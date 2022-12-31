Is this the end of the US world news and report rankings?

Every year, US News & World ReportThe ranking of the best colleges, law schools and medical schools falls to a chorus of groans and cheers. The ranking began in 1983 and was initially derived solely from peer evaluations of institutions. Did the professor at Brown think better of the University of Virginia than the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill? Since then, the publication has tweaked the rankings several times, taking into account factors such as how many students an institution rejects each year, how much it costs to attend and the student-faculty ratio to add more rigor to its methodology.

College leaders have mixed feelings about the listing. They criticize the formula for things that don’t count, like low-income student aid and graduation rates, while simultaneously praising their institutions’ position on the leaderboard, at least for those at the top.

But in recent months, even some leaders of high-ranking institutions have re-evaluated their relations with US News. In November, Yale Law School dean Heather Gerken announced she would no longer contribute data to the rankings. Noting the lack of emphasis on public interest scholarship and recruiting working-class students, Gerken wrote in a statement: We have reached a point where the ranking process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession. Shortly after Yale’s announcement, Harvard Law School, which recently came in fourth on the list, said it would withdraw from the rankings. All but two of the top 14 law schools have since joined the exodus.

I spoke with Gerke about the decision to no longer participate in the rankings, what it means for the future of legal education, and whether undergraduate institutions should follow her law school lead.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Adam Harris: I was reading the letter you wrote about why you decided to drop the ranking. For years, people have been really critical of rankings. Why did you think now was a good time to stop contributing to those rankings and what was the bottom line?

Heather Gerken: There are two things. I’m just starting my second term, so this is an opportunity to sit back and reflect on the work that we’ve done and that’s very much part of that larger work. It’s also a moment when economic equity is at the center of conversations about higher education. And it seems to me that this is not only a time for Yale Law School to step back, but for everyone to step back and really think hard about what they were doing.

Harris: So that was something you were thinking about even during your first term?

Gerken: Yes. I believe in trying to give institutions a chance to change, and so like many other deans, we spent a lot of time talking to US News about the fundamental problems with the ranking, and I’m sorry to say we didn’t get anything done with it. Since our announcement, we’ve had this incredible response from the world of education, from the alumni community, from our students and faculty, but subsequent conversations with US News have really cemented our decision to leave the rankings.

It is a commercial entity. It lacks legal expertise and education, and has produced a series of rankings that do not provide a full and accurate picture of the large and diverse group of institutions. And as you know, as I said in my statement, I’m particularly concerned about low-income students and students interested in doing public interest work.

Harris: And when you say it further strengthened your decision, do you mean their reluctance to change those fundamental parts of the ranking?

Gerken: Yes. If you want to adjust the ranking, this will require a major adjustment. AND US News has said publicly, even in relation to public interest scholarships, that he will not focus on this. So it just cemented the decision to think that’s not where students should be getting their information.

Harris: One point raised by some people who have supported the rankings is that if institutions don’t share as much information with the rankings, then students who can turn to the rankings for guidance will be working with less information. What do you think of that argument?

Gerken: I believe in transparency. I believe in data. I helped create a ranking myself. So I just want to say that I plan for Yale Law School to lead here. I know exactly why it’s important to get people good information. And we’re committed not only to doing this for ourselves, but to helping lead the conversation about how all law schools should do this.

The American Bar Association already has a large amount of data, so we have a good place to build, but there is more work to do.

Harris: And so, in the meantime, are you telling prospective students the information that’s already out there from the ABA, etc.?

Gerken: Exactly.

And this is part of a larger mission. I mentioned that this is my second term as dean, and everything we’ve done in the last five years has dramatically changed this law school. Of the diversity of the student body when I started, it was roughly stable over 10 years at 32 percent students of color, and we admitted the six most diverse classes in our history. The current class is 54 percent students of color. We have increased by 80 percent the number of students who are the first in their families to attend vocational school. We have tripled the number of veterans on campus, they now make up 7 percent of our student body. So there has been a sea change within the law faculty. And now we’re building the infrastructure to give them the support they need.

Harris: What do you hope will change after your decision?

Gerken: The problem in legal education is that we as a collective are drawing from a very narrow pool of students. So only 15 percent of lawyers are people of color. One of the biggest reasons for this is the cost of attending law school and the many, many barriers that exist for students from low-income backgrounds. These are some of the most talented, entrepreneurial students on the planet. We need to reach out and bring them into our midst and give them the support they need to thrive. This is the only way legal education can move forward. And this is what our profession needs.

US News it’s part of the obstacle course, but there’s a lot more to do. So I’ll just say that financial aid being put in the hands of the students who need it most is extremely important. That’s where we need to devote our resources, and we also need to provide students with the training they need within law school to go out and change the world, to change their communities, to make a difference. Everyone needs to be at the table for that conversation.

We also need to meet the students where they are. For example, we know that students who come from the poverty line, low-income students languish in law school without a professional network. In some places, they just give people a manual (how to build a network) as if that will fix the problem. Here, we are building a system to provide our students with our network of advocates and leaders to serve as mentors to give them the helping hand everyone needs along the way.

Harris: To this point, all but two of the top 14 law schools have now been pulled from the rankings, and Campbell University Law School, in North Carolina, just pulled from the rankings as well. Do you think that the same collective action should also happen at the university level, where there was also a big protest against these US News ranking?

Gerken: I am definitely focused on legal education; it’s the order I really understand. But I will just say that everyone needs to take a step back at this point and think about whether or not they are doing enough to further equality in this country. This is a moment when universities need to be part of that conversation. Part of that conversation is what they do inside; part of that conversation is how they train their students to go back and serve their communities back home; and part of it are questions like participation in ranking.

One of the things that has been really exciting in the last few weeks is how powerful the response has been and how each dean, as he enters the conversation, adds another piece to it. What you see is a group of deans who are thinking hard about the future of legal education, the future of our profession. And while you know these are all independent decisions, you can see that the conversation is actually repetitive, and it gives me a lot of joy to see so many people thinking hard and participating in this conversation because it’s so important to our future.