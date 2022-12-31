CMG: Top 10 International News in 2022





China Media Group (CMG) released the top 10 international news in 2022 on Friday. 1. Foreign leaders send congratulatory messages to the 20th National Congress of the CPC The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 16, 2022. /Xinhua The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct. 16, 2022. /Xinhua Leaders of foreign political parties, government officials and international organizations around the world congratulated the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping on the convening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC. 2. The diplomacy of China’s head of state injects confidence, strength into the world Chinese President Xi Jinping walks at the site of the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. /Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping walks at the site of the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. /Xinhua Shortly after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Chinese President Xi Jinping began a busy month of state diplomacy. In more than a month, Xi held face-to-face meetings with nearly 30 foreign heads of state, government and international organizations. Xi’s busy diplomatic schedule demonstrates China’s vigorous pursuit of deepening its engagement and cooperation with the world as the country embarks on a new journey. 3. The Russia-Ukraine conflict erupts Ukrainian soldiers fire a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on December 28, 2022. /CFP Ukrainian soldiers fire a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on December 28, 2022. /CFP Russia launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, a step Moscow said it was forced to take after its security concerns about NATO’s eastward expansion were not addressed. The two sides have been fighting for months with key regions and cities changing hands. Intense fighting is still ongoing in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. 4. The world battles the ongoing COVID-19, monkeypox outbreak in many countries Health care workers help people waiting to be vaccinated at a monkeypox vaccination site in New York, the United States, July 14, 2022. /Xinhua Health care workers help people waiting to be vaccinated at a monkeypox vaccination site in New York, the United States, July 14, 2022. /Xinhua The World Health Organization (WHO) said on 19 October 2022 that COVID-19 remains a global health emergency, nearly three years after it was first declared a health emergency. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year, the WHO officially declared on July 23 that the current outbreak of monkeypox in many countries outside the traditional endemic areas in Africa has now become a public health emergency of international concern. 5. The US Fed raises interest rates The Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC, US, July 1, 2020. /CFP The Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC, US, July 1, 2020. /CFP The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates seven times this year with a total increase of 425 basis points and has signaled that it will continue raising rates into early 2023 and won’t start cutting them until 2024. This widely perceived as a calculated policy to take advantage of the dollar’s dominance in the international monetary and trading system to pass domestic risks to the outside world and leave the United States unscathed. Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets the crowd after delivering his first address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2022. /Xinhua Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets the crowd after delivering his first address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct. 25, 2022. /Xinhua The international community witnessed a number of shocking political moments in the UK this year. Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in 50 days after Liz Truss and Boris Johnson were forced to resign. Amid the turmoil, Sunak inherited an economy on the brink of recession, with energy shortages, a cost-of-living crisis and runaway inflation that defy any easy fix. 7. Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at COP15 Huang Runqiu (4th R), COP15 president and China’s minister of ecology and environment, and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (2nd R), executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, applaud after the adoption of the Global Framework of Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity during the second phase of COP15 in Montreal, Canada, December 19, 2022. /Xinhua Huang Runqiu (4th R), COP15 president and China’s minister of ecology and environment, and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema (2nd R), executive secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, applaud after the adoption of the Global Framework of Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity during the second phase of COP15 in Montreal, Canada, December 19, 2022. /Xinhua A landmark agreement on biodiversity was reached at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada on 19 December 2022. The biodiversity agreement, titled the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, is designed to reverse biodiversity loss and put the world on the road to recovery. All parties have agreed on key issues, including goals and objectives, resource mobilization and Digital Sequence Information, or DSI, under the framework. 8. China is hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics AND Paralympic Winter Games The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, February 4, 2022. /CFP The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing, February 4, 2022. /CFP Beijing successfully hosted the Olympic Winter Games from 4 to 20 February and the Paralympic Winter Games from 4 to 13 March, becoming the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. 9. RECP effective Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China, August 25, 2019. /CFP Yangshan Port in Shanghai, China, August 25, 2019. /CFP After eight years of negotiations, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) entered into force on January 1, 2022. The world’s largest free trade agreement covers 15 countries and accounts for about a third of world GDP. 10. The world’s population exceeds 8 billion People gather at Juhu Beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. /CFP People gather at Juhu Beach on the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. /CFP The number of people on Earth passed 8 billion on November 15, 2022, according to the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022 report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-30/CMG-Top-10-international-news-stories-in-2022-1gbycE3zK92/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

