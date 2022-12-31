Hamilton house fire leaves 2 adults and 2 children dead, officials say





Two adults and two children are dead after a late-night, three-alarm fire in Hamilton on Thursday, officials say. The Hamilton Fire Department says it received multiple calls just after 11 p.m. about a structure fire at 14 Derby Street, near Upper Gage Avenue and Rymal Road. First responders say a central unit on a row of townhouses was “fully involved” with heavy smoke and fire visible from the front and back of the unit, Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said. Dave Thompson, superintendent of Hamilton Paramedic Services, told CBChamilton two children, a 30-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, were hospitalized after firefighters found them on the second floor of the burning home. Cunliffe said “crews quickly began aggressive internal search and rescue [and] Firefighting operations from the front and rear of the unit.” Hamilton police say a total of six people were located with the unit and transported to hospital, where two adults and two children were pronounced dead. The remaining two people remain in stable condition, police say. The first crew to arrive was told there were people trapped on the second floor, the fire department said. Crews encountered fire, heavy smoke and high heat as they pulled four people from the second floor. Mike Ross, fire investigator, saidThe fire started on the main floor of the house and “there is no evidence of a working smoke alarm” He said the “significant amount of fire spread throughout the ground floor and migrated up the stairs… and caused quite a bit of damage to the second floor as well. Smoke spread throughout the house.” Namish Shah, a neighbor, said “We heard the fire trucks coming… everyone was panicking.” He said: “It was really sad to see two children on one stretcher. The cost of the fire damage, along with the cause, is unknown at this time, Cunliffe says. First responders responded to a fire at 14 Derby Street in Hamilton Thursday night. Two adults and two children were later pronounced dead, officials said. (CBC) Firefighters “did everything they could in very difficult conditions,” he said. “It’s very difficult when we take people out and they, unfortunately, succumb to their injuries.”

