US and world news for December 30





Pelmourned football star:Football star Pelis is remembered today for his sport as well as his fame. He died yesterday in Brazil at the age of 82. He had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer for over a year. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1997, played for Brazil in the 1970 World Cup and made his first World Cup appearance in 1957. Chinese plane intercepts American plane:The US military has accused the Chinese of intercepting a US military aircraft with a Chinese navy aircraft over international waters on December 21. The US has filed a protest with the Chinese government. The Defense Department says the Chinese jet came within 10 feet of the US jet, which was forced to maneuver to avoid a possible collision. World population figures:The US Census Bureau says the world’s population grew by 73.7 million people during 2022 and will reach 7.9 billion on Sunday, the first day of 2023. The US population has surpassed 334,225,000 making it the third largest country in the world. most populous. China leads with more than 1.4 billion people and India is second with more than 1.3 billion people. The draft law on government spending was signed:President Biden averted a threatened government shutdown today by signing the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed by Congress. The government is now funded through the end of the fiscal year in September 2023. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to become speaker of the House when Republicans take the House majority next week, called the spending bill a monstrosity and an act embarrassing. It increases domestic spending by about 6% and military spending by about 10%. Buffalo to celebrate the New Year:The city of Buffalo has announced that there will be a New Year’s Eve fireworks display downtown as storm recovery continues. Some roads have reopened and basic services such as US mail have resumed. The death toll in western New York as a result of the storm reached 40 yesterday. Southwest resumes:Southwest Airlines says normal operations are resuming today and it expects only minimal disruption. Southwest is again offering tickets for sale. In a statement the airline said it was encouraged by the progress that had been made. About 16,000 flights have been canceled since Dec. 20 as a result of Southwest’s operational problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westfaironline.com/uncategorized/u-s-and-world-news-for-dec-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos