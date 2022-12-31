International
Russia-Ukraine War News: Live Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law on Thursday a bill that expands the government’s regulatory power over news media, a move that journalism organizations have warned could erode press freedoms in the country.
While some of the laws’ strictest provisions were eased in response to criticism, serious concerns about the regulator’s independence remained, domestic and international news media groups said Friday, noting they were still reviewing the details of the final legislation. of 279 pages. .
The law expands the authority of Ukraine’s state broadcast regulator to cover online and print news media. Earlier drafts gave the regulator the power to fine news outlets, revoke their licenses, temporarily block some online media without a court order and require social media platforms and search giants such as Google to remove content that violates the law. Ukrainian news media reported.
Mr Zelensky, whose administration has been accused undermined the freedom of the press in recent years, ordered the drafting of a law increasing media regulation in 2019.
The measure was approved by Ukraine’s parliament this month, along with a number of other bills that lawmakers say were aimed at helping the country comply with the European Union legislative conditions for membership. The draft laws included measures for the protection of the rights of national minorities.
But Ukrainian journalists and international press freedom groups raised the alarm over the media bill as it progressed through Parliament, saying it went far beyond what the European Union requires and accusing the government of using membership obligations as a pretext to seize greater control of the press.
of Committee for the Protection of Journalistsa nonprofit group that supports press freedom around the world called on Ukrainian lawmakers to drop the bill in September, saying it strengthened government control over information at a time when citizens need it most.
The European Federation of Journalists, whose secretary-general called for an earlier bill worthy of the worst authoritarian regimessaid on Friday that the legislation remained at odds with European press freedom standards because the independence of the state media regulator, whose members are appointed by the president and parliament, could not be guaranteed.
Ukraine will demonstrate its European commitment by promoting a free and independent media, not by imposing state control of information, said the federation’s general secretary, Ricardo Gutirrez.
The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine said there was a lack of transparency as the bill was revised, claiming changes were made in closed-door parliamentary committee meetings and that members of the news media and the public were not given enough time to answered. .
said the union in a statement released before the Ukrainian Parliament voted to approve the bill that the legislation would erode the freedoms that distinguish Ukraine’s social system from the dictatorial Russian regime. The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Mr Zelensky signed the bill into law.
Ukraine’s parliament’s main legal department also noted in an analysis published this month that it had been given little time to consider changes to the bill and that the language of the legislation did not sufficiently consider the risk of introducing censorship.
Ukrainian officials have rejected accusations that EU demands are being used as a cover to curb press freedoms. Significant revisions to the draft law were made in consultation with news media professionals, they said, and argued that comprehensive changes to media legislation in Ukraine were overdue.
Of course, this draft law is even broader than the EU directive, because we needed to change and modernize our media legislation, which has not changed for 16 years, said Yevheniia Kravchuk, the deputy head of the information policy commission of Parliament. in a statement after the bill was passed. It was adopted when there was no internet at all.
At least one Ukrainian organization focused on press freedom, the Kiev-based Institute of Mass Information, said Thursday it was largely satisfied with the revised legislation but would monitor its implementation. The main concern of the organizations remains to ensure the independence of the media regulator.
To improve it, we would have to make changes to the Constitution, which unfortunately is not possible during martial law, said executive director Oksana Romaniuk. It is one of our main plans for the future.
