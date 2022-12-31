The UN asks the World Court to issue an opinion on Israel’s occupation

Connect with us

UNITED NATIONS

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas Palestinians want for a state, in a 1967 war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but, along with neighboring Egypt, controls the enclave’s borders.

The Hague-based ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the UN’s highest court dealing with disputes between states. Its decisions are binding, although the ICJ has no power to enforce them.

The request for a judicial opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was made in a resolution approved by the General Assembly with 87 votes in favor. Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against, while 53 abstained.

“No international body can decide that the Jewish people are ‘occupiers’ in their homeland. Any decision by a judicial body that takes its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegal,” he said in a statement by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan. before voting.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who was replaced on Thursday by Benjamin Netanyahu, last month urged world leaders to oppose the move, saying bringing the case to court “would only benefit the extremists”.

The Islamist group Hamas seized Gaza in 2007 after a brief civil war with more moderate Palestinian rivals. Hamas and Israel have since fought three wars in Gaza.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour noted that the vote came a day after a new right-wing Israeli government was sworn in that promises to expand Jewish settlements and pursue other policies criticized at home and abroad.

“We believe that regardless of your vote today, if you believe in international law and peace, you will support the opinion of the International Court of Justice when it is given and you will stand up to this Israeli government from now on,” Mansour told the general. Assembly.

The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation … including measures aimed at changing the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and since its adoption of relevant discriminatory legislation and measures.”

The UN resolution also asks the ICJ to advise on how those policies and practices “affect the legal status of the occupation” and what legal consequences arise for all countries and the United Nations from that status.

The ICJ last weighed in on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in 2004, when it ruled that an Israeli separation barrier was illegal. Israel rejected that decision, accusing the court of being politically motivated.

