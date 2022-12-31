Foreign Policy Quiz on the Biggest International News of 2022















Internally displaced Afghan refugee men stand in a queue to identify themselves and receive money as they return home to the east at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp on the outskirts of Kabul on July 28, 2022 – Hundreds of internally displaced Afghans who had taken refuge in the capital left for their homes in the country’s eastern provinces on Thursday, almost a year after the end of the war that forced them to flee. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR/AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) David Miliband’s job is to anticipate and respond to the world’s worst crises, so his organisation, the International Rescue Committee, can figure out how to help people rebuild. …Show morelives afterwards. How will the various crises in the world develop in 2023 and what can the international community do to mitigate them? What are world leaders doing wrong? And how can needy populations get the right help? Miliband will join FP Ravi Agrawal to answer these questions and more. The discussion is expected to cover a wide range of topics, from food insecurity in South Sudan to the displacement of people in Ukraine, as well as gang violence and poor sanitation in Haiti and the rubble from years of war in Syria. Enter the new year better informed and equipped to help solve humanity’s biggest problems.









A Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzer fires during a mission in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2022. Julia Kochetova photo Remember the saying that generals always fight the last war? Recently, we at FP have been asking ourselves: What can Russia’s war in Ukraine teach the world moving forward? What have we learned so p…Show moreand how can we apply those lessons to ensure we don’t sleepwalk into another war? The FPs Winter 2023 print issue gathers 12 experts to help us answer these questions. Join FP Ravi Agrawal in a conversation with two of the magazine’s cover contributors, Anne-Marie Slaughter and retired General David Petraeus, as they discuss how the war in Ukraine can shed light on and improve cyber security, operations information, sanctions and better inform treaty reforms, nuclear proliferation and more.









StephenWaltPart2-FPLive-site-3-2 1 Geopolitics dominated the world in 2022, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and competition between the United States and China affecting everything from energy to food to semiconductors. What t…Show morewill the records be stable from 2022? How will foreign policy shape the world in 2023? Join FPs Ravi Agrawal for a conversation with FP columnist and Harvard University professor Stephen M. Walt. The first part of this exclusive on-demand interview focused on the year that was; this new second part looks ahead to the next twelve months. Subscribers can now watch both interviews or read transcripts of the discussion.

