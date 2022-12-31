What a catch! Viral BC video captures giant North Pacific octopus wrapped around trap





A Vancouver Islander had the encounter of a lifetime recently while fishing with some friends in the Alberni Inlet. Port Alberni resident Brooke Sattar told Global News that last week they were setting up some lobster traps when one catch revealed a big surprise. “We pulled in a big octopus,” she said. Sattar quickly took out her phone to record, hardly believing what she was seeing – a huge red octopus wrapped around the entire trap. “It stayed for two or three minutes, didn’t last at all, and then it let go and swam away,” she said. However, she said the meeting was much longer. “It didn’t feel like three minutes, but then I watched my video and thought ‘oh that was only a 20 second video,'” laughed Sattar. Story continues below ad She said when they started to pull the trap up it was too heavy so they thought it was a full shrimp trap. The color of the octopus also threw them off, not realizing they were looking at a clam wrapped around the trap. Trending now People ‘are getting hurt’, says Poilievre as O’Toole slams ‘F Trudeau’ flags

Canada’s housing market outlook 2023: Here’s what buyers and sellers can expect Trending now Barbara Walters, the journalist and television legend, has died at the age of 93

Union says: ‘Pilots are available to fly’ Read more: ‘One word: epic: BC diver records incredible close encounter with octopus Read more ‘One word: epic: BC diver records incredible close encounter with octopus



2:06

Veteran diver shares incredible encounter with octopus near Campbell River, BC

According to The Nature Conservancy of Canadathe giant northern pacific octopus is “the largest and longest-lived octopus species”. The organization says the cephalopod mollusk is considered to be highly intelligent and some have been known to open jars and complete mazes. Satar posted the video on her TikTok account and so far it has received about 30 million views. Story continues below ad “I think it’s so wonderful that I’ve been able to share this experience with so many people around the world because you don’t see that every day,” she said. “I love ocean life, so I was very excited and surprised.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9379600/northern-giant-pacific-octopus-viral-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos