Pel is remembered for transcending football around the world

NEW YORK (AP) Pel was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of football and becoming perhaps the most famous person on Earth.

Before Pel, 10 was just a number, The current striker of Brazil, Neymar, wrote following The death of the great football player on Thursday at the age of 82. “That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pel football was just a sport. Pel changed everything. He turned football into art, entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, the blacks and above all gave Brazil visibility Football and Brazil rose to prominence thanks to the King! He’s gone, but his magic will live on.

Pel scored 12 goals in 14 World Cup matches and is the only three-time world champion, winning titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His death was particularly impactful for the generations of Brazilian players who had idolized him.

“Today Brazil bids farewell to one of its most outstanding children,” Romario wrote, a 1994 World Cup champion who used Pel’s full name in his post. “Edson Arantes do Nascimento made the world bow to his talent and took Brazilian football to the altar of the gods. Throughout his life, Pel inspired generations of athletes and deserves every honor.

Ronaldo, who led Brazil to a fifth World Cup title in 2002, described Pel as unique. Genius. Able. Creator. Perfect. Unmatched.

What a privilege to follow you, my friend” wrote Ronaldo. “Your talent is a school that every player must go through. Your legacy transcends generations. And this is how you will continue to live.

Pel was a revered sports figure on a level perhaps unmatched by any athlete other than Muhammad Ali. As comfortable mingling with heads of state and celebrities as he was avoiding patrons, Pel made an impact in capitals across continents.

As one of the most famous athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. former US president Barack Obama wrote.

President Joe Biden tweeted: For a sport that unites the world like no other, the Pels’ rise from humble beginnings to football legend is a story of what is possible.

Pel’s biggest impact was in Brazil, a unifying figure celebrated during the 2014 World Cup.

I saw Pel play, live, in Pacaembu and Morumbi (stadiums), writes the former president of Brazil and current president-elect Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. Play, no. I saw Pel give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended with a goal. … Few Brazilians took the name of our country as much as he did. However different from the Portuguese language, foreigners from the four corners of the planet soon found a way to pronounce the magic word: Pel.

For half a century, people who knew only one footballer’s name knew Pel.

He made people dream and continued to do so with generations and generations of fans of our sport, France coach Didier Deschamps said in a statement. Who, as a child, did not dream of being Pel? … Pel was the alliance of beauty and efficiency. His talent and his list of achievements will be etched in our minds forever.

French soccer star Kylian Mbapp equaled Pel for sixth in career World Cup goals with a hat-trick in this month’s defeat to Argentina in the final. Four years ago, Mbapp became only the second teenager after Pel to score in a World Cup final.

“The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten. wrote Mbapp.

“Pel not only filled football stadiums with excitement, but he filled hearts and homes with hope and the knowledge that adversity was surmountable,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Friday. “His tenacity and impact on the field of play inspired the tenacity with which Pel worked for peace and justice around the world.

When Pels’ condition worsened last month during the World Cup in Qatar, “goodbye” messages were lit up on the sides of buildings in Doha. The English Football Association lit up the Wembley Stadium arch in Brazilian colors on Wednesday night. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, changed the main page of its website to a picture of Pel against a black background.

Pel did things that no other player would dream of.” FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote. The sight of him punching the air in celebration is one of the most iconic in our sport and is etched in our history. In fact, because televised football was still in its infancy at the time, we only saw glimpses of what he was capable of.

When Pel played for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League from 1975-77, he helped take soccer off the ground in the United States, leading to the country hosting the 1994 World Cup.

Pele was truly an extraordinary figure on and off the pitch, said FIFA Council member Sunil Gulati, a former president of the US Soccer Federation. The world has lost a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who has left an incredible legacy.