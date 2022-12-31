Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in 600 years, has died aged 95

His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that elected Francis as his successor. The two popes then lived side by side in the Vatican gardens, an unprecedented arrangement that set the stage for future popes emeritus to do the same.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni on Saturday morning said: It is with pain that I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 a.m. at the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.

The Vatican said Benedict’s remains will be put on public display at St Peter’s Basilica starting Monday for worshipers to pay their last respects. Benedict’s request was that his funeral be celebrated solemnly, but with simplicity, Bruni told reporters.

He added that Benedict, whose health had deteriorated over Christmas, had received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick on Wednesday, after his daily Mass, in the presence of his longtime secretary and consecrated women who look after the house of his.

Former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger had never wanted to be pope, planning at the age of 78 to spend his final years writing in the peace and quiet of his native Bavaria.

Instead, he was forced to follow in the footsteps of his beloved St. John Paul II and lead the church through the fallout from the clerical sex abuse scandal and then a second scandal that erupted when his butler stole his personal papers. and gave it to a reporter.

Being elected Pope, he once said, felt like a guillotine had fallen on him.

Yet he set to work with a single vision to rekindle faith in a world that, he often lamented, seemed to think it could do without God.

In large parts of the world today, there is a strange forgetfulness of God, he told 1 million young people gathered in a vast field for his first trip abroad as pope on World Youth Day in Cologne, Germany , in 2005. It seems as if everything would be the same without him.

With several decisive, often controversial moves, he tried to remind Europe of its Christian heritage. And he set the Catholic Church on a conservative, tradition-minded path that often alienated progressives. He eased restrictions on celebrating the old Latin Mass and launched a crackdown on American nuns, insisting that the church stay true to its doctrine and traditions in the face of a changing world. It was a path that was in many ways reversed by his successor, Francis, whose prioritization of mercy over morality alienated the traditionalists who had been so pleased by Benedict.

Benedict’s style could not have been more different from that of John Paul or Francis. No media darling or populist of the globe, Benedict was a teacher, theologian and academic to the core: quiet and thoughtful with a tough mind. He spoke in paragraphs, not voices. He had a weakness for the orange Fanta as well as his beloved library; when he was elected Pope, he moved his entire room as it is from his apartment outside the Vatican walls to the Apostolic Palace. The books followed him to his retirement home.

In them are all my advisors, he said of his books in the lengthy 2010 Light of the World book interview. I know every nook and cranny, and everything has its own story.

It was Benedict’s commitment to history and tradition that endeared him to members of the traditionalist wing of the Catholic Church. For them, even in retirement, Benedict remained a beacon of nostalgia for the Orthodoxy and Latin Mass of their youth and for the pope they much preferred to Francis.

Over time, this group of arch-conservatives, whose grievances were amplified by the sympathetic US-based conservative Catholic media, would become a key source of opposition to Francis, who responded to threats of schism by reimposing restrictions on old latin. The Mass that Benedict had released.

Like his predecessor John Paul, Benedict made contact with Jews a hallmark of his papacy. His first official act as pope was a letter to the Jewish community of Rome, and he became the second pope in history, after John Paul, to enter a synagogue.

In his 2011 book, Jesus of Nazareth, Benedict made a sweeping vindication of the Jewish people for the death of Christ, explaining biblically and theologically why there was no basis in Scripture for the argument that the Jewish people as a whole were responsible for the death of Jesus. .

It is very clear that Benedict is a true friend of the Jewish people, said Rabbi David Rosen, who directs the office of interfaith relations for the American Jewish Committee, at the time of Benedict’s retirement.

However, Benedict also offended some Jews, who were outraged by his continued defense and promotion of the sainthood of Pope Pius XII, the World War II-era pope accused by some of failing to adequately denounce the Holocaust. And they sharply criticized Benedict when he lifted the excommunication of a British traditionalist bishop who had denied the Holocaust.

Benedict’s relations with the Muslim world were also a mixed bag. He angered Muslims with a speech in September 2006, five years after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, in which he quoted a Byzantine emperor who characterized some of the Prophet Muhammad’s teachings as evil and inhumane, particularly his command to spread the faith. by the sword.

A later comment after the massacre of Christians in Egypt led the Al Azhar center in Cairo, the seat of Sunni Muslim learning, to suspend ties with the Vatican, which were only restored under Francis.

The Vatican under Benedict suffered infamous PR blunders, and sometimes Benedict himself was to blame. He infuriated the United Nations and several European governments in 2009 when, en route to Africa, he told reporters that the AIDS problem could not be solved by handing out condoms.

On the contrary, it increases the problem, Benedict said. A year later, he issued a review saying that if a male prostitute were to use a condom to avoid transmitting HIV to his partner, he could take a first step toward more responsible sexuality. .

But Benedict’s legacy was irrevocably colored by the 2010 global explosion of the sex-abuse scandal, even though as cardinal he was responsible for turning the Vatican around on the issue.

The documents revealed that the Vatican was well aware of the problem but turned a blind eye for decades, sometimes opposing bishops who tried to do the right thing.

Benedict had first-hand knowledge of the extent of the problem, as his old office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which he had led since 1982, was responsible for handling cases of abuse.

In fact, it was he who, before becoming pope, made the then-revolutionary decision in 2001 to take charge of processing these cases after realizing that bishops around the world were not beating abusers, but simply moving them out of parishes. in the parish where they could rape. again.

And once he became pope, Benedict essentially reversed his beloved predecessor, John Paul, by taking action against the most notorious pedophile priest of the 20th century, the Rev. Martial Maciel. Benedict took over Maciel’s Legionaries of Christ, a conservative religious order held up as a model of orthodoxy by John Paul, after it was discovered that Maciel sexually abused seminarians and fathered at least three children.

In retirement, Benedict was faulted by an independent report for his treatment of four priests while he was bishop of Munich; he denied any personal wrongdoing but apologized for any serious wrongdoing.

As soon as the Benedict abuse scandal subsided, another one broke out.

In October 2012, Benedict’s former valet, Paolo Gabriele, was convicted of grand larceny after Vatican police found a large amount of papal documents in his apartment. Gabriele told Vatican investigators that he gave the documents to Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi because he thought the Pope was not informed about evil and corruption in the Vatican and that exposing him publicly would put the church on the right track.

After the Vatileaks scandal was resolved, including a papal pardon of Gabriele, Benedict felt free to make the extraordinary decision he had previously hinted at: He announced that he would resign rather than die in office, as they had made all his predecessors for almost six years. centuries.

After constantly examining my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strength due to advanced age is no longer suitable for the demands of being pope, he told the cardinals.

He made his last public appearances in February 2013 and then boarded a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo to sit privately in conclave. Benedict then largely kept his word that he would live a life of prayerful retirement, only occasionally emerging from his converted monastery for special events and occasionally writing book prefaces and messages.

They were usually innocuous, but a 2020 book in which Benedict defended the celibate priesthood at a time when Francis was considering an exemption sparked calls for future popes emeritus to remain silent.

Despite his very different style and priorities, Francis often said that having Benedict in the Vatican was like having a wise grandfather living at home.

Benedict was often misunderstood: Nicknamed God’s Rottweiler by the unsympathetic media, he was actually a very sweet and extremely bright academic who devoted his life to serving the church he loved.

Thank you for giving us the shining example of the simple and humble worker in God’s vineyard, Benedict’s longtime deputy, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, told him in one of his last public events as pope.

Benedict inherited the seemingly impossible task of following in John Paul’s footsteps when he was elected the 265th leader of the Church on April 19, 2005. He was the oldest pope elected in 275 years and the first German in nearly 1,000 years.

Born on April 16, 1927, in Marktl Am Inn, Bavaria, Benedict wrote in his memoirs that he was enrolled in the Nazi youth movement against his will in 1941, when he was 14 and membership was compulsory. He deserted the German army in April 1945, in the last days of the war.

Benedict was ordained, along with his brother, Georg, in 1951. After spending several years teaching theology in Germany, he was appointed bishop of Munich in 1977 and raised to cardinal three months later by Pope Paul VI.

His brother Georg was a frequent visitor to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo until he died in 2020. His sister died years ago. His papal household consisted of Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, his longtime private secretary who was always at his side, another secretary, and consecrated women who looked after the papal residence.