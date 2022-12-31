‘Brave’ 12-year-old girl honored for alerting neighbors to North Vancouver apartment fire – BC





A 12-year-old North Vancouver girl was honored Friday for her quick thinking when a fire broke out in her apartment building earlier this week. Paryas Rezaei was awakened by the sound of fire alarms on December 27 and immediately sprang into action. She called 911 and then ran down the hall with her parents, knocking on doors to wake up their neighbors, saying they needed to leave immediately. “My parents encouraged me the most to do this,” Rezaei told Global News. “But I would have done it anyway.” Read more: North Vancouver apartment fire sends two to hospital Read more North Vancouver apartment fire sends two to hospital Flames broke out in a third-floor unit of the building on Marine Drive near Lower Capilano Street around 4:15 a.m. Story continues below ad All three North Shore firefighters responded to the blaze. Two people were taken to the hospital and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is not considered suspicious. Rezaei said her father also tried to go back into the building at one point to make sure everyone was safe, but the smoke was too thick. Trending now Canada’s housing market outlook 2023: Here’s what buyers and sellers can expect

She said that the experience of being honored for her actions has been very emotional. "At the time I didn't even think about it," she added.



Two taken to hospital after North Vancouver apartment fire

North Vancouver District Fire Chief Brian Hutchinson told reporters Friday that 34 residents of the building are still unable to go home. Story continues below ad “But I think there are some bright spots worth noting,” Hutchinson said. “Their immediate neighbors… indicated that Paryas probably saved their lives. And I think the actions of the whole family probably had an impact on the whole floor.” She was presented with a Fire Commissioner’s Certificate, which is presented to someone who makes an outstanding contribution to fire safety in the province. “I think it’s important to remember that it takes a lot of skill and a lot of confidence to step into a situation that many others would be hesitant to,” Hutchinson added. County Mayor Mike Little was also at the event, who said Rezaei was very brave for what she did. “Thank you for stepping up and taking care of your neighborhood and making sure everyone was okay,” Little said.

