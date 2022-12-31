Denver International Airport doesn’t plan to pay Southwest Airlines surcharges for overtime airport staff, spokesman says

DIA does not plan to pay additional fees to Southwest for overtime airport staff

A spokesperson for Denver International Airport told CBS News Colorado that the airport does not yet plan to charge airlines any additional fees for any overtime caused by airport staff due to the massive flight cancellations this week.

Many DIA stores and restaurants had extended service hours this week thousands of stranded customers affected by the flurry of canceled Southwest Airlines flights.

CBS



DIA says the storm circumstances are part of their agreement with airlines operating out of the airport, and concessionaires would have had extended hours no matter what, citing several winter storms over the past few days.

However, Southwest Airlines said its outdated computer systems were to blame amid the winter storms.

The DIA is also conducting an investigation in what went wrong with the airline.

Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



In one statement on ThursdaySouthwest Airlines said it hopes to return to “normal operations with minimal disruption” on Friday.

DIA staff say hundreds of checked bags that were sitting in Southwest’s baggage claim area at DIA were transported Thursday to a local warehouse while they wait to be reunited with their owners.

Over the past few days, a sea of ​​suitcases have piled up and surrounded the baggage claim area.

CBS



Denver police were called to patrol the area in an attempt to prevent the theft.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for comment about the overtime costs incurred for the added security, and they responded by saying, “We have not reassigned officers from other parts of the city to assist at Denver International Airport. “Denver. Officers already assigned to our Airport Division have been doing extra patrols around baggage storage areas.”

Meanwhile, a federal investigation is underway against Southwest Airlines and a Congresswoman from California already introduced a bill that would require airlines to pay customers within 14 days of canceled flights.