Bandfest brings international twist to beloved Rose Parade musical celebration – Pasadena Star News

Pasadena’s gray skies couldn’t stop the eclectic energy and international flavor on display Friday, Dec. 30, at Pasadena City College, where thousands came together for the annual Tour of the Roses party of bands.

Bandfest 2023, a musical affair organized by the Tour of Roses to celebrate the ensembles participating in the annual Parade of Roses, marched to a very different tune than past years’ celebration, which was limited to participants and performances in ground after heavy rain forced some musicians to the sidelines.

The Taipei First Girls School Marching Band from Taipei, Taiwan performs during the annual Tour of the Roses Bandfest at Pasadena City College Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

Buho’s Marching Band from Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico performs during the annual Tour of the Roses Bandfest at Pasadena City College Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

The All Gifu Honor Green Band from Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan performs during the annual Tour of Roses Bandfest at Pasadena City College Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band from Norfolk, Virginia performs during the annual Tournament of Roses Bandfest at Pasadena City College Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott takes a selfie in front of the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band during the annual Bandfest at Pasadena City College Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

Visible clouds across the region this week had organizers worried they would witness yet another day of relentless rain come Friday. Instead, fans in attendance during the afternoon were treated to a unique experience with musical numbers from around the world.

This is nothing like last year for you regulars, Master of Ceremonies Jim Hanh joked. You can actually see the clothes I’m wearing compared to the rain suit, so that’s cool.

Equally fantastic were the 10 bands featured during the first of two music-filled afternoons.

The Tournament of Roses Honor Band kicked off Fridays affair with a rendition of the National Anthem before playing their signature song, Everything’s Coming Up Roses.

The band has participated in the Rose Parade since 1930, and more than 500 students audition for available drum and pageant positions on an annual basis.

Over 50 different Southern California high school band programs are represented today, according to Hanh, who noted that the band had perhaps the shortest commute of any of their peers.

Having made the trip from Wisconsin towns like Merrill and Wausau, where snow blankets the ground, performers with the Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band said they were excited to see palm trees swaying in the clear sky as they prepared to take the field for one of the days . most important shows.

Hand-picked by Tournament of Roses president Amy Wainscott, the Northwoods is a group made up of eight high schools across Northern Wisconsin that rehearse once a month for the 134th Rose Parade.

Most of their practice occurred during six Fourth of July parades last summer, when they marched more than 18 miles, Hanh said as the group prepared to make a traditional lap around the PCC track.

Wainscott, meanwhile, was able to rest and ride in a 1930s Model-A during parades, Hanh added, noting that the vehicle eventually had to be towed after the engine got bogged down in a storm while traveling between cities.

It wasn’t the only travel issue mentioned during the day, considering teams from Taiwan, Mexico and Japan made long trips to march through Pasadena for the upcoming Rose Parade.

Buho’s marching band from Veracruz, Mexico wore their color guard as Monarch Butterflies, which were danced by bandmates who resembled warriors from an ancient civilization.

Viva Mexico chants rang out as trumpeters on the field excitedly let out grito after grito.

Earlier, the Spartan Legion Marching Band showed Pasadena the power of the green and gold, a famous tag for Norfolk State University, a Historically Black College in Virginia.

The booming drums and soulful swings to the sounds of jazz and modern dance soon morphed into a remixed Jaws tune, which was played by the All Gifu Honor Green Band from Japan after Norfolks Captain Soul walked off the field.

All bands present this week at Bandfest are set to accompany beloved floats and riders down Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 2 during the 134th Rose Padade.

First, though, some will take the field at Pasadena City College during the second day of Bandfest on Dec. 31.

The day is split into two parts and will likely be just as much fun as the first, Wainscott told the audience Friday.

The first round of the second day of Bandfest starts at 10:00am and the second one starts promptly at 2:00pm

Experts predict Saturday will be a wet day in Pasadena, so attendees are advised to bundle up before heading out.

Rain or shine, however, Wainscott said, we look forward to seeing everyone turn the corner on Jan. 2.