Matthews International Enters into Agreement with Barington :: Matthews International Corporation (MATW)





PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matthews International Corporation (Matthews) (NASDAQ GSM: MATW ) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Barington Capital Group, LP, Barington Companies Equity Partners, LP, and Barington Companies Management, LLC (collectively, Barington), pursuant to which Barington Companies Management , LLC will serve as a consultant to Matthews. Under the agreement, Barington has also agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of the Matthews nominees at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: We have valued our discussions over the past year with Barington and their insight as a Matthews shareholder. We look forward to their contribution as a consultant towards the continued growth of the Company. James A. Mitarotonda, Chief Executive Officer of Barington, commented: We look forward to working constructively with the Board and Management to build value for the Company and its shareholders. About Matthews International Corporation Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of commemorative products, industrial technologies and branding solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets, cremation-related products and cremation and cremation equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers helping families move from grief to remembrance. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom solutions for energy storage, product identification and warehouse automation technologies and solutions. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and deliver value. The company has approximately 12,000 employees in more than 30 countries on six continents who are dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services. About Barington Capital Group, LP Barington Capital Group, LP is a value-oriented activist investment firm founded by James A. Mitarotonda in January 2000. Barington invests in undervalued publicly traded companies that Barington believes could appreciate significantly in value as a result of a turnaround in corporations strategy or improvements in operations, capital allocation or corporate governance. Barington’s investment team, advisors and network of industry experts draw on their extensive strategic, operational and boardroom experience to assist companies in designing and implementing initiatives to enhance long-term shareholder value. Barington has significant experience investing in companies in many industries. Forward-looking information Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are included in accordance with the hedge provisions of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause results of the Company in future periods may be materially different from management’s expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements primarily include changes in domestic or international economic conditions, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in interest rates, changes in cost of materials used in the manufacture of the Company’s products, changes in mortality and burn rates, changes in demand or price of products as a result of consolidation in the industries in which the Company operates, or other factors such as supply chain disruptions, shortages workforce or labor cost increases, changes in product demand or pricing as a result of domestic or international competitive pressures, ability to achieve cost reduction targets, unknown risks related to the Company’s acquisitions, cyber security concerns , the effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls, compliant ia with domestic and foreign laws and regulations, technological factors beyond the Company’s continuing role, the impact of pandemics or similar outbreaks, or other disruptions to our industries, customers or supply chains, the impact of global conflicts, such as the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Matthews International Corporation

Corporate Office

Two NorthShore Centers

Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5851

Phone: (412) 442-8200 Contact: Steven F. Nicholas William D. Wilson Senior Financial Officer Senior Director, and the Secretary Corporate Development

Source: Matthews International Corporation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.matw.com/news-media/press-releases/detail/225/matthews-international-enters-into-agreement-with-barington The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos