors are open to you.”

Using snowmobiles and any other skilled means they could find, Al volunteered to pull people out of stuck cars or homes without heat. Vivian managed things at the church, which soon had about 127 people sheltering. Using the food they had in the fridge and the blankets and clothes from their home, they made the people as comfortable as they could and gave them a warm place to sleep. Many of the people remained at the church for days, with one family still remaining on Thursday.

Disruptive influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for sex trafficking

In recent years, former kickboxer Andrew Tate has built a large online following of anti-LGBT and misogynistic individuals. At the height of the MeToo movement, Tate tweeted that female rape victims “share responsibility” for their assault. Tate describes herself as a misogynist and has promoted a particular brand of “toxic masculinity”. He has also become a luxury lifestyle influencer, sharing photos of his expensive muscle cars and private jets. Unfortunately, Tate has had a tremendous influence on young men who idolize him as an ultra-masculine role model.

Tate has several houses, one of which is in Romania. Since April, Romanian authorities have been investigating Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian nationals for sex trafficking. Yesterday, Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested at their home in Bucharest in a police raid. Prosecutors hope to jail the Tates for at least 30 days. This will prevent them from leaving the country while investigators continue to build their case.

Romania’s Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said in a statement that Tate, Tristan and the two Romanians “appear to have created an organized crime group for the purpose of recruiting, harboring and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content. to be viewed on specialist websites for a cost”.

Rumors are circulating online that Romanian authorities learned Tate was in the country after Tate posted a video mocking environmental activist Greta Thunberg, with whom Tate has a feud. A pizza box visible in the video was named after a chain of pizza shops in Romania. However, Romanian authorities have not confirmed what tipped them off to Tate’s whereabouts.

