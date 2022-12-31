Retired Pope Benedict XVI Dies at 95ExBulletin

International
ROME Pope Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign since the 15th century, died on Saturday in Rome at the age of 95.
Born on April 16, 1927, in Bavaria, Germany, Joseph Ratzinger was a theologian by training. After the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005, Ratzinger was chosen as his successor after serving for a quarter of a century as the Vatican’s top enforcer of Orthodoxy. He was the first German Pope since the 11th century.
AFP via Getty Images
During his nearly eight years as Pope, Benedict is remembered as one of the most conservative popes in recent memory and a church leader who, choosing to retire, charted a new course for the papacy.
On February 11, 2013, Benedict XVI shocked the world announcing: “Having constantly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my powers, owing to advanced age, are no longer fit for an adequate exercise of Ministry of Petrina.”
Gerard O’Connell, Vatican correspondent for the Jesuit magazine Americasaid it was after a fall during his visit to Mexico in 2012 that Benedict realized he could no longer fulfill his papal duties.
“Here is a man who in prayer recognized his limits and said: ‘I can go so far, I have no physical strength to go further, and therefore I resign,'” as he explains in it. interview book,” O’Connell said, referring to him The Last Testament: In His Own Words. “He had a sense of peace that he had made the right decision.”
But as pope, many critics believed he had made some bad decisions.
The crises of a papacy
Benedict’s efforts to revive Christianity in secularized Europe which said he was threatened from a “dictatorship of relativism” were overshadowed by the many crises of his papacy.
He offended Jews when he excommunicated a traditionalist bishop who denied the Holocaust; he was roundly reprimanded by European politicians with his remarks that condoms help spread AIDS; The Vatican’s power struggles showed that it had little control over the church’s bureaucracy; and his papacy was haunted by clerical sexual abuse scandals.
Osservatore Romano/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict did not favor interfaith meetings with Muslims, and his conviction that Islam could not be placed on an equal footing with Catholicism led to one of the worst crises of his papacy. In a September 2006 lecture at the University of Regensburg, Benedict quoted a remark made by a 14th-century emperor who mocked Islam: “Tell me what Muhammad brought that was new, and there you will find only evil and inhuman things, such as his order to spread by the sword the faith he preached.”
The quote sparked outrage among Muslims around the world. Tensions began to ease a few months later after Benedict visited Istanbul’s Blue Mosque and prayed quietly next to a Muslim cleric.
He was sent to Hitler’s army
Ratzinger was born in the period between the world wars in the Bavarian village of Marktl am Inn, the youngest of three children.
AFP via Getty Images
He was 6 years old when Adolf Hitler took power in 1933. His parents, a police officer and a hotel chef, were staunch Catholics who opposed the Nazi regime. according to the historian Michael Frassetto.
Ratzinger entered a seminary when he was 12 years old. At the height of World War II, when he was a teenager, he joined the compulsory Hitler Youth. In 1943, he was drafted into the army and served briefly in an anti-aircraft battalion.
Throughout his life, he rarely spoke publicly about his experiences under Nazism or about the Catholic Church’s relationship with the Third Reich.
The Catholic Primate
Ratzinger was ordained a priest in 1951 and began his career teaching theology. In 1962, he was appointed theological adviser to the Second Vatican Council, whose reforms ushered the Catholic Church into the 20th century.
But by the late 1960s, Ratzinger believed that the spirit of Vatican II had been betrayed.
Dieter Endlicher/AP
Pope Paul VI named him archbishop of Munich in 1977.
Four years later, Pope John Paul II called him to Rome to preside over it Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith the theological watchdog of the Vatican, formerly known as the Roman Inquisition. He held this post for 24 years. During that time, one of his most controversial documents was “Lord Jesuswhich emphasized the primacy of the Catholic Church and described non-Christian religions as “gravely deficient” potentially undermining Vatican II’s achievements towards dialogue between Catholicism and other faiths and religions.
As the Vatican’s doctrinal overseer, Ratzinger became a polarizing figure: He disciplined dissident theologians and supported the church’s opposition to female priests and married priests, as well as same-sex marriage. In a 1986 paper, he called homosexuality an “objective disorder and a internal moral evil.”
As Pope, Benedict continued to hold the line against divorce, birth control, abortion and stem cell research.
But Benedict retreated on occasion. In 2008, his restoration of the traditional Latin Mass, with the Good Friday prayer calling for Jewish conversion, drew strong criticism from Jewish leaders, forcing the Vatican to change the wording of the prayer.
A few months later, Jewish-Catholic relations were threatened again after Benedict excommunicated a renegade bishop, Richard Williamson, who had publicly cast doubt on the Holocaust. Following worldwide outrage, Benedict wrote a letter to his bishops admitting it was an “unforeseen disaster”. He said he had no prior knowledge that Williamson was a Holocaust denier, despite the bishop’s remarks that circulated widely online. The pope added that he learned to be more attentive to the Internet for information.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
However, Benedict again caused widespread outrage when he announced he was putting the World War II-era pope on the path to canonization for what Benedict called his “heroic virtues.” Pope Pius XII is widely seen as having not spoken forcefully while the Holocaust was being carried out. The sanctification process is still ongoing.
The legacy of resignation
Church historian Massimo Faggioli said he believes that by approaching the world from a purely intellectual and theological perspective, Benedict’s papacy was ultimately a failure. “Because being the pope you are not the chief theologian, you are the chief pastor. That is the magic of the papal office,” said Faxhioli.
However, the historian said the real legacy of Benedict’s papacy was the way he ended it. “Benedict XVI’s decision to resign was a very radical interpretation of Vatican II,” Faggioli said. “Going beyond the Vatican II letter, this was revolutionary.”
O’Connell e America magazine said that in Benedict’s final speech to cardinals before leaving the Vatican, he said his successor was among them. “He promised to give loyalty and obedience to his successor, and he honored that commitment in a total, absolute way,” the correspondent said.
After Pope Francis was elected in March 2013, Benedict lived quietly in a residence on Vatican grounds.
Despite pressure from many church conservatives to intervene against his successor’s reforms, the pope emeritus rarely appeared in public or commented on his successor.
But in an authorized biography published in May in Germany, Benedict rejected accusations by some Vatican watchers that he was undermining Pope Francis from behind the scenes. He was cited saying he had fallen victim to a “malign distortion of reality”.
In 2022, a German Catholic Church the report blamed Benedict’s treatment of the four cases of sexual abuse in Munich four decades ago. The pope emeritus admitted that abuses and mistakes had occurred when he was archbishop of Munich. But he denied allegations of wrongdoing.
The answer, many Vatican watchers say, would tarnish his legacy as a person, as a theologian and as head of the Catholic Church, especially because he expressed no empathy for the victims.
